Up to No. 2 in nation, Baylor welcomes Iowa State

  • FLM
  • Jan 14, 2020

It's hard to have a better week than No. 2 Baylor experienced last week.

In Big 12 Conference road wins at Texas Tech and Kansas, a pair of Top 25 teams, the Bears held both opponents to the lowest point total in a home game during their coach's tenure. A 67-55 defeat of the Jayhawks on Saturday was Baylor's first win at Allen Fieldhouse.

The rewards were numerous. The Bears jumped Kansas and Duke in the Associated Press poll from No. 4 to No. 2, ranking only behind Gonzaga, and also had the Big 12's Player of the Week (Jared Butler) and co-Newcomer of the Week (MaCio Teague).

Newly decorated and just one spot away from the top, Baylor aims to avoid a letdown Wednesday night when it hosts Iowa State at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) have won 12 straight since a Nov. 8 loss to Washington in Anchorage, Alaska, relying on stingy defense and the scoring of Butler and Teague.

"We try to turn our defense into offense," Teague said after the victory at Kansas. "We tried to lock in defensively. We had a bad night shooting the ball, but our effort on defense is what keeps us going on offense, so we're just trying to stay that way defensively."

Opponents do nothing well against Baylor. The Bears allow just 58.1 points per game (sixth in the NCAA through Sunday) on 37.9 percent field-goal shooting (22nd). They also defend the 3-pointer well, permitting just a 30.7 percent accuracy rate, and own a plus-5.9 rebounding margin.

Butler pumped in a game-high 22 points against the Jayhawks, boosting his team-high average to 16.7 points per game. Teague chipped in 16 to up his mark to 14.6.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones (8-7, 1-2) picked up their first conference win Saturday night in decisive fashion, routing Oklahoma 81-68 in Ames, Iowa.

The score was somewhat flattering to the Sooners, who trailed by 26 points early in the second half and only made the final margin respectable after Iowa State emptied its bench at the end.

Rasir Bolton tallied a game-high 23 points for the Cyclones, who also got 15 points and eight assists from guard Tyrese Haliburton. Iowa State canned 12 of 32 shots from the 3-point arc and finished at 47.8 percent from the field.

Haliburton is leading Iowa State in scoring at 16.6 points per game, followed by Bolton at 15.1. Those two are second and third in rebounds per game at 5.9 and 5.7, respectively, behind forward Michael Jacobson's 6.0.

"It was great to play well at home and make shots and compete," Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. "Our guys really competed well on the defensive end. We gave up no offensive rebounds in the first half. Offensively, the ball moved and the guys executed some things I had talked about."

For Iowa State, the result snapped a three-game losing streak that started on New Year's Eve at home against one-win Florida A&M.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 0
BAYLOR Bears 8

Time Team Play Score
17:36   Commercial timeout called  
17:36 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 25-38
17:57   Shot clock violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
18:27   Freddie Gillespie missed free throw  
18:27   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
18:27 +2 Freddie Gillespie made driving layup, assist by MaCio Teague 25-35
18:38   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
18:40   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
18:51   Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
19:04   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 25-33
19:17   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
19:17   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 25
BAYLOR Bears 30

