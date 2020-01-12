No Text
MICH
MINN
No Text
Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
M. Carr
5 G
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|15.5
|Pts. Per Game
|15.5
|6.9
|Ast. Per Game
|6.9
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|37.9
|33.3
|Three Point %
|31.1
|61.9
|Free Throw %
|74.0
|+ 2
|Zavier Simpson made driving layup
|6.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Franz Wagner
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
|31.0
|Payton Willis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Payton Willis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on David DeJulius
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Payton Willis
|32.0
|Zavier Simpson missed layup
|34.0
|+ 1
|Gabe Kalscheur made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|75
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|28-51 (54.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|15-27 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|33
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|5
|Fouls
|19
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
19 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
|Key Players
|
3
|Z. Simpson G
|12.1 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|8.9 APG
|49.7 FG%
|
25
|D. Oturu C
|19.3 PPG
|12.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|61.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Simpson G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|9 AST
|D. Oturu C
|30 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|54.9
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Simpson
|19
|6
|9
|9/17
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|F. Wagner
|17
|4
|1
|6/14
|4/9
|1/2
|4
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Teske
|9
|4
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|E. Brooks
|9
|2
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B. Johns Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Simpson
|19
|6
|9
|9/17
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|F. Wagner
|17
|4
|1
|6/14
|4/9
|1/2
|4
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Teske
|9
|4
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|E. Brooks
|9
|2
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B. Johns Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. DeJulius
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Davis
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Castleton
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Nunez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Faulds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Livers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ozuna-Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bajema
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|26
|14
|26/62
|10/28
|5/6
|19
|202
|4
|2
|8
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Oturu
|30
|7
|0
|13/18
|1/2
|3/7
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|M. Carr
|21
|4
|12
|7/13
|1/3
|6/8
|2
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Demir
|13
|5
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|5/6
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|G. Kalscheur
|4
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|P. Willis
|3
|5
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Oturu
|30
|7
|0
|13/18
|1/2
|3/7
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|M. Carr
|21
|4
|12
|7/13
|1/3
|6/8
|2
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Demir
|13
|5
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|5/6
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|G. Kalscheur
|4
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|P. Willis
|3
|5
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Omersa
|2
|6
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|T. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hurt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Greenlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ihnen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|33
|16
|28/51
|4/16
|15/27
|7
|200
|4
|1
|5
|6
|27
-
CAN
STPETE67
68
2nd 59.0
-
RIDER
MARIST24
24
1st 0.0
-
NKY
IUPUI42
35
1st 0.0
-
MNMTH
QUINN25
41
1st 0.0
-
SIENA
MANH31
48
1st 0.0
-
JOHNWA
YALE31
48
1st 0.0
-
23WICHST
UCONN89
86
Final/2OT
-
8MICHST
PURDUE42
71
Final
-
19MICH
MINN67
75
Final
-
NIAGARA
IONA70
69
Final
-
21MEMP
SFLA0
0134 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESP2
-
WRIGHT
ILLCHI0
0144 O/U
+6
4:12pm
-
PITT
MIAMI0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
UTAH
25COLO0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
24ARIZ
OREGST0
0143.5 O/U
+4
10:00pm FS1