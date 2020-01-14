No Text
VCU
DAYTON
No Text
Key Players
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
J. Crutcher
10 G
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|60.9
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|Three Point %
|40.0
|54.3
|Free Throw %
|84.2
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|29.0
|Marcus Evans missed layup
|31.0
|+ 2
|Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|1:01
|Marcus Evans missed jump shot
|1:03
|+ 1
|Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|+ 1
|Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
|1:09
|+ 1
|Nah'Shon Hyland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|+ 1
|Nah'Shon Hyland made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|79
|Field Goals
|26-61 (42.6%)
|26-53 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-20 (15.0%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|10
|16
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|21
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|3
|1
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|15.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins
|16
|4
|3
|7/12
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Evans
|13
|3
|4
|5/12
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|25
|4
|0
|4
|2
|1
|M. Santos-Silva
|12
|9
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|0/4
|2
|32
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|I. Vann
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Simms
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|24
|9
|3
|9/16
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|33
|1
|1
|6
|1
|8
|J. Crutcher
|20
|4
|5
|6/9
|3/6
|5/7
|2
|35
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|T. Landers
|16
|9
|2
|5/12
|2/5
|4/6
|2
|35
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|R. Chatman
|4
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|6
|2
|1
|R. Mikesell
|2
|6
|4
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
