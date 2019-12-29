NAVY
Clark helps No. 16 Virginia hold off Navy 65-56

  • Dec 29, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and No. 16 Virginia overcame a sloppy effort to beat Navy 65-56 Sunday.

Braxton Key led Virginia (10-2) with 15 points, Mamadi Diakite had 13 and Clark added 10 and 13 assists. Clark's foul-line jumper with 9:09 remaining gave the Cavaliers the lead they had just relinquished. Key added two baskets and Clark barely beat the shot clock with a 3-point heave that rattled in, giving Virginia a 50-41 lead.

Cam Davis led Navy (6-5) with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13. The loss was the 19th in a row for the Midshipmen when facing a ranked opponent.

The Cavaliers had only one turnover in the first half but added seven in the second as Navy slowly cut into the lead. A 3-pointer by John Carter Jr. gave the Midshipmen a 41-40 lead with 10:39 to go, but Clark's jumper got the Cavaliers the lead back and they scored the next 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Navy: Wieck is the only senior on the Midshipmen's roster. Navy shares the lead among all teams nationally with 11 freshmen, and they also have five sophomores, making this close game an encouraging sign.

Virginia: The Cavaliers led 37-29 at halftime but managed just one basket - a 3-pointer by Diakite - before Clark's foul-line jumper with 9:09 remaining. Including a buzzer-beater to end the first half, Navy outscored Virginia 15-3 in that 11-minute stretch to take the crowd-silencing 41-40 lead.

UP NEXT

The Midshipmen return home to face Lehigh on Thursday night.

Virginia remains at home and faces ACC rival Virginia Tech on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
G. Summers
20 G
K. Clark
0 G
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
41.7 Field Goal % 35.7
Three Point % 37.2
75.0 Free Throw % 88.5
+ 2 Cam Davis made jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Jay Huff made driving dunk, assist by Braxton Key 6.0
+ 2 Greg Summers made driving layup 12.0
+ 1 Casey Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Casey Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Greg Summers 23.0
  Personal foul on John Carter Jr. 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 26.0
  Cam Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Cam Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Shooting foul on Kihei Clark 26.0
Team Stats
Points 56 65
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 25-47 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 28
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 17 20
Team 5 3
Assists 10 18
Steals 6 4
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
C. Davis G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
B. Key G
15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Navy 6-5 292756
home team logo 16 Virginia 10-2 372865
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Navy 6-5 61.8 PPG 42.6 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo 16 Virginia 10-2 54.3 PPG 38.2 RPG 9.9 APG
Key Players
22
C. Davis G 14.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.4 APG 38.5 FG%
2
B. Key G 8.8 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.5 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
22
C. Davis G 19 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
2
B. Key G 15 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
38.8 FG% 53.2
35.0 3PT FG% 42.1
78.6 FT% 70.0
Navy
Starters
C. Davis
E. Wieck
G. Summers
L. Loehr
J. Carter Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis 19 1 3 7/12 4/8 1/2 2 39 1 0 1 0 1
E. Wieck 13 8 2 5/8 0/0 3/4 3 32 0 0 2 5 3
G. Summers 9 4 1 3/7 0/0 3/4 2 31 3 0 1 0 4
L. Loehr 6 0 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 0 0
J. Carter Jr. 5 7 1 1/11 1/5 2/2 1 33 0 0 2 0 7
Bench
A. Loehr
R. Njoku
S. Yoder
T. Nelson
R. Reagan
C. Silva
D. Kasanganay
D. Deaver
P. Fenton
J. Walker
Z. Kelch
P. Dorsey
P. Roach Jr.
N. Allison
C. Jones
N. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Loehr 4 1 1 1/4 0/3 2/2 0 20 1 0 0 0 1
R. Njoku 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Yoder 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
T. Nelson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 1 0
R. Reagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasanganay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Deaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kelch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Roach Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Allison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 23 10 19/49 7/20 11/14 12 201 6 0 7 6 17
Virginia
Starters
B. Key
M. Diakite
K. Clark
T. Woldetensae
K. Stattmann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 15 7 2 7/11 0/3 1/1 2 36 3 1 2 2 5
M. Diakite 13 8 1 4/8 1/1 4/5 2 28 1 1 3 2 6
K. Clark 10 4 13 4/8 2/4 0/0 2 39 0 0 2 0 4
T. Woldetensae 8 1 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 2 28 0 1 1 0 1
K. Stattmann 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 16 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
C. Morsell
J. Huff
C. Coleman
J. McKoy
S. Hauser
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Shedrick
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Morsell 10 0 0 3/9 2/6 2/2 3 24 0 0 0 0 0
J. Huff 9 4 1 4/6 1/1 0/0 3 23 0 4 0 1 3
C. Coleman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. McKoy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shedrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 25 18 25/47 8/19 7/10 14 200 4 7 8 5 20
