BUTLER
PROV

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Kalif Young 5.0
  Christian David missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Christian David made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Greg Gantt 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian David 6.0
  David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Alpha Diallo 14.0
+ 2 David Duke made layup 26.0
+ 1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 70 58
Field Goals 25-45 (55.6%) 19-60 (31.7%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 44 26
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 34 15
Team 2 1
Assists 6 8
Steals 3 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 17 8
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
A. Diallo G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 6 Butler 15-1 304070
home team logo Providence 10-7 184058
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Butler 15-1 68.7 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Providence 10-7 73.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
1
J. Tucker F 8.5 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.9 APG 35.2 FG%
11
A. Diallo G 13.6 PPG 8.9 RPG 2.8 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Tucker F 17 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
11
A. Diallo G 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
55.6 FG% 31.7
50.0 3PT FG% 24.0
66.7 FT% 73.7
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
B. Golden
B. Nze
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 17 7 2 5/9 2/2 5/8 3 30 1 0 0 1 6
B. Golden 14 9 0 5/7 1/2 3/5 3 25 0 0 2 4 5
B. Nze 10 7 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 3 25 0 1 6 1 6
S. McDermott 9 5 1 2/6 0/3 5/6 0 30 0 0 2 0 5
A. Thompson 2 6 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 38 1 0 4 0 6
Bench
J. Tucker
C. David
D. Smits
K. Battle
H. Baddley
C. Donovan
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tucker 17 6 0 7/11 3/5 0/0 1 23 1 0 3 2 4
C. David 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 10 0 0 0 0 1
D. Smits 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
K. Battle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
H. Baddley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 42 6 25/45 6/12 14/21 19 200 3 1 17 8 34
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
D. Duke
K. Young
E. Holt
L. Pipkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 21 6 1 8/18 3/8 2/4 4 33 2 2 1 3 3
D. Duke 15 3 2 4/9 2/5 5/6 1 34 1 1 2 0 3
K. Young 1 5 2 0/3 0/0 1/2 3 23 0 1 1 2 3
E. Holt 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 2
L. Pipkins 0 1 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
M. White
N. Watson
A. Reeves
G. Gantt
A. Fonts
N. Horchler
K. Monroe
J. Bynum
J. Nichols Jr.
T. Dempsey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. White 11 0 2 4/8 0/2 3/3 5 29 0 0 3 0 0
N. Watson 6 3 0 2/6 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 0 1 2 1
A. Reeves 3 2 1 1/7 1/4 0/0 1 24 2 0 0 1 1
G. Gantt 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 4 13 0 0 0 0 1
A. Fonts 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 25 8 19/60 6/25 14/19 22 201 5 4 8 10 15
