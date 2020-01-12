UTAH
COLO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
B. King
14 G
M. Wright IV
25 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
12.5 Field Goal % 45.8
14.3 Three Point % 36.4
Free Throw % 75.8
  Defensive rebound by Jakub Dombek 16.0
  Alfonso Plummer missed floating jump shot 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer 24.0
  Jaxon Brenchley missed jump shot 26.0
+ 2 Dallas Walton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jakub Dombek 54.0
  Turnover on Marc Reininger 1:24
  Personal foul on Alexander Strating 1:24
  Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen 1:24
  Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
+ 2 Eli Parquet made layup, assist by Maddox Daniels 1:37
+ 2 Jaxon Brenchley made driving layup 1:55
Team Stats
Points 52 91
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 38-64 (59.4%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 24 42
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 14 28
Team 2 1
Assists 8 17
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
R. Battin F
8 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
21
E. Battey F
17 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo Utah 10-5 223052
home team logo 25 Colorado 13-3 444791
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Utah 10-5 78.3 PPG 42.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 25 Colorado 13-3 71.7 PPG 41.4 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
21
R. Battin F 9.1 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.5 APG 48.1 FG%
21
E. Battey F 9.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 0.9 APG 55.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
R. Battin F 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
21
E. Battey F 17 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
35.2 FG% 59.4
31.6 3PT FG% 38.9
66.7 FT% 66.7
Utah
Starters
R. Battin
T. Allen
B. Gach
R. Jones
L. Thioune
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Battin 8 1 0 3/7 1/4 1/2 0 25 0 0 1 0 1
T. Allen 7 5 1 2/11 0/1 3/4 3 27 1 0 1 0 5
B. Gach 7 3 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 30 0 0 5 1 2
R. Jones 6 2 3 2/5 1/1 1/1 4 24 0 0 1 0 2
L. Thioune 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
J. Brenchley
M. Reininger
M. Jantunen
A. Plummer
E. Ballstaedt
B. Carlson
B. King
B. Wenzel
M. Van Komen
B. Haddock
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brenchley 6 0 0 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 23 1 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger 4 4 0 1/3 1/1 1/3 0 11 0 0 1 3 1
M. Jantunen 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 1 1
A. Plummer 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 1 0
E. Ballstaedt 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Carlson 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 2 1 0 1
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haddock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 22 8 19/54 6/19 8/12 14 202 4 2 13 8 14
Colorado
Starters
E. Battey
M. Wright IV
D. Schwartz
T. Bey
S. Gatling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Battey 17 10 0 8/11 0/0 1/2 2 26 0 1 1 7 3
M. Wright IV 16 7 8 6/7 3/3 1/1 2 31 2 0 0 0 7
D. Schwartz 14 5 0 6/13 0/3 2/2 1 29 0 0 2 1 4
T. Bey 11 12 1 5/9 0/1 1/3 0 26 2 1 1 3 9
S. Gatling 3 1 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
M. Daniels
L. Siewert
D. Kountz
D. Walton
E. Parquet
A. Strating
F. Ryder
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
A. Martinka
K. Barthelemy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Daniels 8 0 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 0
L. Siewert 7 2 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 3 12 0 0 0 1 1
D. Kountz 6 1 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 1
D. Walton 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
E. Parquet 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 1
A. Strating 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 11 0 0 1 0 0
F. Ryder 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Ersek 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dombek 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. McQuade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 41 17 38/64 7/18 8/12 13 198 5 2 8 13 28
NCAA BB Scores