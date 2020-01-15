No Text
UK
SC
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Kentucky
|19:50
|
|Lost ball turnover on EJ Montgomery, stolen by Justin Minaya
|19:50
|
|Personal foul on Keion Brooks Jr.
|19:29
|
|Keyshawn Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|19:21
|
|+2
|Nick Richards made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans
|2-0
|19:14
|
|AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.
|19:12
|
|Offensive rebound by South Carolina
|19:00
|
|AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|18:49
|
|EJ Montgomery missed jump shot
|18:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|18:46
|
|Keion Brooks Jr. missed layup
|18:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|18:44
|
|Jumpball received by South Carolina
|18:30
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Keyshawn Bryant
|18:19
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Nick Richards
|18:09
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards
|18:09
|
|Offensive rebound by South Carolina
|18:09
|
|Personal foul on Ashton Hagans
|18:02
|
|Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey
|17:54
|
|Lost ball turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.
|17:48
|
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans
|4-0
|17:36
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed layup
|17:34
|
|Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|17:29
|
|Personal foul on Maik Kotsar
|17:21
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Maik Kotsar
|17:07
|
|Maik Kotsar missed floating jump shot
|17:05
|
|Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|16:59
|
|Kahlil Whitney missed layup
|16:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Nick Richards
|16:59
|
|Nick Richards missed tip-in
|16:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Nick Richards
|16:59
|
|Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar
|16:58
|
|+1
|Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws
|5-0
|16:58
|
|+1
|Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6-0
|16:51
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Keyshawn Bryant
|16:23
|
|Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley
|16:23
|
|Turnover on Immanuel Quickley
|16:10
|
|Personal foul on EJ Montgomery
|15:59
|
|AJ Lawson missed jump shot
|15:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina
|15:37
|
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey made floating jump shot
|8-0
|15:26
|
|Shooting foul on Kahlil Whitney
|15:26
|
|+1
|AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
|8-1
|15:26
|
|+1
|AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-2
|15:08
|
|Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot
|15:06
|
|Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|14:51
|
|Keyshawn Bryant missed floating jump shot
|14:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
|14:33
|
|Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|14:26
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Nate Sestina
|14:11
|
|Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|13:46
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Nate Sestina
|13:31
|
|TJ Moss missed jump shot
|13:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
|13:24
|
|+2
|Keyshawn Bryant made dunk
|8-4
|13:16
|
|Personal foul on Justin Minaya
|13:09
|
|Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary
|13:09
|
|+1
|Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws
|9-4
|13:09
|
|Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
|12:50
|
|Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|12:44
|
|Ashton Hagans missed layup
|12:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Nick Richards
|12:38
|
|+2
|Nick Richards made tip-in
|11-4
|12:33
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed layup
|12:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
|12:30
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot
|12:30
|
|Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|12:20
|
|Wildens Leveque missed layup
|12:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
|12:10
|
|+2
|Keyshawn Bryant made layup
|11-6
|12:03
|
|Keion Brooks Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|11:56
|
|Personal foul on Nick Richards
|11:56
|
|Wildens Leveque missed free throw
|11:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|11:56
|
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
|14-6
|11:24
|
|+2
|Jalyn McCreary made jump shot, assist by Keyshawn Bryant
|14-8
|11:13
|
|+2
|Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans
|16-8
|10:53
|
|+2
|Wildens Leveque made jump shot, assist by Keyshawn Bryant
|16-10
|10:29
|
|Offensive foul on Nick Richards
|10:29
|
|Turnover on Nick Richards
|10:15
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|10:11
|
|Personal foul on Nate Sestina
|10:11
|
|Jalyn McCreary missed free throw
|10:11
|
|Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|9:58
|
|Ashton Hagans missed layup
|9:38
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery
|9:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Kentucky
|9:12
|
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot
|19-10
|8:48
|
|AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:46
|
|Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|8:22
|
|Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:20
