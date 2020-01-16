DAYTON
STLOU

Saint Louis, No. 13 Dayton face off in big A-10 matchup

  • FLM
  • Jan 16, 2020

Saint Louis welcomes red-hot and No. 13-ranked Dayton to Chaifetz Arena on Friday with an opportunity to make a significant statement in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Saint Louis (14-3, 3-1) won its third straight game Saturday, scoring a big road win over surprising Richmond 74-58. The Billikens sit a game-and-a-half off the lead in the top-heavy A-10 race, despite losing their conference opener to Duquesne on Jan. 2.

Duquesne is one of three teams in the league without a loss, joining St. Bonaventure and Dayton.

The Flyers (15-2, 4-0) won their sixth straight on Tuesday, dominating preseason A-10 favorite VCU 79-65. Dayton broke a 41-41 tie in the early second half with a 22-0 run to blow the game open.

Forward Obi Toppin continued his breakout season with 24 points and nine rebounds, despite having worn a walking boot earlier in the week after re-aggravating an ankle sprain last Saturday against Massachusetts.

"After I got that first dunk, I knew I was gonna be good after that," Toppin told the Dayton Daily News following Tuesday's win.

Toppin comes into Friday's matchup averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and building a strong case for National Player of the Year consideration.

Saint Louis counters Toppin's dual scoring and rebounding ability with a pair of similarly skilled players.

Billikens guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Hasahn French are the only teammates in the nation averaging a double-double. French is posting 12.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while Goodwin contributed to his 16.1-point and 10.5-rebound per game averages in the win over Richmond with 26 points and nine rebounds.

"Coming in, me and Jordan talked about these things even before we stepped on campus," French told KSDK NBC in St. Louis last week. "We just knew these things would come and we had to be patient.

"We knew if we stayed working and things like that this would happen."

The duo also help power a Saint Louis defense that ranks just outside the nation's top 50 in adjusted efficiency, per KenPom.com. French ranks No. 17 nationally in blocked shots per game at 2.8, and Goodwin is No. 28 in the country with 2.2 steals per game.

Dayton in contrast boasts one of the most effective offenses in college basketball. The Flyers rank second in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.com metrics, with four players beyond Toppin averaging double figures in scoring.

Jalen Crutcher is posting 13.3 points per game, Ibi Watson averages 11.5, Trey Landers is posting 11.1 and Ryan Mikesell averages 10.4.

The Flyers also rank second in the nation in team assists with 327. Almost 63 percent of their made baskets are assisted. Crutcher's 5.2 per game lead the way.

"As efficient as we can be, when we get shots, we're really good," coach Anthony Grant said to the Dayton Daily News. "We just need to make sure we're giving ourselves a chance to get a shot every possession."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 2
STLOU Billikens 4

Time Team Play Score
18:54 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot 27-37
19:19 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
19:19 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
19:19   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
19:42 +2 Demarius Jacobs made dunk 25-35

