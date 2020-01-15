No Text
CREIGH
GTOWN
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Creighton
|19:45
|
|Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
|19:44
|
|+1
|Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws
|1-0
|19:44
|
|+1
|Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2-0
|19:24
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Damien Jefferson
|19:10
|
|Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|18:57
|
|+3
|Mac McClung made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|2-3
|18:34
|
|Damien Jefferson missed layup
|18:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|18:17
|
|Shooting foul on Christian Bishop
|18:17
|
|+1
|Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws
|2-4
|18:17
|
|+1
|Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2-5
|18:03
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Christian Bishop
|17:48
|
|Mac McClung missed jump shot
|17:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|17:41
|
|Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|17:31
|
|Kelvin Jones missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven
|17:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|17:16
|
|Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
|17:08
|
|+3
|Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot
|5-5
|16:59
|
|+2
|Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Mac McClung
|5-7
|16:50
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
|7-7
|16:50
|
|Shooting foul on Mac McClung
|16:50
|
|+1
|Damien Jefferson made free throw
|8-7
|16:38
|
|+2
|Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|8-9
|16:11
|
|Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|15:51
|
|+2
|Jamorko Pickett made layup
|8-11
|15:32
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Zegarowski
|15:21
|
|+2
|Jamorko Pickett made layup
|8-13
|15:03
|
|+3
|Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander
|11-13
|14:33
|
|+3
|Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung
|11-16
|14:09
|
|+3
|Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot
|14-16
|13:52
|
|Personal foul on Christian Bishop
|13:46
|
|Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|13:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
|13:34
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kelvin Jones
|13:24
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Denzel Mahoney
|13:18
|
|+2
|Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney
|16-16
|13:04
|
|Personal foul on Kelvin Jones
|12:52
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Damien Jefferson
|12:34
|
|Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot
|12:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|12:11
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|11:58
|
|Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|11:38
|
|Terrell Allen missed layup
|11:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
|11:18
|
|Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab
|11:18
|
|+1
|Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws
|17-16
|11:18
|
|+1
|Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18-16
|11:06
|
|Mac McClung missed jump shot
|11:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Mac McClung
|11:04
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Mac McClung
|10:53
|
|+2
|Denzel Mahoney made layup
|20-16
|10:29
|
|Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock
|10:27
|
|+1
|Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-17
|10:27
|
|+1
|Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20-18
|10:16
|
|Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett
|10:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|10:02
|
|Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney
|9:57
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung
|9:42
|
|Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot
|9:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|9:31
|
|Offensive foul on Mac McClung
|9:31
|
|Turnover on Mac McClung
|9:11
|
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
|8:58
|
|Offensive foul on Ty-Shon Alexander
|8:58
|
|Turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander
|8:47
|
|+2
|Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|20-20
|8:29
|
|+2
|Shereef Mitchell made layup
|22-20
|8:29
|
|Shooting foul on George Muresan
|8:29
|
|Shereef Mitchell missed free throw
|8:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|8:11
|
|George Muresan missed layup, blocked by Kelvin Jones
|8:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|8:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander, stolen by Omer Yurtseven
|7:57
|
|+2
|Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven
|22-22
|7:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jagan Mosely
|7:35
|
|Jahvon Blair missed layup
|7:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|7:24
|
|+2
|Omer Yurtseven made dunk
|22-24
|7:15
|
|Personal foul on Terrell Allen
|7:02
|
|+3
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
|25-24
|6:35
|
|Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|6:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|6:24
|
|+2
|Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
|27-24
|6:11
|
|+3
|Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|27-27
|5:44
|
|Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|5:35
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|5:28
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock
|29-27
|5:07
|
|Lost ball turnover on George Muresan, stolen by Mitch Ballock
|4:55
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock
|31-27
|4:37
|
|Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|4:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|4:36
|
|Shooting foul on Christian Bishop
|4:36
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:36
|
|+1
|Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-28
|4:22
|
|Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot
|4:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Mac McClung
|4:04
|
|Shooting foul on Damien Jefferson
|4:04
|
|+1
|Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws
|31-29
|4:04
|
|+1
|Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-30
|3:47
|
|Marcus Zegarowski missed layup
|3:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|3:36
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair
|3:23
|
|Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|3:15
|
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Mac McClung
|3:04
|
|+2
|Mac McClung made jump shot
|31-32
|2:52
|
|+3
|Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander
|34-32
|2:28
|
|Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Creighton
|2:05
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock
|1:43
|
|+2
|Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|34-34
|1:33
|
|+3
|Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot
|37-34
|1:25
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|1:00
|
|Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot, blocked by Omer Yurtseven
|58.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|55.0
|
|Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|47.0
|
|+2
|Jahvon Blair made layup
|37-36
|36.0
|
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|5.0
|
|Omer Yurtseven missed dunk
|3.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|0.0
|
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Creighton
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski
|19:47
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|19:47
|
|+1
|Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37-37
|19:33
|
|Personal foul on Terrell Allen
|19:22
|
|Shooting foul on Mac McClung
|19:22
|
|+1
|Kelvin Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|38-37
|19:22
|
|Kelvin Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|19:07
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|18:54
|
|Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander
|18:54
|
|+1
|Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws
|38-38
|18:54
|
|Mac McClung missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|18:30
|
|+2
|Ty-Shon Alexander made layup
|40-38
|18:08
|
|Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|18:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Creighton
|17:48
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson made jump shot
|42-38
|17:30
|
|+2
|Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|42-40
|17:18
|
|Damien Jefferson missed layup
|17:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|17:12
|
|Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski
|17:03
|
|+3
|Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot
|45-40
|16:41
|
|+2
|Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|45-42
|16:26
|
|Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|16:16
|
|+2
|Jagan Mosely made dunk, assist by Jamorko Pickett
|45-44
|15:51
|
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup
|15:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|15:38
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|15:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|15:26
|
|+2
|Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Mac McClung
|45-46
|15:24
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski
|15:24
|
|+1
|Terrell Allen made free throw
|45-47
|15:05
|
|Marcus Zegarowski missed layup
|15:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|14:50
|
|+2
|Mac McClung made jump shot
|45-49
|14:40
|
|+2
|Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock
|47-49
|14:25
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
|14:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander
|14:05
|
|+2
|Jagan Mosely made layup
|47-51
|13:47
|
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|13:25
|
|Terrell Allen missed layup
|13:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|13:16
|
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot
|13:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Mac McClung
|13:06
|
|Mac McClung missed layup
|13:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|13:00
|
|+2
|Omer Yurtseven made layup
|47-53
|12:52
|
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|12:40
|
|Offensive foul on Jagan Mosely
|12:40
|
|Turnover on Jagan Mosely
|12:30
|
|Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|12:26
|
|+3
|Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell
|50-53
|12:11
|
|+3
|Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung
|50-56
|11:57
|
|Mitch Ballock missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab
|11:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|11:43
|
|+2
|Christian Bishop made dunk
|52-56
|11:46
|
|Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Creighton
|11:32
|
|+2
|Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander
|54-56
|11:09
|
|Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
|11:05
|
|Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely
|11:05
|
|Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:05
|
|+1
|Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55-56
|10:44
|
|+2
|Jamorko Pickett made jump shot
|55-58
|10:17
|
|Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|9:53
|
|+2
|Terrell Allen made jump shot
|55-60
|9:40
|
|Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab
|9:40
|
|+1
|Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-60
|9:40
|
|+1
|Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57-60
|9:22
|
|Personal foul on Kelvin Jones
|9:11
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|9:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|8:59
|
|Denzel Mahoney missed layup
|8:57