|
|Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|8:10
|
|TJ Moss missed layup
|8:08
|
|Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|7:57
|
|EJ Montgomery missed jump shot
|7:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Kentucky
|7:55
|
|Personal foul on AJ Lawson
|7:46
|
|+2
|Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey
|21-10
|7:35
|
|+3
|Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya
|21-13
|7:25
|
|Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|7:12
|
|+3
|Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot
|21-16
|6:52
|
|+2
|Nate Sestina made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans
|23-16
|6:52
|
|Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|6:52
|
|Nate Sestina missed free throw
|6:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
|6:40
|
|Keyshawn Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey
|6:33
|
|Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|6:38
|
|+1
|Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws
|24-16
|6:33
|
|+1
|Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25-16
|6:12
|
|Justin Minaya missed jump shot
|6:10
|
|Offensive rebound by South Carolina
|6:04
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot
|6:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Kahlil Whitney
|5:46
|
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey made jump shot
|27-16
|5:31
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed layup
|5:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|5:23
|
|Tyrese Maxey missed dunk
|5:21
|
|Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|5:21
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyrese Maxey
|5:21
|
|+1
|Jermaine Couisnard made free throw
|27-17
|5:03
|
|Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot
|5:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
|5:01
|
|Personal foul on EJ Montgomery
|5:01
|
|Alanzo Frink missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:01
|
|+1
|Alanzo Frink made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27-18
|4:42
|
|Personal foul on TJ Moss
|4:42
|
|Kahlil Whitney missed free throw
|4:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|4:30
|
|TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina
|4:18
|
|Kahlil Whitney missed dunk, blocked by Justin Minaya
|4:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|4:02
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Nate Sestina
|3:46
|
|+2
|Kahlil Whitney made layup
|29-18
|3:46
|
|Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary
|3:46
|
|Kahlil Whitney missed free throw
|3:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
|3:39
|
|+2
|Jermaine Couisnard made layup
|29-20
|3:14
|
|Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|3:14
|
|Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:14
|
|+1
|Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-20
|3:04
|
|Trae Hannibal missed jump shot
|3:02
|
|Offensive rebound by South Carolina
|3:00
|
|Lost ball turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.
|2:40
|
|Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:38
|
|Defensive rebound by TJ Moss
|2:29
|
|+2
|Jalyn McCreary made floating jump shot
|30-22
|2:10
|
|Backcourt turnover on Ashton Hagans
|1:54
|
|Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley
|1:54
|
|AJ Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:54
|
|+1
|AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-23
|1:32
|
|Tyrese Maxey missed floating jump shot
|1:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|1:25
|
|+2
|TJ Moss made floating jump shot
|30-25
|1:12
|
|+2
|Ashton Hagans made layup
|32-25
|1:12
|
|Shooting foul on TJ Moss
|1:12
|
|+1
|Ashton Hagans made free throw
|33-25
|59.0
|
|Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|45.0
|
|Ashton Hagans missed jump shot, blocked by Alanzo Frink
|43.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal
|35.0
|
|Trae Hannibal missed layup
|33.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
|33.0
|
|Alanzo Frink missed tip-in
|33.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Trae Hannibal
|23.0
|
|Alanzo Frink missed jump shot
|21.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang
|7.0
|
|Kahlil Whitney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:52
|
|Keion Brooks Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:50
|
|Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|19:39
|
|+2
|Jermaine Couisnard made layup
|33-27
|19:39
|
|Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.
|19:39
|
|Jermaine Couisnard missed free throw
|19:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
|19:26
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard
|19:21
|
|Shooting foul on Nick Richards
|19:17
|
|Keyshawn Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws
|19:17
|
|+1
|Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-28
|18:53
|
|Personal foul on AJ Lawson
|18:41
|
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley made jump shot
|35-28
|18:34
|
|Lost ball turnover on Justin Minaya, stolen by Immanuel Quickley
|18:24
|
|Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar
|18:26
|
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws
|36-28
|18:24
|
|Tyrese Maxey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina
|18:01
|
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley made jump shot
|38-28
|17:39
|