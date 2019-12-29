ALST
Oregon routs Alabama State 98-59 in final warmup for Pac-12

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points and No. 6 Oregon pounded Alabama State 98-59 Sunday in its final tuneup before Pac-12 play.

The Ducks (11-2) are the conference favorites and will open league play Thursday at Colorado riding a five-game winning streak. They shot 59% and forced 20 turnovers leading to 32 points against the road-weary Hornets (1-12).

Duarte led four Oregon players with at least 10 points. Anthony Mathis had 15, Addison Patterson had 12 and Will Richardson added 10.

Brandon Battle had 14 points to lead Alabama State, which has played all 13 of its games away from home.

Duarte was 12 of 15 from the field, including making 6 of his 9 3-point attempts. He also had six assists as the Ducks recorded a season-high total of 28.

The Ducks led 17-4 after eight minutes as the Hornets opened the game 1 of 11 from the field. When ASU did make its second field goal, on a steal and dunk by Toby Ewuosho, it resulted in a technical foul because Ewuosho was called for doing a chin-up on the rim. The subsequent free throw started a 9-0 spurt by the Ducks, who led 48-24 at halftime.

Oregon shot 58% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and blocked five shots and also had seven steals.

The Ducks scored the first 11 points of the second half to go ahead 59-24, with the lead ballooning to 43.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama State: The Hornets have played their first 13 games of the season away from home, including four against ranked opponents. After playing in 12 different states, the first home game will be Jan. 11, the 16th game of the season.

Oregon: The Pac-12 favorites should enter conference play ranked in the top 5. The Ducks haven't been in the AP's top 5 since March 6, 2017.

STILL ABSENT

Graduate transfer Shakur Juiston, who started the first eight games of the season, missed his fifth consecutive game with a leg injury and there was no update on his return. Juiston is Oregon's second-leading rebounder at 6.5 per game and is also averaging 8.8 points.

UP NEXT

Alabama State is on the road again for its opening game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule Saturday at Jackson State.

Oregon will play only its second true road game when the Ducks open the Pac-12 conference schedule Thursday at Colorado. ---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Ewuosho
5 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
19.6 Pts. Per Game 19.6
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
46.5 Field Goal % 51.2
43.8 Three Point % 39.7
80.4 Free Throw % 73.8
+ 1 Brandon Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Brandon Battle made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Battle 14.0
  Brandon Battle missed layup 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Battle 16.0
  Austin Rogers missed jump shot 18.0
+ 3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson 45.0
  Addison Patterson missed layup, blocked by Tobi Ewuosho 47.0
+ 2 Jacoby Ross made jump shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 59 98
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 39-66 (59.1%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 11 14
Defensive 16 19
Team 4 2
Assists 7 28
Steals 4 13
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 20 11
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
14
B. Battle F
14 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
5
C. Duarte G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama State 1-12 243559
home team logo 6 Oregon 11-2 485098
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama State 1-12 57.1 PPG 31.3 RPG 8.7 APG
home team logo 6 Oregon 11-2 78.8 PPG 39.8 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
14
B. Battle F 6.5 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.4 APG 41.8 FG%
5
C. Duarte G 10.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.3 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
14
B. Battle F 14 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
5
C. Duarte G 31 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
38.2 FG% 59.1
35.3 3PT FG% 50.0
68.8 FT% 53.8
Alabama State
Starters
B. Battle
T. Ewuosho
D. Heath
K. Stewart
M. Stone
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Battle 14 9 0 4/11 0/0 6/10 2 33 0 0 4 5 4
T. Ewuosho 13 5 1 5/11 1/1 2/2 2 32 2 1 4 2 3
D. Heath 1 2 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 30 0 0 4 1 1
K. Stewart 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 1
M. Stone 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Ross
L. Daniels
A. Rogers
K. Holston
D. Day
A. Farrar
J. Sellars
C. Dumas
M. Smiley
J. Hamilton
T. Robinson
T. Cheek
L. Lampley II
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ross 13 2 1 5/8 3/5 0/0 2 27 1 0 0 0 2
L. Daniels 9 2 3 3/10 1/6 2/2 0 22 1 0 1 1 1
A. Rogers 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 2
K. Holston 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 1
D. Day 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 3 1 0
A. Farrar 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 1
J. Sellars - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dumas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smiley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cheek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lampley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 27 7 21/55 6/17 11/16 16 200 4 1 20 11 16
Oregon
Starters
C. Duarte
A. Mathis
F. Okoro
P. Pritchard
C. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Duarte 31 5 6 12/15 6/9 1/1 0 29 1 0 1 1 4
A. Mathis 15 2 3 6/10 3/7 0/1 1 22 1 0 1 1 1
F. Okoro 6 5 0 2/2 0/0 2/5 1 21 0 3 2 2 3
P. Pritchard 5 5 9 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 1 4
C. Walker 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 2 0 1 1
Bench
A. Patterson
W. Richardson
C. Lawson
N. Dante
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
S. Juiston
L. Osborn
L. Wur
E. Ionescu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Patterson 12 2 2 5/7 2/3 0/0 4 16 0 0 1 2 0
W. Richardson 10 3 5 3/11 1/3 3/3 1 28 6 0 2 2 1
C. Lawson 8 8 3 4/5 0/0 0/1 3 29 2 1 1 4 4
N. Dante 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 4 22 2 0 2 0 1
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ionescu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 33 28 39/66 13/26 7/13 15 200 13 6 11 14 19
NCAA BB Scores