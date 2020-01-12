MICH
MINN

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
M. Carr
5 G
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
50.0 Field Goal % 37.9
33.3 Three Point % 31.1
61.9 Free Throw % 74.0
+ 2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup 6.0
+ 1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Franz Wagner 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur 31.0
  Payton Willis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
  Payton Willis missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on David DeJulius 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Payton Willis 32.0
  Zavier Simpson missed layup 34.0
+ 1 Gabe Kalscheur made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 67 75
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 28-51 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 15-27 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 33
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 20 27
Team 4 0
Assists 14 16
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 5
Fouls 19 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
Z. Simpson G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
25
D. Oturu C
30 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo 19 Michigan 11-5 313667
home team logo Minnesota 9-7 304575
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo 19 Michigan 11-5 78.7 PPG 40.1 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo Minnesota 9-7 73.5 PPG 44.2 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
3
Z. Simpson G 12.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 8.9 APG 49.7 FG%
25
D. Oturu C 19.3 PPG 12.3 RPG 1.3 APG 61.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
Z. Simpson G 19 PTS 6 REB 9 AST
25
D. Oturu C 30 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
41.9 FG% 54.9
35.7 3PT FG% 25.0
83.3 FT% 55.6
Michigan
Starters
Z. Simpson
F. Wagner
J. Teske
E. Brooks
B. Johns Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 19 6 9 9/17 1/4 0/0 3 40 1 0 2 1 5
F. Wagner 17 4 1 6/14 4/9 1/2 4 36 1 0 2 0 4
J. Teske 9 4 3 3/8 1/2 2/2 4 30 0 1 1 2 2
E. Brooks 9 2 1 4/12 1/7 0/0 1 32 0 1 0 1 1
B. Johns Jr. 5 2 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 3 22 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. DeJulius
A. Davis
C. Castleton
A. Nunez
J. Faulds
I. Livers
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
B. Wade
C. Bajema
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. DeJulius 6 3 0 2/6 2/4 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 3
A. Davis 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 1 2
C. Castleton 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 1 1
A. Nunez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Livers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bajema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 26 14 26/62 10/28 5/6 19 202 4 2 8 6 20
Minnesota
Starters
D. Oturu
M. Carr
A. Demir
G. Kalscheur
P. Willis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 30 7 0 13/18 1/2 3/7 1 35 1 0 1 2 5
M. Carr 21 4 12 7/13 1/3 6/8 2 40 1 0 0 1 3
A. Demir 13 5 2 4/6 0/1 5/6 3 30 0 0 2 1 4
G. Kalscheur 4 2 0 1/6 1/5 1/2 0 35 1 0 1 1 1
P. Willis 3 5 1 1/5 1/4 0/2 0 25 0 0 1 1 4
Bench
J. Omersa
T. Williams
E. Curry
M. Hurt
B. Rudrud
H. Conroy
S. Freeman
B. Greenlee
I. Ihnen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Omersa 2 6 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 1 0 0 6
T. Williams 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 4
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hurt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Greenlee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ihnen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 33 16 28/51 4/16 15/27 7 200 4 1 5 6 27
NCAA BB Scores