UVA
BC

No Text

Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53

  • AP
  • Jan 07, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Jared Hamilton hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37 seconds left and added a pair of free throws to clinch it as Boston College beat No. 18 Virginia 60-53 on Tuesday night and sent the defending national champions to their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.

Jay Heath scored 17 for the Eagles (9-6, 3-1), who had not beaten Virginia since 2013. It was BC's first win over a ranked team since a victory over No. 11 Florida State last January.

Braxton Key scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-1), who have now lost two of their last four games.

A 10 1/2-point underdog coming off a 39-point loss to Duke, BC scored eight of the first 10 points in the game and still led 42-30 with 14 minutes left before Virginia ran off 10 points in a row to cut the deficit to two points. With about seven minutes left, Key missed a layup and Mamadi Diakite slapped the rebound out to the top of the key, where Kihei Clark hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 45-all.

Diakite followed with a three-point play to give Virginia its first lead since the opening basket of the game. Clark scored seven points during the 20-3 run, while BC was held to just one basket over almost nine minutes.

BC took a 53-51 lead with just over two minutes left, but Key scored from underneath to tie it. Hamilton scored from in front of the Eagles bench to put them ahead, then leaned back into the embrace of his teammates to celebrate.

EARLY STRUGGLES

The Cavaliers committed four fouls in the first 67 seconds, and Diakite went to the bench with two. The biggest man in Virginia's starting lineup - and the only one listed as a forward, along with four guards - played just 4:36 in the first half, with two points and two rebounds.

After making its first shot, Virginia missed the next seven, and it was still just 8-2 with almost six minutes gone.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: After climbing as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25, the Cavaliers have now lost to South Carolina and Boston College in the last two weeks. They have lost as many games as they did all of last season.

Boston College: The Eagles are usually good for one big upset a year at home. So far under coach Jim Christian, they haven't been able to build on it.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

Boston College: Host Georgia Tech on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Clark
0 G
S. Mitchell
41 F
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
6.7 Pts. Per Game 6.7
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
35.6 Field Goal % 44.2
40.4 Three Point % 25.0
90.0 Free Throw % 53.4
+ 1 Jared Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Jared Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Kody Stattmann 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Boston College 4.0
  Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Steffon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Justin McKoy 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell 15.0
  Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 3 Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 38.0
Team Stats
Points 53 60
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 21-47 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 31
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 22 21
Team 3 6
Assists 10 7
Steals 7 8
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Key G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
J. Heath G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 18 Virginia 11-3 262753
home team logo Boston College 9-6 303060
Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, MA
Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, MA
Team Stats
away team logo 18 Virginia 11-3 55.9 PPG 37.8 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Boston College 9-6 66.3 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
2
B. Key G 10.3 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.4 APG 52.6 FG%
5
J. Heath G 12.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.8 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Key G 16 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
5
J. Heath G 17 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
32.7 FG% 44.7
18.8 3PT FG% 23.5
80.0 FT% 60.9
Virginia
Starters
B. Key
K. Clark
K. Stattmann
M. Diakite
C. Morsell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 16 8 2 5/12 0/3 6/7 1 39 2 0 2 0 8
K. Clark 12 4 3 2/11 2/2 6/6 3 39 3 0 2 1 3
K. Stattmann 11 7 2 5/9 1/4 0/0 2 39 0 0 1 0 7
M. Diakite 9 7 1 3/6 0/1 3/5 3 24 0 2 3 4 3
C. Morsell 0 1 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 0
Starters
B. Key
K. Clark
K. Stattmann
M. Diakite
C. Morsell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 16 8 2 5/12 0/3 6/7 1 39 2 0 2 0 8
K. Clark 12 4 3 2/11 2/2 6/6 3 39 3 0 2 1 3
K. Stattmann 11 7 2 5/9 1/4 0/0 2 39 0 0 1 0 7
M. Diakite 9 7 1 3/6 0/1 3/5 3 24 0 2 3 4 3
C. Morsell 0 1 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 0
Bench
J. Huff
F. Caffaro
T. Woldetensae
C. Coleman
J. McKoy
S. Hauser
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
K. Shedrick
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Huff 5 2 0 2/6 0/1 1/2 5 18 1 0 0 1 1
F. Caffaro 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Woldetensae 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 1 1 0 0
C. Coleman 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
J. McKoy 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 1 0
S. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shedrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 30 10 17/52 3/16 16/20 18 200 7 3 10 8 22
Boston College
Starters
J. Heath
S. Mitchell
Ja. Hamilton
C. Felder
J. Rishwain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Heath 17 1 2 6/8 3/5 2/3 3 39 2 0 1 0 1
S. Mitchell 10 7 1 2/5 0/0 6/11 4 30 2 3 2 1 6
Ja. Hamilton 10 7 0 5/8 0/3 0/0 1 34 2 0 1 1 6
C. Felder 5 3 0 2/11 0/4 1/1 2 29 0 0 1 0 3
J. Rishwain 2 4 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 2 1 3
Starters
J. Heath
S. Mitchell
Ja. Hamilton
C. Felder
J. Rishwain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Heath 17 1 2 6/8 3/5 2/3 3 39 2 0 1 0 1
S. Mitchell 10 7 1 2/5 0/0 6/11 4 30 2 3 2 1 6
Ja. Hamilton 10 7 0 5/8 0/3 0/0 1 34 2 0 1 1 6
C. Felder 5 3 0 2/11 0/4 1/1 2 29 0 0 1 0 3
J. Rishwain 2 4 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 2 1 3
Bench
Ja. Hamilton
L. Kraljevic
C. Herren Jr.
D. Thornton
N. Popovic
M. DiLuccio
M. Ashton-Langford
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
W. Tabbs
K. Williams
A. Kenny
J. Noel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Hamilton 16 2 1 5/8 1/2 5/8 2 31 1 0 1 1 1
L. Kraljevic 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
C. Herren Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 7 0 0 2 0 1
D. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Popovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ashton-Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kenny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 25 7 21/47 4/17 14/23 17 200 8 3 10 4 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores