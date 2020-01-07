Harper Jr. Scores 22, Rutgers Upsets No. 20 Penn State
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to as Rutgers beat No. 20 Penn State 72-61 on Tuesday night.
Rutgers took a lead at 34-33 on a second-chance basket by Myles Johnson with 17:53 to go. It was the Scarlet Knights first lead since 4-3, when Harper. hit two foul shots from a flagrant foul on Jamari Wheeler. As Rutgers was trying to inbound, Wheeler elbowed Harper in the chin.
The teams would trade a few of leads, before Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Montez Mathis' 3-pointer. He had a layup on the ensuing possession to make it 54-51 with 6:45 to go.
Penn State (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten led by as many as 10 in the first half, at 24-14. Rutgers would balloon it's lead to 14 in the waning moments of the game.
Penn State was led by Myreon Jones' 21 points, while Mike Watkins had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jacob Young added 13 points for Rutgers.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are off to their best start through 15 games since the undefeated regular season in 1975-76 that culminated in a Final Four, and with its second win over a Top 25 team following a Dec. 14 win over No. 22 Seton Hall, dreams of a postseason look attainable. Rutgers hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 1990-91, and last made the NIT in 2006.
Penn State: While a five-game win streak was snapped, the Nittany Lions are still in good shape under ninth year coach Pat Chambers. sitting at .500 and in the middle of the pack of a loaded Big Ten Conference.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Penn State moved up one stop in this week's poll from 21 to 20 but will need a win at Wisconsin. Rutgers meantime looks like a team that could start to garner some votes, especially if they go 2-0 this week with a win at Illinois.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: At Illinois on Saturday
Penn State: Host Wisconsin on Saturday.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|46.1
|Field Goal %
|40.6
|22.7
|Three Point %
|25.4
|68.8
|Free Throw %
|84.0
|+ 2
|Izaiah Brockington made dunk
|13.0
|Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Izaiah Brockington
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|47.0
|Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|+ 1
|Paul Mulcahy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Paul Mulcahy made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler
|57.0
|+ 3
|Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|1:02
|Offensive rebound by Myles Dread
|1:07
|Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|+ 2
|Caleb McConnell made reverse layup
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|72
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|2-10 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|22-29 (75.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|43
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|24
|31
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|9
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|24
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 Penn State 12-3
|81.0 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Rutgers 12-3
|73.7 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|M. Jones G
|13.8 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
24
|R. Harper Jr. G
|11.7 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|45.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Jones G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|R. Harper Jr. G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|75.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|21
|3
|2
|8/17
|5/10
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|M. Watkins
|17
|6
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|27
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|L. Stevens
|12
|6
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|32
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|J. Wheeler
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Dread
|0
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|21
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Harper Jr.
|22
|5
|0
|5/10
|0/2
|12/12
|3
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|M. Johnson
|10
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|M. Mathis
|8
|5
|0
|3/10
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|A. Yeboah
|7
|5
|0
|3/10
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|C. McConnell
|2
|8
|4
|1/8
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Harper Jr.
|22
|5
|0
|5/10
|0/2
|12/12
|3
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|M. Johnson
|10
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|M. Mathis
|8
|5
|0
|3/10
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|A. Yeboah
|7
|5
|0
|3/10
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|C. McConnell
|2
|8
|4
|1/8
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young
|13
|4
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|4/7
|2
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|S. Carter
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|P. Mulcahy
|4
|4
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|30
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|P. Kiss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Doucoure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lobach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|39
|9
|24/58
|2/10
|22/29
|13
|200
|7
|9
|10
|8
|31
-
VALPO
SILL45
54
2nd 1:41
-
INDST
NIOWA58
60
2nd 1:31
-
MOST
ILLST57
58
2nd 2:43
-
14UK
UGA24
26
1st 4:31 ESPN
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE23
29
1st 4:11 CBSSN
-
IOWA
NEB24
30
1st 3:52 BTN
-
4BAYLOR
22TXTECH20
17
1st 3:11 ESP2
-
VATECH
CUSE19
27
1st 2:40
-
TCU
KSTATE29
23
1st 1:53 ESPU
-
16NOVA
CREIGH10
24
1st 6:26 FS1
-
MISS
TEXAM26
15
1st 2:13 SECN
-
PROV
MARQET81
80
Final/OT
-
PURCH
CORN68
100
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON69
84
Final
-
MIAMI
13LVILLE58
74
Final
-
SFLA
ECU59
62
Final
-
TOLEDO
KENTST77
84
Final
-
NILL
CMICH67
68
Final
-
JOHNWA
BROWN53
79
Final
-
BUFF
BALLST68
88
Final
-
MIAOH
BGREEN76
78
Final
-
18UVA
BC53
60
Final
-
11OHIOST
12MD55
67
Final
-
RIDER
QUINN61
80
Final
-
TENN
MIZZOU69
59
Final
-
EMICH
OHIO68
74
Final
-
HOU
TEMPLE78
74
Final
-
FLA
SC81
68
Final
-
20PSU
RUT61
72
Final
-
UTAHST
AF0
0146 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm ESPU