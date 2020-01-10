No Text
BUTLER
PROV
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|5.0
|Christian David missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Christian David made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Greg Gantt
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian David
|6.0
|David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Alpha Diallo
|14.0
|+ 2
|David Duke made layup
|26.0
|+ 1
|Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|58
|Field Goals
|25-45 (55.6%)
|19-60 (31.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|26
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|34
|15
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|6
|8
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|8
|Fouls
|19
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|6 Butler 15-1
|68.7 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Providence 10-7
|73.0 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|16.9 APG
|
|55.6
|FG%
|31.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|17
|7
|2
|5/9
|2/2
|5/8
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Golden
|14
|9
|0
|5/7
|1/2
|3/5
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|B. Nze
|10
|7
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|1
|6
|1
|6
|S. McDermott
|9
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|A. Thompson
|2
|6
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tucker
|17
|6
|0
|7/11
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|C. David
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Smits
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Battle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Baddley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mulloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|42
|6
|25/45
|6/12
|14/21
|19
|200
|3
|1
|17
|8
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|21
|6
|1
|8/18
|3/8
|2/4
|4
|33
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|D. Duke
|15
|3
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|K. Young
|1
|5
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|E. Holt
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|L. Pipkins
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. White
|11
|0
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|3/3
|5
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|N. Watson
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Reeves
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G. Gantt
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Fonts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nichols Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dempsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|25
|8
|19/60
|6/25
|14/19
|22
|201
|5
|4
|8
|10
|15