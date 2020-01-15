CREIGH
GTOWN

1st Half
CREIGH Bluejays 37
GTOWN Hoyas 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
19:45   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
19:44 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:44 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:24   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
19:10   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
18:57 +3 Mac McClung made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 2-3
18:34   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
18:17   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
18:17 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
18:17 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
18:03   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Bishop  
17:48   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
17:41   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
17:31   Kelvin Jones missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
17:16   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:08 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 5-5
16:59 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Mac McClung 5-7
16:50 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 7-7
16:50   Shooting foul on Mac McClung  
16:50 +1 Damien Jefferson made free throw 8-7
16:38 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 8-9
16:11   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
15:51 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup 8-11
15:32   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
15:21 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup 8-13
15:03 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 11-13
14:33 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung 11-16
14:09 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot 14-16
13:52   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
13:46   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
13:34   Traveling violation turnover on Kelvin Jones  
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
13:18 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney 16-16
13:04   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
12:34   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
12:11   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:58   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
11:38   Terrell Allen missed layup  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
11:18   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
11:18 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
11:18 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-16
11:06   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Mac McClung  
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Mac McClung  
10:53 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 20-16
10:29   Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock  
10:27 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
10:27 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
10:16   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
10:02   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung  
9:42   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
9:31   Offensive foul on Mac McClung  
9:31   Turnover on Mac McClung  
9:11   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
8:58   Offensive foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:58   Turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:47 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 20-20
8:29 +2 Shereef Mitchell made layup 22-20
8:29   Shooting foul on George Muresan  
8:29   Shereef Mitchell missed free throw  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
8:11   George Muresan missed layup, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander, stolen by Omer Yurtseven  
7:57 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven 22-22
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
7:35   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
7:24 +2 Omer Yurtseven made dunk 22-24
7:15   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
7:02 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 25-24
6:35   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
6:24 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 27-24
6:11 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 27-27
5:44   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
5:35   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
5:28 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 29-27
5:07   Lost ball turnover on George Muresan, stolen by Mitch Ballock  
4:55 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 31-27
4:37   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
4:36   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
4:36   Jahvon Blair missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:36 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-28
4:22   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
4:04   Shooting foul on Damien Jefferson  
4:04 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 31-29
4:04 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
3:47   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair  
3:23   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
3:15   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
3:04 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot 31-32
2:52 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 34-32
2:28   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock  
1:43 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 34-34
1:33 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 37-34
1:25   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
1:00   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
55.0   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
47.0 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup 37-36
36.0   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
5.0   Omer Yurtseven missed dunk  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
0.0   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CREIGH Bluejays 43
GTOWN Hoyas 47

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
19:47   Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:47 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
19:33   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
19:22   Shooting foul on Mac McClung  
19:22 +1 Kelvin Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
19:22   Kelvin Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
19:07   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
18:54   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
18:54 +1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 38-38
18:54   Mac McClung missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
18:30 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup 40-38
18:08   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
17:48 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot 42-38
17:30 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 42-40
17:18   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:03 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 45-40
16:41 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 45-42
16:26   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
16:16 +2 Jagan Mosely made dunk, assist by Jamorko Pickett 45-44
15:51   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
15:38   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
15:26 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Mac McClung 45-46
15:24   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
15:24 +1 Terrell Allen made free throw 45-47
15:05   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:50 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot 45-49
14:40 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 47-49
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:05 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup 47-51
13:47   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:25   Terrell Allen missed layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
13:16   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
13:06   Mac McClung missed layup  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:00 +2 Omer Yurtseven made layup 47-53
12:52   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
12:40   Offensive foul on Jagan Mosely  
12:40   Turnover on Jagan Mosely  
12:30   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
12:26 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 50-53
12:11 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung 50-56
11:57   Mitch Ballock missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
11:43 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk 52-56
11:46   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
11:32 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 54-56
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:05   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
11:05   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:05 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
10:44 +2 Jamorko Pickett made jump shot 55-58
10:17   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:53 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 55-60
9:40   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
9:40 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 56-60
9:40 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-60
9:22   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
9:11   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
8:59   Denzel Mahoney missed layup  
8:57