UTAH
COLO
Key Players
B. King
14 G
M. Wright IV
25 G
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|12.5
|Field Goal %
|45.8
|14.3
|Three Point %
|36.4
|Free Throw %
|75.8
|Defensive rebound by Jakub Dombek
|16.0
|Alfonso Plummer missed floating jump shot
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer
|24.0
|Jaxon Brenchley missed jump shot
|26.0
|+ 2
|Dallas Walton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jakub Dombek
|54.0
|Turnover on Marc Reininger
|1:24
|Personal foul on Alexander Strating
|1:24
|Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen
|1:24
|Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:25
|+ 2
|Eli Parquet made layup, assist by Maddox Daniels
|1:37
|+ 2
|Jaxon Brenchley made driving layup
|1:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|91
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|38-64 (59.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|42
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|14
|28
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|35.2
|FG%
|59.4
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Battin
|8
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|7
|5
|1
|2/11
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|B. Gach
|7
|3
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|R. Jones
|6
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/1
|1/1
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Thioune
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brenchley
|6
|0
|0
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Reininger
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|1/3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Jantunen
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Plummer
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Ballstaedt
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Carlson
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Van Komen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haddock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Mecum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|22
|8
|19/54
|6/19
|8/12
|14
|202
|4
|2
|13
|8
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Battey
|17
|10
|0
|8/11
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|1
|1
|7
|3
|M. Wright IV
|16
|7
|8
|6/7
|3/3
|1/1
|2
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|D. Schwartz
|14
|5
|0
|6/13
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Bey
|11
|12
|1
|5/9
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|26
|2
|1
|1
|3
|9
|S. Gatling
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Daniels
|8
|0
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Siewert
|7
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Kountz
|6
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Walton
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Parquet
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Strating
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Ryder
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Ersek
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dombek
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. McQuade
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Barthelemy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|41
|17
|38/64
|7/18
|8/12
|13
|198
|5
|2
|8
|13
|28