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 25
STLOU Billikens 33

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
1.0   Obi Toppin missed dunk  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
3.0   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
27.0   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
43.0   Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
43.0 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
43.0   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
49.0   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
1:12 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 24-33
1:17   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:19   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
1:22   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:22   Saint Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:22   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:22   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
1:24   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
1:38 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Yuri Collins 22-33
1:54 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 22-31
2:00   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
2:21 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup 20-31
2:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
2:43   Jordy Tshimanga missed layup, blocked by Jordan Goodwin  
3:11 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
3:11 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
3:11   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:11   Yuri Collins missed free throw  
3:11   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
3:11 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 20-27
3:17   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:19   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31 +2 Hasahn French made tip-in 20-25
3:33   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:35   Hasahn French missed tip-in  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:42   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
4:03   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
4:17 +2 Hasahn French made layup 20-23
4:36   Turnover on Obi Toppin  
4:36   Offensive foul on Obi Toppin  
4:47   Turnover on Demarius Jacobs  
4:47   Offensive foul on Demarius Jacobs  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
4:54   Ibi Watson missed dunk, blocked by Hasahn French  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
5:02   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
5:07   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Ibi Watson  
5:55 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 20-21
6:02   Offensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
6:04   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
6:10   Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
6:18   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup 18-21
6:31   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
6:33   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
6:53   Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
7:03   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Ibi Watson  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
7:20   Ibi Watson missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:42   Joshua Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42   Joshua Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:42   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:03 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 16-21
8:12   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:14   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
8:36   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:38   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
8:47 +3 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 14-21
9:04 +2 Jalen Crutcher made jump shot 14-18
9:26   Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French  
9:31   Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
9:50 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 12-18
9:58   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
10:00   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
10:17   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
10:39   Ibi Watson missed free throw  
10:39   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
10:39 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 12-16
10:53 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 10-16
11:06 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 10-14
11:22   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:28   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
11:48   Dwayne Cohill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:50   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
11:58   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
12:08   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-14
12:17   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:17   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
12:32 +1 Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
12:32   Ibi Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:32   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
12:49 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 6-13
12:53   Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
12:53   Jordan Goodwin missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
12:53   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
12:53   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 3 free throws  
12:53   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
13:06   Hasahn French missed hook shot, blocked by Obi Toppin  
13:15   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Yuri Collins  
13:36   Turnover on Yuri Collins  
13:36   Offensive foul on Yuri Collins  
13:50   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
14:02   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37 +3 Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 6-11
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
14:55   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
15:22   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
15:42   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57 +2 Hasahn French made layup 6-8
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Hasahn French  
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Trey Landers  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:35   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
16:55   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:11   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 6-6
17:54 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 6-4
18:05 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 4-4
18:15   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:17   Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:42 +2 Demarius Jacobs made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 4-2
18:48   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
18:49   Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
18:57   Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins  
19:23 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 4-0
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
19:41 +2 Obi Toppin made jump shot 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Hasahn French made hook shot 18:54
+ 1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 19:19
+ 1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 19:19
  Shooting foul on Hasahn French 19:19
+ 2 Demarius Jacobs made dunk 19:42
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr. 0.0
  Obi Toppin missed dunk 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin 0.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed layup 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill 25.0
  Javonte Perkins missed jump shot 27.0
Team Stats
Points 27 37
Field Goals 11-33 (33.3%) 16-33 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 1-10 (10.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 27
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 12 18
Team 3 2
Assists 2 5
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 10 8
Technicals 0 0
2
I. Watson G
7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
11
H. French F
10 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
Dayton
Starters
I. Watson
J. Crutcher
O. Toppin
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Watson 7 1 1 3/6 0/1 1/3 1 15 2 0 0 1 0
J. Crutcher 6 1 0 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 1
O. Toppin 6 4 0 2/11 1/4 1/2 1 20 0 1 1 1 3
T. Landers 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 7 1 0 1 0 0
R. Mikesell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 1 0 0 0
On Bench
J. Tshimanga
D. Cohill
C. Johnson
C. Greer
J. Matos
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tshimanga 2 6 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 1 5
D. Cohill 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 15 2 11/33 1/10 4/7 10 89 4 2 6 3 12
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
J. Goodwin
D. Jacobs
Y. Collins
J. Bell Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 10 9 3 5/10 0/0 0/2 3 19 1 2 1 2 7
J. Goodwin 9 5 1 3/9 1/1 2/5 1 19 1 1 1 3 2
D. Jacobs 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 3 0 1
Y. Collins 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 16 1 0 3 0 2
J. Bell Jr. 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 1 2
On Bench
J. Perkins
T. Hargrove Jr.
T. Weaver
J. Hightower
J. Raboin
F. Thatch Jr.
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
G. Jimerson
M. Diarra
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perkins 7 1 0 3/7 0/1 1/2 1 11 1 0 0 1 0
T. Hargrove Jr. 3 4 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 4
T. Weaver 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hightower 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jimerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 25 5 16/33 2/3 3/12 8 105 4 4 8 7 18
