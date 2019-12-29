Oregon routs Alabama State 98-59 in final warmup for Pac-12
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points and No. 6 Oregon pounded Alabama State 98-59 Sunday in its final tuneup before Pac-12 play.
The Ducks (11-2) are the conference favorites and will open league play Thursday at Colorado riding a five-game winning streak. They shot 59% and forced 20 turnovers leading to 32 points against the road-weary Hornets (1-12).
Duarte led four Oregon players with at least 10 points. Anthony Mathis had 15, Addison Patterson had 12 and Will Richardson added 10.
Brandon Battle had 14 points to lead Alabama State, which has played all 13 of its games away from home.
Duarte was 12 of 15 from the field, including making 6 of his 9 3-point attempts. He also had six assists as the Ducks recorded a season-high total of 28.
The Ducks led 17-4 after eight minutes as the Hornets opened the game 1 of 11 from the field. When ASU did make its second field goal, on a steal and dunk by Toby Ewuosho, it resulted in a technical foul because Ewuosho was called for doing a chin-up on the rim. The subsequent free throw started a 9-0 spurt by the Ducks, who led 48-24 at halftime.
Oregon shot 58% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and blocked five shots and also had seven steals.
The Ducks scored the first 11 points of the second half to go ahead 59-24, with the lead ballooning to 43.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama State: The Hornets have played their first 13 games of the season away from home, including four against ranked opponents. After playing in 12 different states, the first home game will be Jan. 11, the 16th game of the season.
Oregon: The Pac-12 favorites should enter conference play ranked in the top 5. The Ducks haven't been in the AP's top 5 since March 6, 2017.
STILL ABSENT
Graduate transfer Shakur Juiston, who started the first eight games of the season, missed his fifth consecutive game with a leg injury and there was no update on his return. Juiston is Oregon's second-leading rebounder at 6.5 per game and is also averaging 8.8 points.
UP NEXT
Alabama State is on the road again for its opening game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule Saturday at Jackson State.
Oregon will play only its second true road game when the Ducks open the Pac-12 conference schedule Thursday at Colorado. ---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|19.6
|Pts. Per Game
|19.6
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|46.5
|Field Goal %
|51.2
|43.8
|Three Point %
|39.7
|80.4
|Free Throw %
|73.8
|+ 1
|Brandon Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Battle made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Battle
|14.0
|Brandon Battle missed layup
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Battle
|16.0
|Austin Rogers missed jump shot
|18.0
|+ 3
|Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson
|45.0
|Addison Patterson missed layup, blocked by Tobi Ewuosho
|47.0
|+ 2
|Jacoby Ross made jump shot
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|98
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|39-66 (59.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|13-26 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|11
|14
|Defensive
|16
|19
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|7
|28
|Steals
|4
|13
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|20
|11
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama State 1-12
|57.1 PPG
|31.3 RPG
|8.7 APG
|6 Oregon 11-2
|78.8 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|38.2
|FG%
|59.1
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Battle
|14
|9
|0
|4/11
|0/0
|6/10
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4
|T. Ewuosho
|13
|5
|1
|5/11
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|D. Heath
|1
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|K. Stewart
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Stone
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Battle
|14
|9
|0
|4/11
|0/0
|6/10
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4
|T. Ewuosho
|13
|5
|1
|5/11
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|D. Heath
|1
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|K. Stewart
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Stone
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ross
|13
|2
|1
|5/8
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Daniels
|9
|2
|3
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Rogers
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Holston
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Day
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|A. Farrar
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Sellars
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dumas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smiley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cheek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Lampley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|27
|7
|21/55
|6/17
|11/16
|16
|200
|4
|1
|20
|11
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Duarte
|31
|5
|6
|12/15
|6/9
|1/1
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Mathis
|15
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Okoro
|6
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|21
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|P. Pritchard
|5
|5
|9
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Walker
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Duarte
|31
|5
|6
|12/15
|6/9
|1/1
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Mathis
|15
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Okoro
|6
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|21
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|P. Pritchard
|5
|5
|9
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Walker
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Patterson
|12
|2
|2
|5/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|W. Richardson
|10
|3
|5
|3/11
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|28
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|C. Lawson
|8
|8
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|29
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|N. Dante
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Omoruyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ionescu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|33
|28
|39/66
|13/26
|7/13
|15
|200
|13
|6
|11
|14
|19
-
RI
MTSU85
56
2nd 2:51
-
FAU
SFLA46
45
2nd 9:09
-
ALCORN
SNCLRA50
75
2nd 6:01
-
MOUBP
SEMO25
39
2nd 16:57 ESP+
-
WHIT
USD51
72
2nd 9:47
-
LOYMD
VCU42
56
2nd 11:13
-
CHMPBTST
NWST41
71
2nd 12:50
-
NRTHRNMX
NMEXST7
27
1st 11:04
-
UCSB
LALAF17
16
1st 9:00 ESP+
-
HARV
CAL18
11
1st 9:33 PACN
-
UMES
VATECH5
27
1st 8:56
-
BU
MERMAK26
31
1st 6:52
-
NDAK
OREGST16
20
1st 8:28 PACN
-
TULSA
KSTATE22
16
1st 8:14 ESP+
-
ARK
IND15
18
1st 11:17 BTN
-
SDAK
WILL38
39
1st 0.0
-
SDAKST
NEBOM42
36
1st 0.0
-
NDAKST
DENVER33
33
1st 0.0
-
BRYANT
13MD70
84
Final
-
CORN
20PSU59
90
Final
-
22WVU
2OHIOST67
59
Final
-
ALAM
ND56
82
Final
-
NORFLK
STNYBRK65
81
Final
-
CONNCO
CCTST55
89
Final
-
NJTECH
UCONN47
69
Final
-
LIB
LSU57
74
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT42
72
Final
-
IONA
COLO54
99
Final
-
LAFAY
SACHRT67
66
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA62
74
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO63
55
Final
-
MASLOW
11MICH60
86
Final
-
VMI
USCUP82
91
Final
-
HART
BING45
98
Final
-
MARS
ETNST48
117
Final
-
KYCH
PRESBY56
81
Final
-
NCAT
ILL64
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
NEB52
73
Final
-
SELOU
OKLAST31
82
Final
-
SAMHOU
RICE75
61
Final
-
DUQ
MRSHL61
83
Final
-
ABIL
WICHST66
84
Final
-
5KANSAS
STNFRD72
56
Final
-
MTSTJ
TNMART72
92
Final
-
LINDENWB
SIUE48
96
Final
-
LPSCMB
8AUBURN59
86
Final
-
TNTECH
MISS63
80
Final
-
CPENN
RADFRD45
90
Final
-
LEHIGH
PRINCE62
71
Final
-
APPST
NCST60
72
Final
-
HARTFD
NWEST67
66
Final
-
NAVY
16UVA56
65
Final
-
KENSAW
25IOWA51
93
Final
-
CSBAK
23TXTECH58
73
Final
-
ALST
6OREG59
98
Final
-
UCDAV
NMEX69
74
Final
-
RICH
BAMA0
0155.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm SECN
-
BCU
STLOU0
0138 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
WASHST0
0133.5 O/U
-23
8:00pm PACN
-
WMICH
14MICHST0
0144 O/U
-27
8:00pm BTN
-
MAINE
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
FGC
USC0
0137 O/U
-22.5
10:00pm PACN