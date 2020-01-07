NOVA
Villanova will be looking to rebound from a tough road loss at Marquette with an even more daunting challenge Tuesday at Creighton.

The No. 16-ranked Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 in Big East) fell 71-60 Saturday against the Golden Eagles largely because of poor shooting. Villanova shot just 35.3 percent and made only 9 of 38 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Head coach Jay Wright was concerned about these types of difficult road games -- especially with a young team featuring two freshmen starters for the first time since 2002.

Guard Justin Moore and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are going through the rigorous Big East for the first time.

"I think one thing our young guys saw is that when you get down, you've got to continue to make the right play," Wright said. "You don't want guys feeling like they have to go make a play themselves. It's important to stick to the game plan and make the right decisions offensively."

Another freshman, Bryan Antoine, had two points on 0-for-6 shooting. Antoine has slowly earned playing time after recently returning from shoulder surgery.

With such a young group, playing on the road in the Big East is going to be a learning experience every time out.

"This league is going to be incredible," Wright said. "You're going to need to be mentally tough this season. You can't let one game affect your performance in the next. We didn't play well at Marquette. But I think teams are going to go on the road this year, play well, and still lose.

"You've got to keep a positive vibe on your team. I think that's going to be more important than ever."

Creighton had its eight-game winning streak snapped following a 71-57 loss at then-No. 11 Butler on Saturday.

The Bluejays will enter this matchup with an impressive 12-3 overall mark, including 1-1 in the league.

Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 15 points, Damien Jefferson added 12 and Ty-Shon Alexander had 11. But the Bluejays missed 18 of their 22 treys and ultimately fell for the first time in nine games.

Creighton will be facing a ranked team for the third time this season. The loss at Butler dropped the Bluejays to 1-1 against ranked teams, having also beaten then-No. 12 Texas Tech in overtime in late November.

The Bluejays have been especially potent at home, making the game against Villanova even more enticing. They have won 15 in a row at home, dating to last season.

"It's going to be tough to get wins on the road. You have to try to do your best to protect your home floor," Creighton head coach Greg McDermott told the Omaha World-Herald. "Obviously, we've got one of the best home courts in the country."

"(Our fans) are the best," Zegarowski added. "I'm excited to play in front of them, to try and win one for them as well."

Though Creighton's four treys against Butler tied a season low, it has continued to be consistent beyond the arc.

The Bluejays have knocked down at least one 3-pointer in 866 straight games and at least one triple before halftime in 237 consecutive games.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Robinson-Earl
24 F
M. Zegarowski
11 G
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
44.0 Field Goal % 50.3
28.1 Three Point % 37.8
83.3 Free Throw % 70.8
  Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 17:24
  Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson 17:31
  Collin Gillespie missed jump shot 17:33
+ 2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Damien Jefferson 17:47
+ 2 Justin Moore made tip-in 17:57
  Offensive rebound by Justin Moore 18:03
  Justin Moore missed layup 18:05
  Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Collin Gillespie 18:24
+ 2 Jermaine Samuels made driving layup 18:46
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels 19:01
  Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot 19:03
Team Stats
Points 31 35
Field Goals 11-34 (32.4%) 14-30 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 21 20
Offensive 4 1
Defensive 16 18
Team 1 1
Assists 6 7
Steals 3 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 8 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Gillespie G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
D. Mahoney G
7 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 16 Villanova 10-3 25631
home team logo Creighton 12-3 33235
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Villanova 10-3 76.0 PPG 41 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Creighton 12-3 78.3 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
2
C. Gillespie G 14.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.8 APG 39.3 FG%
13
C. Bishop F 8.5 PPG 5.7 RPG 0.7 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Gillespie G 11 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
13
C. Bishop F 7 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
32.4 FG% 46.7
20.0 3PT FG% 33.3
83.3 FT% 62.5
Villanova
Starters
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
J. Moore
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Swider
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 11 1 1 3/5 3/4 2/2 1 21 1 0 1 0 1
S. Bey 5 2 1 1/4 1/4 2/2 0 22 0 0 1 1 1
J. Moore 4 2 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 19 0 1 0 1 1
J. Robinson-Earl 3 10 2 1/5 0/1 1/2 2 21 1 0 0 1 9
C. Swider 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 8 1 0 0 1 0
On Court
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
J. Moore
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Swider
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 11 1 1 3/5 3/4 2/2 1 21 1 0 1 0 1
S. Bey 5 2 1 1/4 1/4 2/2 0 22 0 0 1 1 1
J. Moore 4 2 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 19 0 1 0 1 1
J. Robinson-Earl 3 10 2 1/5 0/1 1/2 2 21 1 0 0 1 9
C. Swider 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 8 1 0 0 1 0
On Bench
B. Slater
B. Antoine
C. Daniels
D. Cosby-Roundtree
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
C. Arcidiacono
E. Dixon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Slater 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Antoine 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cosby-Roundtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 20 6 11/34 4/20 5/6 8 95 3 2 3 4 16
Creighton
Starters
C. Bishop
T. Alexander
D. Jefferson
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bishop 7 5 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 0 1 0 5
T. Alexander 6 2 1 2/6 0/2 2/3 1 23 1 0 0 0 2
D. Jefferson 5 2 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2
M. Zegarowski 4 3 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 3 0 3
M. Ballock 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 2
On Court
C. Bishop
T. Alexander
D. Jefferson
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bishop 7 5 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 0 1 0 5
T. Alexander 6 2 1 2/6 0/2 2/3 1 23 1 0 0 0 2
D. Jefferson 5 2 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2
M. Zegarowski 4 3 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 3 0 3
M. Ballock 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 2
On Bench
D. Mahoney
K. Jones
S. Mitchell
D. Mintz
J. Scurry
J. Epperson
A. Jones
J. Canfield
J. Windham
N. Zeil
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mahoney 7 2 0 2/5 1/2 2/3 1 12 0 0 0 0 2
K. Jones 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 1 0 0 2
S. Mitchell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Mintz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Windham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 19 7 14/30 2/6 5/8 8 113 2 1 4 1 18
