Toppin's 31 lead No. 20 Dayton over North Florida 77-59

  • AP
  • Dec 30, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin scored a career-high 31 points, most of them off dunks and layups, as No. 20 Dayton used its front-line advantage and pulled away from North Florida 77-59 on Monday night.

The Flyers (11-2) took advantage of their height mismatch and used their quickness to force 21 turnovers that set up easy baskets. Dayton scored 52 of its points in the paint.

Toppin led the way, going 15 of 24 from the field. He also had a team-high eight rebounds. Rodney Chatman had nine assists, repeatedly finding Toppin free underneath.

Point guard Jalen Crutcher returned after missing one game with a concussion and had 11 points with a pair of assists.

North Florida (7-8) leads the nation in 3-pointers made, but couldn't make enough to keep it close. The Ospreys went 12 of 28 from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen led with 12 points.

Aware of North Florida's preference to shoot away, the Flyers extended their defense at the outset and gave up layups. The Ospreys pulled ahead 12-8 before Dayton regrouped out of a timeout.

A full-court press forced three quick turnovers and a 12-0 spurt that put Dayton ahead to stay. Crutcher had a 3 and a three-point play to spark the spurt.

Turnovers were the difference as Dayton pulled away, getting nine steals in the first half. The Flyers stretched the lead to 18 as Toppin had back-to-back baskets, the second off an offensive rebound.

The Flyers had back-to-back dunks - the second by Toppin - early in the second half while extending the lead to 22 points. Toppin repeatedly got free under the basket for alley-oop dunks.

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: It was the Ospreys' third game against a ranked team this season. They also lost at No. 6 Florida 74-59 and at No. 19 Florida State 98-81.

Dayton: Ibi Watson started the last game with Crutcher out and had a career-high 30 points in an 81-53 win over Grambling, showing the Flyers' depth. He came off the bench Monday and hit a 3 that put Dayton up 36-22 in the first half. Watson finished with seven points.

UP NEXT

North Florida: Begins Atlantic Sun play at Kennesaw State on Thursday.

Dayton: Opens Atlantic 10 play at La Salle on Thursday.

Key Players
I. Gandia-Rosa
10 G
J. Crutcher
10 G
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
43.0 Field Goal % 44.3
38.1 Three Point % 40.0
87.2 Free Throw % 90.5
Team Stats
Points 59 77
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 31-62 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 5-14 (35.7%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 25 24
Team 1 5
Assists 14 19
Steals 1 12
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 21 11
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
23
C. Hendricksen F
12 PTS, 7 REB
1
O. Toppin F
31 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
North Florida
Starters
C. Hendricksen
W. Aminu
I. Gandia-Rosa
G. Sams
J. Escobar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hendricksen 12 7 0 3/6 3/5 3/5 4 24 0 0 3 0 7
W. Aminu 10 6 0 4/6 2/2 0/1 4 21 0 2 3 0 6
I. Gandia-Rosa 10 1 4 4/10 2/6 0/0 1 30 1 0 3 0 1
G. Sams 8 3 2 3/9 2/5 0/0 3 28 0 0 5 0 3
J. Escobar 2 1 1 1/6 0/4 0/2 3 25 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
O. Toppin
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
R. Mikesell
R. Chatman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 31 8 2 15/24 0/1 1/5 0 33 1 1 3 2 6
T. Landers 15 4 3 6/10 0/1 3/3 1 26 2 0 1 1 3
J. Crutcher 11 2 2 4/8 2/4 1/1 2 31 1 0 2 0 2
R. Mikesell 9 7 0 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 29 0 2 0 2 5
R. Chatman 4 2 9 0/6 0/5 4/4 3 22 4 0 1 0 2
