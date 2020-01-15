OREG
No. 8 Oregon aims to avoid upset at Washington State

  Jan 15, 2020

If there's one thing to be learned through the first two weeks of the Pacific-12 Conference men's basketball season, it's that there's no sure thing.

Stanford is the lone unbeaten team, and every school has at least one conference victory.

That means No. 8 Oregon (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12) can't rest easy when it travels to Pullman, Wash., on Thursday to face injury-riddled Washington State (10-7, 1-3).

"We've got a long way to go," Ducks coach Dana Altman said after a 78-69 victory against visiting Arizona State on Saturday. "It's a work in progress, it's going to be for a long time."

Payton Pritchard matched his career-high 29 points and had six assists for Oregon, and Chris Duarte added 20 points. The two guards combined to shoot 10-for-17 on 3-point attempts.

Pritchard moved up to 10th on Oregon's career scoring list with 1,630 points.

"Payton is a great player, and I'm still learning how to play with him," Duarte told the Register-Guard. "Payton is always going to have two defenders on him, so that gives me a lot of space."

The Ducks have won three in a row following a 74-65 loss at Colorado in their Pac-12 opener. The recent run includes a 74-73 overtime victory against then-No. 24 Arizona last Thursday.

"This keeps our confidence going," Oregon forward Francis Okoro, who fouled out in 11 scoreless minutes against the Sun Devils, told the Register-Guard. "We go to Washington next week, and we are trying to understand how to go out there and get a win. We really needed this one, two big wins. ...

"Right now, we are winning, so I am not worried about me. I think it will come, I need to be patient. I think I need to be more aggressive, try to post up more, move and set screens."

Washington State, which topped UCLA in overtime in its last home game on Jan. 4, took a pair of losses in the Bay Area last weekend. That included an 88-62 defeat at Stanford on Saturday when forward CJ Elleby, who entered as the Pac-12's third-leading scorer with 19.3 points per game, scored just six on 2-for-9 shooting.

The Cougars have been hit with several injuries, with first-year coach Kyle Smith saying earlier this week that starting point guard Jaylen Shead, a transfer from Texas State, is likely done for the season with a hip injury.

"We kind of have to reassess who we are," Smith told the Spokesman-Review. "We definitely, we're a slower team, to be honest. We were quick and really able to extend defensively, pressure-wise. You could play a lot harder."

Forward Deion James, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, was diagnosed with a rare heart infection and was ruled out for the season. Guard Marvin Cannon is out with an ankle injury that, Smith said, will likely cause him to miss another three or four weeks, and forward Tony Miller missed the Stanford game with an injury.

"We had a good, solid nine guys, and the personality of that team ... we were just quick, and we were generating offense off our defense. I'd be lying if I said that didn't affect us," Smith said. "it's challenging with all the injuries."

--Field Level Media

1st Half
OREG Ducks 22
WASHST Cougars 25

Time Team Play Score
7:37   Out of bounds turnover on Payton Pritchard  
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Chris Duarte  
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by CJ Elleby  
8:27 +3 Aljaz Kunc made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 22-25
8:36   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
8:38   Chris Duarte missed layup  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
8:46   Chris Duarte missed layup  
9:21 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 22-22
9:35 +2 Chris Duarte made dunk 22-19
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Chris Duarte  
9:57   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
9:59   Will Richardson missed layup  
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
10:27 +2 N'Faly Dante made hook shot, assist by Will Richardson 20-19
10:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
10:38   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
10:58 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 18-19
11:12 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 16-19
11:33 +2 N'Faly Dante made jump shot 16-16
11:50 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by CJ Elleby 14-16
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
12:31 +3 DJ Rodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 14-14
12:39   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
12:41   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
13:01 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 14-11
13:08   Kicked ball violation on Oregon  
13:23 +1 Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-8
13:23   Anthony Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:23   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
13:31   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
13:41   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
14:05 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
14:05 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 13-7
14:05   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
14:21 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 13-6
14:27   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
14:29   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
14:37   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Noah Williams  
14:58 +2 CJ Elleby made tip-in 10-6
15:02   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
15:04   Noah Williams missed dunk  
15:15 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup, assist by Anthony Mathis 10-4
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Jervae Robinson, stolen by Anthony Mathis  
15:36 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 8-4
15:50 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 6-4
16:14 +3 Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 6-2
16:24   Out of bounds turnover on Noah Williams  
16:44   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
17:02   Turnover on Isaac Bonton  
17:02   Offensive foul on Isaac Bonton  
17:32 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 3-2
17:37   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
17:39   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Turnover on Francis Okoro  
17:47   Offensive foul on Francis Okoro  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
18:00   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
18:07   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
18:09   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
18:32 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-2
18:32   Chris Duarte missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:32   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
18:56 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 0-2
19:05   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
19:07   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
19:35   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
Key Players
P. Pritchard
3 G
I. Bonton
10 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
49.0 Field Goal % 32.9
39.6 Three Point % 31.0
76.0 Free Throw % 73.9
  Out of bounds turnover on Payton Pritchard 7:37
  Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Chris Duarte 7:57
  Lost ball turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by CJ Elleby 8:03
+ 3 Aljaz Kunc made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 8:27
  Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby 8:36
  Chris Duarte missed layup 8:38
  Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte 8:44
  Chris Duarte missed layup 8:46
+ 3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 9:21
+ 2 Chris Duarte made dunk 9:35
  Bad pass turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Chris Duarte 9:40
Team Stats
Points 22 25
Field Goals 9-16 (56.3%) 9-15 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 8
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 4 6
Team 0 0
Assists 6 7
Steals 3 3
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 3 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
S. Juiston F
5 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
2
C. Elleby F
12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Oregon 14-3 22-22
home team logo Washington St. 10-7 25-25
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Oregon 14-3 78.2 PPG 39.5 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Washington St. 10-7 71.5 PPG 41 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
10
S. Juiston F 8.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.2 APG 44.8 FG%
2
C. Elleby F 18.4 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.6 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
S. Juiston F 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
2
C. Elleby F 12 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
56.3 FG% 60.0
50.0 3PT FG% 71.4
50.0 FT% 100.0
Oregon
Starters
S. Juiston
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
F. Okoro
W. Richardson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Juiston 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
P. Pritchard 4 1 4 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
C. Duarte 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 8 2 0 1 1 1
F. Okoro 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
W. Richardson 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
S. Juiston
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
F. Okoro
W. Richardson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Juiston 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
P. Pritchard 4 1 4 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
C. Duarte 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 8 2 0 1 1 1
F. Okoro 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
W. Richardson 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
N. Dante
C. Lawson
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
A. Patterson
C. Walker
E. Ionescu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dante 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. Lawson 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ionescu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 5 6 9/16 2/4 2/4 3 54 3 0 6 1 4
Washington St.
Starters
J. Pollard
I. Bonton
A. Kunc
D. Rodman
J. Robinson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pollard 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
I. Bonton 3 1 3 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 4 1 0
A. Kunc 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Rodman 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
J. Pollard
I. Bonton
A. Kunc
D. Rodman
J. Robinson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pollard 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
I. Bonton 3 1 3 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 4 1 0
A. Kunc 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Rodman 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
J. Shead
D. James
D. Henson
M. Cannon
T. Miller
V. Markovetskyy
C. Sonneborn
B. Chatfield
R. Rapp
B. Olesen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Shead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Markovetskyy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sonneborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Chatfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rapp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Olesen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 8 7 9/15 5/7 2/2 3 38 3 0 8 2 6
