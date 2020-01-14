VCU
Key Players
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
J. Crutcher
10 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
60.9 Field Goal % 44.4
Three Point % 40.0
54.3 Free Throw % 84.2
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell 29.0
  Marcus Evans missed layup 31.0
+ 2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Trey Landers 1:01
  Marcus Evans missed jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland 1:09
+ 1 Nah'Shon Hyland made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
+ 1 Nah'Shon Hyland made 1st of 2 free throws 1:23
  Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher 1:23
Team Stats
Points 65 79
Field Goals 26-61 (42.6%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 38
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 17 24
Team 4 4
Assists 10 16
Steals 11 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 21
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 3 1
Starters
D. Jenkins
M. Evans
M. Santos-Silva
I. Vann
M. Simms
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jenkins 16 4 3 7/12 0/2 2/2 3 30 2 0 0 0 4
M. Evans 13 3 4 5/12 1/3 2/2 4 25 4 0 4 2 1
M. Santos-Silva 12 9 0 6/9 0/0 0/4 2 32 2 2 2 3 6
I. Vann 7 1 0 3/7 0/3 1/3 2 25 0 0 2 0 1
M. Simms 0 2 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
N. Hyland
V. Williams
C. Douglas
K. Curry
J. Clark III
M. Crowfield
A. Henderson VI
H. Ward
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hyland 16 3 1 5/11 2/6 4/4 5 23 2 0 1 3 0
V. Williams 1 0 0 0/2 0/2 1/2 2 18 0 0 1 0 0
C. Douglas 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 2
K. Curry 0 2 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 0 3 1 1
J. Clark III 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0
M. Crowfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 27 10 26/61 3/20 10/17 20 201 11 3 15 10 17
Starters
O. Toppin
J. Crutcher
T. Landers
R. Chatman
R. Mikesell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 24 9 3 9/16 1/3 5/6 1 33 1 1 6 1 8
J. Crutcher 20 4 5 6/9 3/6 5/7 2 35 1 0 3 1 3
T. Landers 16 9 2 5/12 2/5 4/6 2 35 1 1 2 4 5
R. Chatman 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 4 26 1 0 6 2 1
R. Mikesell 2 6 4 1/5 0/4 0/0 3 33 2 1 0 0 6
Bench
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
D. Cohill
C. Johnson
C. Greer
J. Matos
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Watson 13 3 2 4/8 1/3 4/4 1 24 0 0 2 2 1
J. Tshimanga 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cohill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 1 2 0 0
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 16 26/53 7/21 20/25 17 201 6 4 21 10 24
