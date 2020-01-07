No. 13 Louisville pulls away from Miami 74-58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch to help No. 13 Louisville pull away from Miami 74-58 on Tuesday night.
Louisville (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from consecutive losses to ranked foes, at Kentucky and at home to Florida State.
The Cardinals led by 20 midway through the first half before the Hurricanes got within 11 at the break. Miami eventually whittled it down to 57-52 on Kameron McGusty's two free throws with 5:37 left before Nwora's layup provided a seven-point edge.
Perry sandwiched a three-point play and a layup around McMahon's 3 to make it 65-54. Nwora added two free throws and Malik Williams added a three-point play with 42 seconds left to seal the win for the Cardinals. Nwora also grabbed 12 rebounds, Steven Enoch had 12 points and 10 boards and Perry and Williams finished with 10 points each.
McGusty and Chris Lykes had 18 points apiece for Miami (9-5, 1-3), which dropped its second in a row. The Hurricanes shot 28% and were outrebounded 48-37.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: The Hurricanes appeared headed to another blowout before perimeter shooting helped get them within 43-32 at halftime. They played at the same pace with Louisville for stretches but frequently missed shots that could have gotten them closer. They made eight 3s on 31 attempts.
Louisville: Though the Cardinals won most statistical areas - especially the paint (42-12) - it wasn't until Perry's three-point play that they took control. They even broke 40% shooting this time.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Louisville needed this win to avoid falling further in the rankings since being No. 1 just over a month ago. There's still work ahead this week at Notre Dame.
UP NEXT
Miami hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Louisville visits Notre Dame on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|8.9
|Pts. Per Game
|8.9
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|54.4
|35.8
|Three Point %
|36.4
|73.2
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|+ 2
|Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)
|16.0
|Isaiah Wong missed layup, blocked by Malik Williams
|18.0
|+ 2
|Samuell Williamson made layup
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson
|42.0
|Malik Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Wong
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|42.0
|Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 2
|Malik Williams made dunk
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|74
|Field Goals
|17-61 (27.9%)
|28-62 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|48
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|28
|39
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|5
|13
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|5
|7
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 9-5
|74.4 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|11.4 APG
|13 Louisville 12-3
|75.4 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|27.9
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGusty
|18
|7
|1
|6/13
|3/7
|3/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|C. Lykes
|18
|4
|2
|4/16
|2/6
|8/8
|2
|38
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Vasiljevic
|12
|5
|0
|4/16
|2/11
|2/2
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|S. Waardenburg
|5
|10
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|8
|R. Miller Jr.
|0
|6
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGusty
|18
|7
|1
|6/13
|3/7
|3/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|C. Lykes
|18
|4
|2
|4/16
|2/6
|8/8
|2
|38
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Vasiljevic
|12
|5
|0
|4/16
|2/11
|2/2
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|S. Waardenburg
|5
|10
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|8
|R. Miller Jr.
|0
|6
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wong
|3
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|1/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|H. Beverly
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W. Herenton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Gkogkos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|34
|5
|17/61
|8/31
|16/19
|16
|200
|5
|2
|5
|6
|28
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Williams
|10
|6
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|R. McMahon
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Williamson
|6
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|9
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Orbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Withers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Slazinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nickelberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Igiehon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|47
|13
|28/62
|6/15
|12/18
|16
|200
|2
|6
|7
|8
|39
-
VALPO
SILL45
54
2nd 1:41
-
INDST
NIOWA60
66
2nd 10.0
-
MOST
ILLST65
63
2nd 13.0
-
14UK
UGA28
31
1st 1:57 ESPN
-
16NOVA
CREIGH16
28
1st 3:15 FS1
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE33
38
1st 30.0 CBSSN
-
IOWA
NEB31
38
1st 0.0 BTN
-
4BAYLOR
22TXTECH21
18
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
TCU
KSTATE35
25
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
VATECH
CUSE27
33
1st 0.0
-
MISS
TEXAM29
19
1st 0.0 SECN
-
PROV
MARQET81
80
Final/OT
-
PURCH
CORN68
100
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON69
84
Final
-
MIAMI
13LVILLE58
74
Final
-
SFLA
ECU59
62
Final
-
TOLEDO
KENTST77
84
Final
-
NILL
CMICH67
68
Final
-
JOHNWA
BROWN53
79
Final
-
BUFF
BALLST68
88
Final
-
MIAOH
BGREEN76
78
Final
-
18UVA
BC53
60
Final
-
11OHIOST
12MD55
67
Final
-
RIDER
QUINN61
80
Final
-
TENN
MIZZOU69
59
Final
-
EMICH
OHIO68
74
Final
-
HOU
TEMPLE78
74
Final
-
FLA
SC81
68
Final
-
20PSU
RUT61
72
Final
-
UTAHST
AF0
0146 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm ESPU