COLO
ARIZST

ASU hosts No. 20 Colorado in rematch of season opener

  • FLM
  • Jan 15, 2020

Ten weeks and nearly 6,800 miles later, Pac-12 rivals No. 20 Colorado and Arizona State will meet again Thursday in the only game that really matters between the two this season.

The Buffaloes beat Arizona State 81-71 in Shanghai, China, on Nov. 8 as part of the Pac-12's China initiative, but that game did not count in the conference standings.

This one does, and Colorado (13-3, 2-1) will attempt to cement its standing as a league favorite against an Arizona State team seeking to get back into the race after playing its first three league games on the road.

"It's a big road trip for us if we want to do what we want to do, which is compete for a conference championship," said Colorado coach Tad Boyle, whose team will face Arizona in Tucson on Saturday.

"You have to be able to win on the road to do that, and there's no time like the present. It's going to be a totally different game than the one in Shanghai."

Colorado has won six of seven while reaching No. 20 in the AP poll for the second time this season. Included are victories against two top teams -- now-No. 13 Dayton in overtime in Chicago on Dec. 21 and No. 8 Oregon at home on Jan. 2.

The Buffaloes lost to Oregon State after knocking off the Ducks 74-65 but responded with a 91-52 blowout over Utah last Sunday, after which Boyle said, "It just shows you what the ceiling of this team is going to be."

It has been a group effort.

In a five-game stretch that began with the Dayton game, point guard McKinley Wright IV is averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds. Forward Tyler Bey is averaging 13.8 points and 9.0 rebounds. Center Evan Battey is averaging 10.4 points and 7.8 rebounds, and wing D'Shawn Schwartz is averaging 13.0 points. Schwartz hit a 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer to beat Dayton 78-76.

"This is Colorado basketball," Battey said after the Utah game. "It's hard to beat us when we're playing like this."

The Buffaloes will look to reverse trends on this trip. They are 1-6 against Arizona State in Tempe and 0-7 against Arizona in Tucson since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Their only victory in Tempe was in 2012.

Arizona State had arguably the most difficult league schedule in the first two weeks, opening at Arizona before the trip to Oregon. The Sun Devils beat Oregon State 82-76 on Thursday before falling to Oregon 78-69.

Point guard Remy Martin had a big weekend in Oregon, scoring 53 points with six 3-pointers and nine assists. He has scored least 20 points in 10 games this season, including the last four.

"I let Remy be Remy," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "If I follow him, he'll lead me to good places. I have a lot of trust in his talent and his ability. He is playing at an elite level.

"If we had the record that Oregon or some of these other teams have, people would be talking about him right now as player of the year in the conference."

In Shanghai, the Sun Devils played without two suspended starters -- center Romello White and wing Taeshon Cherry. White had five double-doubles in a six-game stretch in December and had 19 points and 18 rebounds last weekend. Cherry has started seven games but has just six points in 38 minutes of conference play.

Senior wing Rob Edwards, who had 20 points in China, emerged from a shooting slump last week with 29 points, making 7 of 13 3-pointers while coming off the bench for the first time this season.

"We had to do something there," Hurley said. "Didn't want to do it at all, but he responded like a really good player would. We desperately needed it, too. He stepped up."

--Field Level Media

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 13
ARIZST Sun Devils 17

Time Team Play Score
8:21   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
8:32   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
8:32   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
8:39   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
8:46   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
8:56   Kimani Lawrence missed layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
9:02   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
9:07   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
9:20   Jaelen House missed layup  
9:39 +3 Tyler Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 13-17
9:44   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
9:57   Romello White missed jump shot  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
10:46 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 10-17
11:06 +1 Eli Parquet made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-14
11:06   Eli Parquet missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06   Shooting foul on Remy Martin  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
11:22   Rob Edwards missed layup, blocked by Lucas Siewert  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
11:32   Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
11:50   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
11:57   Evan Battey missed layup  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
12:04   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 9-14
12:34   Out of bounds turnover on Daylen Kountz  
12:49   Turnover on Jalen Graham  
12:49   Offensive foul on Jalen Graham  
13:05 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 9-12
13:13   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
13:16   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Mickey Mitchell  
13:18   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
13:22   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
13:50   Traveling violation turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
14:03   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
14:24 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 6-12
14:37 +1 Romello White made free throw 3-12
14:37   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
14:37 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Remy Martin 3-11
14:51   Turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:51   Offensive foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:15 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 3-9
15:35   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
15:37   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:03   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
16:14   Evan Battey missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:27   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
16:38   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
16:58   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 3-7
17:17   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
17:40 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 3-5
18:06 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taeshon Cherry 0-5
18:18   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Battey  
18:33 +2 Remy Martin made layup 0-2
18:52   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
18:54   Evan Battey missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
19:11   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
19:30   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
R. Martin
1 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
45.0 Field Goal % 44.1
35.6 Three Point % 33.7
75.8 Free Throw % 75.6
Team Stats
Points 13 17
Field Goals 4-16 (25.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 12
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 8 7
Team 1 4
Assists 4 2
Steals 0 0
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 6 5
Technicals 0 0
23
L. Siewert F
6 PTS
1
R. Martin G
7 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Desert Financial Arena Tempe, AZ
Desert Financial Arena Tempe, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo 20 Colorado 13-3 72.9 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Arizona State 10-6 73.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
23
L. Siewert F 7.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.6 APG 42.6 FG%
1
R. Martin G 19.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.9 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
23
L. Siewert F 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
1
R. Martin G 7 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
25.0 FG% 38.9
44.4 3PT FG% 66.7
50.0 FT% 100.0
Colorado
Starters
L. Siewert
S. Gatling
T. Bey
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 0
S. Gatling 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Bey 3 2 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 0 2
D. Schwartz 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1
M. Wright IV 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
E. Parquet
D. Kountz
M. Daniels
D. Walton
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Parquet 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
D. Kountz 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 2
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 10 4 4/16 4/9 1/2 6 48 0 2 4 2 8
Arizona State
Starters
R. Martin
A. Verge Jr.
R. White
M. Mitchell
K. Lawrence
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 7 0 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
A. Verge Jr. 4 0 0 2/7 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
R. White 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 10 0 2 0 0 2
M. Mitchell 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 1 1
K. Lawrence 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
R. Edwards
J. House
J. Graham
G. Fogerty
K. Feit
E. Valtonen
C. Christopher
K. Thomas
A. Allen
J. Olmsted
M. Burno
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Edwards 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
J. House 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Graham 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Valtonen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christopher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Olmsted - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Burno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 8 2 7/18 2/3 1/1 5 52 0 3 2 1 7
NCAA BB Scores