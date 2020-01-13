TCU
West Virginia is turning heads over the first demanding stretch of the Big 12 Conference season the old-fashioned way -- with defense and moxie.

The 12th-ranked Mountaineers will have to keep their nose to the proverbial grindstone when they host surging and defense-minded TCU on Tuesday in just another huge early-season league game in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1) may be ahead of TCU in the AP rankings, but they are looking up at the Horned Frogs in the conference standings. That's an aspect of Tuesday's game that can't be lost on West Virginia, which comes into Tuesday's dustup after a 66-54 win on Saturday over No. 22 Texas Tech.

"We didn't play very well," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins told reporters on Saturday. "We threw it around too much. Twenty turnovers again. We're not going to continue to win doing that. We're not going to continue to win shooting 50 percent from the free-throw line."

Despite leading the Big 12 and ranking second in the country in field-goal percentage defense, Huggins said there is still room for growth on the defensive end of the floor, too.

"We're rotating, but we've got to rotate better," Huggins said. "We've got to take the shorter route to people and be a little more aggressive when we get there."

West Virginia also ranks second in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (23.3 percent), second in field-goal percentage defense (35.1) and fifth in rebounding (42.3).

The Horned Frogs (12-3, 3-0) come off a dominating 52-40 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. TCU's 3-0 start in Big 12 play is its best start in conference play since it went 14-0 in the Western Athletic Conference during the 1997-98 season.

TCU is tied with No. 2 Baylor atop the league standings and comes into play Tuesday with four straight wins.

Desmond Bane finished with a game-high 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win over Oklahoma State. The Frogs are now 6-0 when he scores at least 20 points. He also on Saturday became the 10th player in program history to reach the 1,500 career points mark.

"It's still early," Bane told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram of his team's start to the season. "We have to grow and keep getting better. It's great to be off to a 3-0 start, but we are on a plane (Monday) to head to West Virginia, so we have to keep our eyes up and keep working."

The Horned Frogs held Oklahoma State to 30.2 percent from the field and 10.5 percent from 3-point range (2 for 19), the lowest shooting percentages an opponent has shot against TCU this season.

It wasn't the prettiest of wins for TCU, and Horned Frogs' coach Jamie Dixon was quick to point out that his team still has plenty of work to do.

"That's our message going forward," Dixon said. "Obviously our defense was really good. Don't let them get threes was our message. We got some work to do offensively. We've got to be better on Tuesday (at West Virginia)."

The Horned Frogs have never won in Morgantown, losing all six of their conference games in Morgantown since the two teams joined the league.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Bane
1 G
O. Tshiebwe
34 F
25.0 Min. Per Game 25.0
7.0 Pts. Per Game 7.0
0.0 Ast. Per Game 0.0
17.0 Reb. Per Game 17.0
47.8 Field Goal % 28.6
45.4 Three Point %
84.4 Free Throw % 83.3
  30-second timeout called 14:52
+ 2 Derek Culver made dunk 14:55
  Offensive rebound by Derek Culver 14:53
  Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup 14:55
  Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe 14:57
  Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot 14:59
  Offensive rebound by Francisco Farabello 15:05
  RJ Nembhard missed jump shot 15:07
+ 2 Jermaine Haley made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 15:28
+ 3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot 15:46
  Out of bounds turnover on Jermaine Haley 15:58
Team Stats
Points 36 48
Field Goals 11-27 (40.7%) 19-33 (57.6%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 13 24
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 6 13
Team 2 3
Assists 8 12
Steals 3 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 0 0
D. Bane G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
D. Culver F
13 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 12-3 71.7 PPG 41 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo 12 West Virginia 13-2 71.5 PPG 44.6 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
22
R. Nembhard G 13.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.6 APG 37.8 FG%
1
D. Culver F 10.3 PPG 9.6 RPG 1.9 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
22
R. Nembhard G 10 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
1
D. Culver F 13 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
40.7 FG% 57.6
50.0 3PT FG% 35.7
58.3 FT% 55.6
Starters
D. Bane
R. Nembhard
K. Samuel
J. Grayer
F. Farabello
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 10 1 1 3/4 2/2 2/2 2 16 0 0 3 1 0
R. Nembhard 10 5 2 2/7 2/3 4/7 2 25 1 1 1 2 3
K. Samuel 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 22 2 1 0 1 2
J. Grayer 3 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
F. Farabello 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 0
On Bench
P. Fuller
D. Smith
J. LeDee
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
M. Pearson Jr.
T. Todd
K. Easley Jr.
N. Vasiljevic
Q. Uribe
A. Lucenti
J. Huelskamp
H. Young
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Fuller 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/1 1 10 0 0 2 0 0
D. Smith 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
J. LeDee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pearson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Todd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Easley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vasiljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Uribe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lucenti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huelskamp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 11 8 11/27 7/14 7/12 13 110 3 2 10 5 6
West Virginia
Starters
D. Culver
C. Harler
J. Haley
J. McCabe
O. Tshiebwe
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Culver 13 9 3 5/6 0/0 3/6 1 22 0 0 0 4 5
C. Harler 7 0 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
J. Haley 4 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 2 0 1
J. McCabe 3 1 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 0 1
O. Tshiebwe 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 2 3 0 1
On Bench
S. McNeil
B. Knapper
M. McBride
L. Routt
G. Osabuohien
T. Sherman
S. Macke
J. Bridges
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McNeil 8 1 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
B. Knapper 5 2 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 2
M. McBride 4 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 1 0
L. Routt 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
G. Osabuohien 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0 13 1 0 1 1 2
T. Sherman 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 0
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 21 12 19/33 5/14 5/9 10 116 2 2 10 8 13
NCAA BB Scores