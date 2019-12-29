No. 25 Iowa routs Kennesaw State 93-51
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Luka Garza scored 23 points and Ryan Kriener added a career-high 20 as No. 25 Iowa closed its non-conference schedule with a 93-51 win over Kennesaw State on Sunday.
Joe Wieskamp had 18 points for the Hawkeyes (10-3), who also had a season-high 14 steals.
It was a season-high in points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 39-of-65 (60 percent) for the game.
Garza has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season. He added eight rebounds, just missing his fourth consecutive double-double.
Kriener, who came into the game averaging 6.3 points, scored in double figures for the second time this season. His previous career high was 15 on three occasions, the last time in a game last season against Michigan.
Kennesaw State (1-12) stayed close early, trailing just 30-22 with 8:39 left in the first half. But Iowa went on an 18-6 run, and led 49-30 at halftime. The Hawkeyes added a 16-0 run in the second half.
Terrell Burden had 14 points and Ugo Obineke had 13 to lead Kennesaw State.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes played their first home game in 20 days, and after a stretch of seven games that included three neutral-court games and three road games, needed an easy one.
Kennesaw State: The Owls wrapped up a nonconference schedule that included eight road games. They have back-to-back home games next.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Iowa: The Hawkeyes got into the rankings last week and should stay with this win, although the Owls weren't much of a challenge.
UP NEXT
Iowa: The Hawkeyes get back into the Big Ten schedule with a game against Penn State at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Jan. 4. Iowa went 1-1 in two conference games in early December, losing at Michigan and defeating Minnesota at home.
Kennesaw State: The Owls open ASUN Conference play with a home game against North Florida on Jan. 2.
---
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|21.5
|Pts. Per Game
|21.5
|1.2
|Ast. Per Game
|1.2
|10.2
|Reb. Per Game
|10.2
|33.6
|Field Goal %
|55.8
|21.2
|Three Point %
|38.7
|86.4
|Free Throw %
|63.5
|Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Baer
|39.0
|Bryson Lockley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Ugo Obineke
|48.0
|Nicolas Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|+ 2
|Bryson Lockley made layup
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Bryson Lockley
|1:02
|Bryson Lockley missed layup, blocked by Cordell Pemsl
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Adili Kuerban
|1:31
|Joe Toussaint missed jump shot
|1:33
|+ 2
|Terrell Burden made layup
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|93
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|39-65 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|7
|27
|Steals
|2
|14
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|24
|6
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kennesaw State 1-12
|56.8 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|8.3 APG
|25 Iowa 10-3
|79.8 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|17.3 APG
|
|35.2
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Burden
|14
|2
|3
|6/12
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|37
|0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|U. Obineke
|13
|5
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|A. Kuerban
|7
|5
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|B. Lockley
|6
|6
|1
|2/11
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|D. Romich
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Burden
|14
|2
|3
|6/12
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|37
|0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|U. Obineke
|13
|5
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|A. Kuerban
|7
|5
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|B. Lockley
|6
|6
|1
|2/11
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|D. Romich
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lewis
|7
|3
|1
|2/9
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|C. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Ogwuche
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Agostini
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|T. Hooker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Robinson II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|30
|7
|19/54
|5/18
|8/10
|15
|200
|2
|1
|24
|10
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|23
|8
|2
|9/11
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|22
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|J. Wieskamp
|18
|3
|2
|8/12
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. Fredrick
|8
|4
|5
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Toussaint
|6
|1
|7
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|22
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. McCaffery
|5
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|0/2
|2
|29
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|23
|8
|2
|9/11
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|22
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|J. Wieskamp
|18
|3
|2
|8/12
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. Fredrick
|8
|4
|5
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Toussaint
|6
|1
|7
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|22
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. McCaffery
|5
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|0/2
|2
|29
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kriener
|20
|5
|2
|9/9
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|C. Pemsl
|8
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B. Evelyn
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Baer
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Till
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|14
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N. Hobbs
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bohannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vanderloo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|31
|27
|39/65
|6/16
|9/18
|14
|200
|14
|8
|6
|8
|23