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +1 Davion Mitchell made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-30
1.0 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-29
1.0 +1 Davion Mitchell made 1st of 3 free throws 25-28
1.0   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
3.0 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-27
3.0   Rasir Bolton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3.0   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
7.0   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
32.0   Flo Thamba missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
32.0 +1 Flo Thamba made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
32.0   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Flo Thamba  
37.0   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 24-26
1:32   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
1:35   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
1:50   Mark Vital missed free throw  
1:50   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
1:50 +2 Mark Vital made driving layup, assist by Jared Butler 21-26
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Mark Vital  
2:23   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
2:23   Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
2:38   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
2:53 +1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
2:53 +1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
2:53   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
3:12 +1 Michael Jacobson made free throw 21-22
3:12   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
3:14 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk 20-22
3:14   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
3:14   Prentiss Nixon missed driving layup  
3:40 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 18-22
3:47   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
3:49   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 18-19
4:26 +2 Zion Griffin made driving layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 18-17
4:34   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Michael Jacobson  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Mark Vital  
5:20 +2 Mark Vital made dunk 16-17
5:20   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
5:22   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:40   Rasir Bolton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:39   Rasir Bolton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40   Shooting foul on Matthew Mayer  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
5:48   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08 +3 Zion Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 16-15
6:30   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
6:39   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
6:56   Tre Jackson missed floating jump shot  
7:16   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jared Butler  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
7:33   Devonte Bandoo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:33 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws 13-15
7:32   Personal foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
7:32   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
7:34   Matthew Mayer missed driving layup  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
7:48   George Conditt IV missed driving layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
8:14   Freddie Gillespie missed hook shot  
8:44 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk, assist by George Conditt IV 13-14
8:44   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
8:46   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
8:59   Devonte Bandoo missed dunk  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
9:06   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
9:12   Rasir Bolton missed floating jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
9:38   Mark Vital missed driving layup  
10:02 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jackson 11-14
10:14 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot 8-14
10:25   Turnover on George Conditt IV  
10:25   Offensive foul on George Conditt IV  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
10:33   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
10:46   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
11:06 +2 Freddie Gillespie made driving layup, assist by Mark Vital 8-12
11:36 +2 Rasir Bolton made driving layup 8-10
11:42 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk 6-10
11:48   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:50   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
12:21   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
12:39 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
12:39   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:38   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
12:45   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05 +2 Devonte Bandoo made turnaround jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 6-7
13:04   Personal foul on Terrence Lewis  
13:21 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot, assist by Terrence Lewis 6-5
13:41   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
13:43   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
13:52   Jared Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Jackson  
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:17   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
14:25   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Lost ball turnover on MaCio Teague, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
14:42   George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
14:48   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
14:50   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
14:57   Rasir Bolton missed driving layup, blocked by Davion Mitchell  
15:11 +1 Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
15:11   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:11   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
15:25   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
15:27   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42 +2 Mark Vital made driving dunk, assist by Davion Mitchell 4-4
15:46   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
15:48   Tyrese Haliburton missed floating jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:03   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
16:36 +2 George Conditt IV made driving dunk, assist by Rasir Bolton 4-2
16:54   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
16:56   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
17:23   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
17:23   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
17:25   Mark Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
18:02   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
18:09   Mark Vital missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:11   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:11   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:13   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
18:25   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
18:43   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by George Conditt IV  
18:45   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
19:08 +2 George Conditt IV made driving layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 2-2
19:25   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
19:27   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
Key Players
T. Haliburton
22 G
J. Butler
12 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
36.0 Field Goal % 40.0
29.4 Three Point % 36.4
Free Throw % 75.0
+ 3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 17:36
  Shot clock violation turnover on George Conditt IV 17:57
  Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon 18:27
  Freddie Gillespie missed free throw 18:27
  Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson 18:27
+ 2 Freddie Gillespie made driving layup, assist by MaCio Teague 18:27
  Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague 18:38
  Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot 18:40
  Turnover on Davion Mitchell 18:51
  Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell 18:51
  Defensive rebound by Baylor 19:02
Team Stats
Points 25 38
Field Goals 10-31 (32.3%) 13-32 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Total Rebounds 20 26
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 13 14
Team 3 4
Assists 8 8
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 12 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
45
R. Bolton G
6 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
45
D. Mitchell G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Iowa State 8-7 25025
home team logo 2 Baylor 13-1 30838
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 8-7 78.4 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo 2 Baylor 13-1 73.7 PPG 41.6 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
45
R. Bolton G 15.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.9 APG 43.6 FG%
45
D. Mitchell G 9.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.9 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
45
R. Bolton G 6 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
45
D. Mitchell G 15 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
32.3 FG% 40.6
25.0 3PT FG% 23.1
40.0 FT% 52.9
Iowa State
Starters
R. Bolton
M. Jacobson
G. Conditt IV
T. Haliburton
P. Nixon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 6 4 3 2/6 1/2 1/4 1 21 0 0 2 0 4
M. Jacobson 5 4 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 17 1 0 0 2 2
G. Conditt IV 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 3 2 2
T. Haliburton 3 2 2 1/8 1/6 0/0 1 22 3 1 2 0 2
P. Nixon 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
R. Bolton
M. Jacobson
G. Conditt IV
T. Haliburton
P. Nixon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 6 4 3 2/6 1/2 1/4 1 21 0 0 2 0 4
M. Jacobson 5 4 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 17 1 0 0 2 2
G. Conditt IV 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 3 2 2
T. Haliburton 3 2 2 1/8 1/6 0/0 1 22 3 1 2 0 2
P. Nixon 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
Z. Griffin
S. Young
T. Lewis
T. Jackson
J. Johnson
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
C. Grill
N. Jenkins
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Griffin 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
S. Young 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Lewis 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
T. Jackson 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 0 1
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Grill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 17 8 10/31 3/12 2/5 12 111 5 2 8 4 13
Baylor
Starters
D. Mitchell
M. Vital
F. Gillespie
J. Butler
M. Teague
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 15 2 3 5/6 2/3 3/3 2 19 0 1 2 0 2
M. Vital 7 5 1 3/5 0/1 1/5 3 18 2 0 1 2 3
F. Gillespie 7 3 0 3/4 0/0 1/3 0 14 0 2 0 1 2
J. Butler 5 0 3 1/7 1/4 2/2 1 14 1 0 3 0 0
M. Teague 0 6 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 1 5
On Court
D. Mitchell
M. Vital
F. Gillespie
J. Butler
M. Teague
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 15 2 3 5/6 2/3 3/3 2 19 0 1 2 0 2
M. Vital 7 5 1 3/5 0/1 1/5 3 18 2 0 1 2 3
F. Gillespie 7 3 0 3/4 0/0 1/3 0 14 0 2 0 1 2
J. Butler 5 0 3 1/7 1/4 2/2 1 14 1 0 3 0 0
M. Teague 0 6 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 1 5
On Bench
D. Bandoo
F. Thamba
T. Clark
M. Mayer
O. Okeke
J. Moffatt
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
A. Flagler
J. Turner
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bandoo 3 2 0 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 14 0 0 1 1 1
F. Thamba 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
T. Clark 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 2 1
M. Mayer 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Flagler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 22 8 13/32 3/13 9/17 8 110 3 3 8 8 14
