GONZAG
1 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
14-1
away team logo
59
TF 3
FINAL
2nd
9:58
ATSN
Thu Jan. 2
10:00pm
BONUS
51
TF 7
home team logo
PORT
Portland
Pilots
8-7
ML: -7653
PORT 23.5, O/U 147.5
ML: +1617
GONZAG
PORT

Top-ranked Gonzaga opens WCC play vs. Portland

  • FLM
  • Jan 01, 2020

Gonzaga is atop the polls as it opens West Coast Conference play on Thursday night at Portland.

But Being ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press' Top 25 has been a precarious perch this season.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville and Kansas have all come and gone, none winning more than twice after gaining the top spot before suffering a defeat.

Six teams have been atop the poll before New Year's Day, the previous mark having been four. The most to hold that spot in an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Only current top dog, or Bulldog as it were, Gonzaga can avoid tying that record if it remains the No. 1 team throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

"I don't think they should be doing polls this year until March," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said recently. "I'm serious, I mean, it's just an effort in futility at this point."

Gonzaga (14-1) has cruised through nonconference play, losing only to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship on Nov. 29 in the Bahamas.

The Bulldogs have since won six straight, including games at Pac-12 Conference powers Arizona and Washington and back home against North Carolina.

In its first game at No. 1, Gonzaga defeated Detroit Mercy 93-72 on Monday.

This is the eighth season to have as many as six different teams reach No. 1, though it has happened three times in the past five years.

This is the fifth time Gonzaga has reached No. 1. It first got there in 2013 and returned in 2017. The Bulldogs had two separate stints atop the poll last season.

"Personally, yes, it's always cool to be the No. 1 team in the country," sophomore forward Filip Petrusev, who scored a team-high 22 points against Detroit Mercy, told The Spokesman-Review of Spokane. "I think it's also going to give us a little bit of the good pressure because every team so far lost as the No. 1 team right away. It gives us a little pressure to stay dialed in, keep working and keep getting better and just try to stay No. 1 as long as we can."

Of course, being No. 1 also comes with a big target -- as some of the sport's blue bloods can attest to this season.

"This year in college basketball there's been a bunch of different teams that have had the honor," junior wing Corey Kispert told The Spokesman-Review. "Anybody can beat anybody. Everybody in the country knows that.

"Teams are going to come after you every night, but especially when you're ranked that high."

History suggests the Bulldogs might stay there for an extended period, as in the past decade they've won nine WCC regular-season titles and seven conference tournament championships.

In Portland (8-7), the Bulldogs will go up against a team that has lost four straight games -- all by double digits.

"The history of this program is not been one that's always successful. They've had pockets of success," Pilots coach Terry Porter, the former NBA standout, told WCCSports.com earlier this season. "It's a work in progress, but we want to try to have some sustainability."

Senior guard Isaiah White leads Portland with 13.3 points per game.

Gonzaga is second nationally in scoring with 88 points per game, led by Petrusev's 17.1. The Bulldogs are the only NCAA Division I team with six players averaging 10 or more points per game.

The Bulldogs have defeated Portland 11 consecutive times.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Woolridge
4 G
C. Adams
10 G
29.4 Min. Per Game 29.4
6.5 Pts. Per Game 6.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
53.7 Field Goal % 37.2
54.3 Three Point % 25.0
54.5 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Portland 9:58
  Ryan Woolridge missed free throw 9:58
  Personal foul on Quincy Ferebee 9:57
+ 2 Quincy Ferebee made driving layup 10:10
  Personal foul on Filip Petrusev 10:30
+ 2 Killian Tillie made alley-oop shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 10:47
  Shot clock violation turnover on Portland 11:03
  Offensive rebound by Portland 11:03
  Quincy Ferebee missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Woolridge 11:05
+ 2 Filip Petrusev made turnaround jump shot 11:36
  Personal foul on Theo Akwuba 11:48
Team Stats
Points 59 51
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 22-44 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Free Throws 7-16 (43.8%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 26
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 16 18
Team 1 4
Assists 12 12
Steals 4 4
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 4 10
Fouls 7 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
C. Kispert F
14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Walker G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 1 Gonzaga 14-1 352459
home team logo Portland 8-7 42951
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo 1 Gonzaga 14-1 88.5 PPG 44.2 RPG 17.9 APG
home team logo Portland 8-7 68.3 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
24
C. Kispert F 14.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.9 APG 51.0 FG%
2
J. Walker G 10.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.5 APG 38.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
C. Kispert F 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
2
J. Walker G 10 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
48.0 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 58.3
43.8 FT% 0.0
Gonzaga
Starters
C. Kispert
K. Tillie
R. Woolridge
J. Ayayi
D. Timme
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kispert 14 2 1 5/11 3/6 1/3 1 29 0 1 2 0 2
K. Tillie 12 2 1 5/10 0/3 2/2 0 21 2 0 0 1 1
R. Woolridge 9 5 2 4/5 1/2 0/1 0 30 1 1 0 2 3
J. Ayayi 8 4 1 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 1 3
D. Timme 4 2 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 2 0 2 0
On Court
C. Kispert
K. Tillie
R. Woolridge
J. Ayayi
D. Timme
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kispert 14 2 1 5/11 3/6 1/3 1 29 0 1 2 0 2
K. Tillie 12 2 1 5/10 0/3 2/2 0 21 2 0 0 1 1
R. Woolridge 9 5 2 4/5 1/2 0/1 0 30 1 1 0 2 3
J. Ayayi 8 4 1 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 1 3
D. Timme 4 2 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 2 0 2 0
On Bench
A. Watson
A. Gilder
M. Lang
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
O. Ballo
B. Ravet
W. Graves
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Watson 1 3 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 9 0 1 0 1 2
A. Gilder 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/2 0 15 1 0 0 2 0
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zakharov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Arlauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ballo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ravet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 27 12 24/50 4/16 7/16 7 130 4 5 4 11 16
Portland
Starters
J. Walker
I. White
Q. Ferebee
T. Diabate
T. Fahrensohn
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 10 2 3 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 16 1 1 0 2 0
I. White 8 2 2 3/8 2/2 0/0 3 22 2 1 2 0 2
Q. Ferebee 6 1 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
T. Diabate 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 2 1 0
T. Fahrensohn 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3
On Court
J. Walker
I. White
Q. Ferebee
T. Diabate
T. Fahrensohn
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 10 2 3 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 16 1 1 0 2 0
I. White 8 2 2 3/8 2/2 0/0 3 22 2 1 2 0 2
Q. Ferebee 6 1 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
T. Diabate 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 2 1 0
T. Fahrensohn 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3
On Bench
T. Akwuba
L. Harewood
H. Hogland
W. Watson
M. Turner
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Akwuba 2 6 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 16 0 1 1 0 6
L. Harewood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hogland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 22 12 22/44 7/12 0/1 16 88 4 5 10 4 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores