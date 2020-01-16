|
0.0
End of period
0.0
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
1.0
Obi Toppin missed dunk
0.0
Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin
3.0
Jalen Crutcher missed layup
25.0
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill
27.0
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
43.0
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
43.0
Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
43.0
+1
Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
25-33
43.0
Personal foul on Hasahn French
47.0
Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman
49.0
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
1:12
+2
Jalen Crutcher made layup
24-33
1:17
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
1:19
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
1:22
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
1:22
Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:22
Saint Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:22
Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:22
Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
1:22
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
1:24
Obi Toppin missed hook shot
1:38
+2
Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Yuri Collins
22-33
1:54
+2
Jalen Crutcher made layup
22-31
2:00
Personal foul on Javonte Perkins
2:21
+2
Javonte Perkins made layup
20-31
2:41
Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton
2:41
Offensive rebound by Dayton
2:43
Jordy Tshimanga missed layup, blocked by Jordan Goodwin
3:11
+1
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-29
3:11
+1
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
20-28
3:11
Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell
3:11
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
3:11
Yuri Collins missed free throw
3:11
Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman
3:11
+2
Yuri Collins made layup
20-27
3:17
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
3:19
Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:31
+2
Hasahn French made tip-in
20-25
3:33
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
3:35
Hasahn French missed tip-in
3:40
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
3:42
Hasahn French missed hook shot
4:01
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
4:03
Obi Toppin missed hook shot
4:17
+2
Hasahn French made layup
20-23
4:36
Turnover on Obi Toppin
4:36
Offensive foul on Obi Toppin
4:47
Turnover on Demarius Jacobs
4:47
Offensive foul on Demarius Jacobs
4:52
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
4:54
Ibi Watson missed dunk, blocked by Hasahn French
5:00
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
5:02
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
5:05
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
5:07
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
5:20
Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman
5:22
Bad pass turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Ibi Watson
5:55
+2
Ibi Watson made jump shot
20-21
6:02
Offensive rebound by Ibi Watson
6:04
Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:08
Offensive rebound by Dayton
6:10
Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
6:16
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
6:18
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:26
+2
Jordy Tshimanga made layup
18-21
6:31
Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
6:33
Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot
6:51
Defensive rebound by Dayton
6:53
Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell
7:01
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
7:03
Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:10
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Ibi Watson
7:18
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
7:20
Ibi Watson missed layup
7:42
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
7:42
Joshua Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:42
Joshua Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:42
Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga
8:03
+2
Ibi Watson made jump shot
16-21
8:12
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
8:14
Hasahn French missed hook shot
8:36
Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
8:36
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
8:38
Obi Toppin missed hook shot
8:47
+3
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
14-21
9:04
+2
Jalen Crutcher made jump shot
14-18
9:26
Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French
9:31
Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Javonte Perkins
9:50
+2
Yuri Collins made layup
12-18
9:58
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
10:00
Obi Toppin missed jump shot
10:15
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
10:17
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
10:39
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
10:39
Ibi Watson missed free throw
10:39
Shooting foul on Yuri Collins
10:39
+2
Ibi Watson made jump shot
12-16
10:53
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot
10-16
11:06
+3
Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson
10-14
11:22
Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin
11:26
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
11:28
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
11:46
Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
11:48
Dwayne Cohill missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:48
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
11:50
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
11:56
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
11:58
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
12:06
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
12:08
Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:17
+1
Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-14
12:17
Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:17
Shooting foul on Ibi Watson
12:32
+1
Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-13
12:32
Ibi Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:32
Shooting foul on Hasahn French
12:49
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot
6-13
12:53
Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
12:53
Jordan Goodwin missed 3rd of 3 free throws
12:53
Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 3 free throws
12:53
Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 3 free throws
12:53
Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell
13:05
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
13:06
Hasahn French missed hook shot, blocked by Obi Toppin
13:15
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Yuri Collins
13:36
Turnover on Yuri Collins
13:36
Offensive foul on Yuri Collins
13:50
Personal foul on Trey Landers
14:00
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
14:02
Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:37
+3
Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
6-11
14:53
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
14:55
Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:20
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
15:22
Hasahn French missed hook shot
15:40
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
15:42
Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:57
+2
Hasahn French made layup
6-8
16:05
Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Hasahn French
16:11
Bad pass turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Trey Landers
16:33
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
16:35
Ryan Mikesell missed layup
16:53
Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman
16:55
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
17:09
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
17:11
Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:29
+2
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot
6-6
17:54
+2
Rodney Chatman made layup
6-4
18:05
+2
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
4-4
18:15
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
18:17
Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.
18:42
+2
Demarius Jacobs made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin
4-2
18:48
Personal foul on Trey Landers
18:49
Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Jordan Goodwin
18:57
Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins
19:23
+2
Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman
4-0
19:28
Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Rodney Chatman
19:41
+2
Obi Toppin made jump shot
2-0
20:00
Jumpball received by Dayton
