OREG
4 Oregon
Ducks
11-3
away team logo
67
TF 10
FINAL
2nd
2:35
PACN
Sat Jan. 4
5:00pm
BONUS
64
TF 4
home team logo
UTAH
Utah
Utes
10-3
ML: -192
UTAH 4, O/U 144.5
ML: +163
OREG
UTAH

No. 4 Oregon tries to rebound against Utah

  • FLM
  • Jan 03, 2020

The Oregon Ducks will try to salvage a split with the mountain schools in the Pac-12 Saturday afternoon when they face host Utah in Salt Lake City.

The fourth-ranked Ducks fell 74-65 to Colorado in the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Thursday night, falling behind by as many as 15 points in the second half before their comeback attempt came up short. Oregon's downfall was one of its strengths this season, 3-point shooting.

The Ducks (11-3, 0-1 Pac-12) made just 3 of 18 treys. They entered the game fifth in the nation and tops in the Pac-12 with a 3-point percentage of 41.7.

"They hit some big shots there, especially late. Made some big plays," Ducks coach Dana Altman told the school website. "Our ball movement [in] the first half was poor. We've got to hit some shots to start our press."

Payton Pritchard's 21 points led Oregon, and the Ducks were at full strength with Shakur Juiston back from a five-game injury absence, but lost their ninth straight game in Boulder.

"We've won a lot of games; this is just one place we've had a hard time," Altman told The Oregonian newspaper. "Colorado's won once at our place. We haven't won here. It's one of those things."

Now comes a Utah team coming off an 81-69 win over Oregon State on Thursday. The Utes (10-3, 1-0) got 25 points and 10 rebounds from forward Timmy Allen, who made 13 of 15 free throws.

Oregon has won 12 of the last 13 games between two teams, including four straight in Salt Lake City.

Utah trailed 11-4 early against the Beavers but got going, and led the entire second half. The 81 points Thursday night is the second-highest point total in a Pac-12 opening game for Utah since joining the league in 2011.

"It's good to get the first win out of the way. We didn't come out how we would have liked to, but we picked it up as the game went on," Allen told the Utes' athletic website. "We pushed them in transition, we have the advantage with the altitude, and it was fun."

Guard Both Gach scored 17 points and guard Rylan Jones added 14 for the Utes, who held the Beavers to 3 of 21 from 3-point range.

Utah emphasized pushing the pace, and it paid off.

"Yeah, we've gotten away from it and that was the first thing we worked on when we got back from Christmas," coach Larry Krystowiak said. "We had a number of guys that thought they were our point guards that were jogging and Both and Timmy and Rylan were all waiting for it and we cleaned that up. I think our bigs did a good job running the floor. It takes all five guys to be committed to that, and it's a big emphasis for us."

Oregon started Pac-12 play 0-2 last season before going on to win the conference tournament and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
P. Pritchard
3 G
T. Allen
1 F
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
21.3 Pts. Per Game 21.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
50.8 Field Goal % 50.2
39.2 Three Point % 22.2
74.2 Free Throw % 77.2
+ 1 Both Gach made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:35
+ 1 Both Gach made 1st of 2 free throws 2:35
  Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston 2:35
+ 2 Shakur Juiston made layup 2:55
  Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard 3:01
  Timmy Allen missed layup 3:03
+ 2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Will Richardson 3:25
+ 2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 3:43
+ 2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Will Richardson 4:06
  Personal foul on Timmy Allen 4:24
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis 4:44
Team Stats
Points 67 64
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 33
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 25 20
Team 2 3
Assists 17 9
Steals 6 3
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 19 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
11
B. Gach G
24 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 4 Oregon 11-3 363167
home team logo Utah 10-3 313364
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo 4 Oregon 11-3 79.2 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Utah 10-3 79.4 PPG 43.1 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
3
P. Pritchard G 18.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.0 APG 50.5 FG%
11
B. Gach G 12.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.1 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
P. Pritchard G 19 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
11
B. Gach G 24 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
47.5 FG% 38.2
40.0 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 65.0
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
W. Richardson
C. Duarte
C. Lawson
S. Juiston
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 19 3 4 8/15 3/5 0/0 2 34 1 0 0 0 3
W. Richardson 14 4 4 6/10 1/2 1/1 3 25 1 0 2 2 2
C. Duarte 12 6 3 5/10 1/3 1/1 1 33 1 0 2 0 6
C. Lawson 8 8 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 3 5
S. Juiston 7 5 3 3/10 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 1 2 2 3
On Court
P. Pritchard
W. Richardson
C. Duarte
C. Lawson
S. Juiston
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 19 3 4 8/15 3/5 0/0 2 34 1 0 0 0 3
W. Richardson 14 4 4 6/10 1/2 1/1 3 25 1 0 2 2 2
C. Duarte 12 6 3 5/10 1/3 1/1 1 33 1 0 2 0 6
C. Lawson 8 8 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 3 5
S. Juiston 7 5 3 3/10 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 1 2 2 3
On Bench
N. Dante
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
A. Patterson
C. Walker
E. Ionescu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dante 6 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 15 2 1 0 2 0
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ionescu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 34 17 29/61 6/15 3/4 19 149 6 4 9 9 25
Utah
Starters
B. Gach
T. Allen
M. Jantunen
R. Jones
R. Battin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Gach 24 1 2 9/18 4/11 2/2 1 36 1 0 1 0 1
T. Allen 19 10 1 6/17 0/2 7/12 2 36 0 0 1 5 5
M. Jantunen 10 2 1 3/3 2/2 2/2 0 19 0 0 0 0 2
R. Jones 6 3 4 2/7 2/6 0/0 3 29 0 0 4 0 3
R. Battin 2 8 1 0/5 0/3 2/4 0 31 1 1 0 3 5
On Court
B. Gach
T. Allen
M. Jantunen
R. Jones
R. Battin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Gach 24 1 2 9/18 4/11 2/2 1 36 1 0 1 0 1
T. Allen 19 10 1 6/17 0/2 7/12 2 36 0 0 1 5 5
M. Jantunen 10 2 1 3/3 2/2 2/2 0 19 0 0 0 0 2
R. Jones 6 3 4 2/7 2/6 0/0 3 29 0 0 4 0 3
R. Battin 2 8 1 0/5 0/3 2/4 0 31 1 1 0 3 5
On Bench
J. Brenchley
L. Thioune
A. Plummer
M. Reininger
B. King
B. Wenzel
M. Van Komen
B. Haddock
E. Ballstaedt
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brenchley 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 1 0 0 2
L. Thioune 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 2 0 0 2
A. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haddock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ballstaedt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 30 9 21/55 9/27 13/20 7 172 3 4 7 10 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores