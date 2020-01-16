BAYLOR
No. 2 Baylor looks to avoid slip-up vs. lowly OK State

  • FLM
  • Jan 16, 2020

The all-around juggernaut that No. 2 Baylor has become rolls into Stillwater on Saturday afternoon to face reeling Oklahoma State in a game that looks like a huge mismatch on paper.

But games in the unrelenting Big 12 are never a given, so thinking that the Bears, perhaps the league's best team, will have a walkover against the Cowboys, maybe the conference's worst, may be unwise.

Baylor extended its winning streak to 13 straight games on Wednesday with a 68-55 win over Iowa State, continuing the nation's second-longest winning streak.

Jared Butler scored a game-high 19 points as Baylor pulled away in the second half. Davion Mitchell added 17 points and six assists for the Bears (14-1, 4-0), while Freddie Gillespie contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Mark Vital chipped in 11 points as Baylor heated up and shot 45.5 percent in the second half in its first game following its first win at Kansas last Saturday.

"In the first half, we weren't in our groove," Baylor coach Scott Drew said, referencing the Bears' 34.5-percent shooting overall and 1-of-11 showing from 3-point range. "But our defense kept us there. In the second half, we were able to have the offense come around and get some separation.

"A team like Iowa State, who leads the conference in scoring, you don't want to be in a situation where you're in a one- or two-possession game, because they can score quick."

The Bears dominated on the boards, 45-33, and outscored Iowa State by nine in second-chance points, 14-5.

"Credit to Mark, he was rebounding like a monster in that first half," Gillespie said of Vital, who grabbed five boards in the first half. "He kind of drew a lot of the guys to him and opened it up for me. The nice thing about having his inside presence is when he starts boarding really well, they look to box him out, and it opens up more rebounds for me. And vice versa."

Oklahoma State is in a funk, losing four straight games following a 76-64 setback at home to Texas on Wednesday.

Kalib Boone led the Cowboys (9-7, 0-4) with 12 points. Isaac Likekele and Lindy Waters III added nine points apiece for Oklahoma State, which has dropped five of its past six, all by at least 12 points.

The Cowboys surpassed their previous high of 51 points in a Big 12 game this season, but they allowed Texas to make 15 3-pointers on the night.

"Obviously, Texas shot the ball extremely well tonight," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "They hadn't shot it particularly well all year, but they shot it better in their last game and it carried it over to today. It kind of shows how one game can change your mindset.

"They were 0-2, as well, but got off the schneid Saturday and carried that over to today. A lot of their 3s did come from communication breakdowns from us. We got some correctable errors there, so that's encouraging."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 19
OKLAST Cowboys 13

Time Team Play Score
10:17   30-second timeout called  
10:24 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer 46-49
10:33   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
10:35   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
10:54 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 44-49
11:12   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
11:14   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
11:30   Official timeout called  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
11:30   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
11:47   Cameron McGriff missed dunk, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
12:03 +2 Jared Butler made layup 41-49
12:05   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
12:23   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
12:29   Matthew Mayer missed layup  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
12:39   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 39-49
13:13 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer 39-47
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele  
13:28   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
13:30   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
13:55 +2 Tristan Clark made jump shot 37-47
14:13 +2 Yor Anei made dunk 35-47
14:17   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
14:19   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30 +1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
14:30 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
14:30   Shooting foul on Cameron McGriff  
14:59 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 33-45
15:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
15:09   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-42
15:25   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:25   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
15:50 +1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
15:50 +1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
15:50   Shooting foul on Isaac Likekele  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Jared Butler  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
16:02   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
16:09   Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Cameron McGriff  
16:35 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-41
16:35   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:35   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
16:42   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot 31-40
17:29 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
17:29 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
17:29   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
17:56   Turnover on Cameron McGriff  
17:56   Offensive foul on Cameron McGriff  
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
18:15   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
18:37 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 29-38
18:50   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:52   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Avery Anderson III, stolen by Jared Butler  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
19:21   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:51 +2 Lindy Waters III made reverse layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 27-38

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 27
OKLAST Cowboys 36

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
2.0   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
4.0   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
15.0   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
40.0 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot 27-36
46.0   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
48.0   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
1:03   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Lost ball turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
1:32 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 24-36
1:36   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
1:38   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
2:08 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 24-33
2:16 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Jared Butler 24-30
2:31 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 22-30
2:44 +2 Jared Butler made layup 22-27
2:58   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
3:09   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33 +1 Thomas Dziagwa made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-27
3:33   Thomas Dziagwa missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:33 +1 Thomas Dziagwa made 1st of 3 free throws 20-26
3:33   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
3:35   Cameron McGriff missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
3:51 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by MaCio Teague 20-25
3:58   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
4:00   Isaac Likekele missed floating jump shot  
4:14 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup 18-25
4:36   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
4:38   Isaac Likekele missed floating jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
5:04   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25 +2 Cameron McGriff made turnaround jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 16-25
5:51   Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
5:58   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Mark Vital  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Hidde Roessink  
6:12   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Hidde Roessink  
6:33   Jared Butler missed layup  
6:47 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 16-23
7:02   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
7:04   Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Cameron McGriff  
7:18 +1 Yor Anei made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-20
7:18 +1 Yor Anei made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
7:19   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
7:48 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 16-18
7:56   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
7:58   Jared Butler missed layup  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:11   Isaac Likekele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
8:41 +2 Freddie Gillespie made hook shot, assist by Jared Butler 13-18
8:55   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
9:02   Devonte Bandoo missed floating jump shot  
9:28 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Harris Jr. 11-18
9:54   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
9:56   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
10:18   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
10:37   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Harris Jr. 11-15
11:21 +1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
11:21   Matthew Mayer missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
11:29   Out of bounds turnover on Avery Anderson III  
11:35   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
11:44 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
11:44 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 9-12
11:44   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Kalib Boone, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
12:04   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
12:16   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
12:35 +2 Tristan Clark made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo 8-12
12:57 +2 Yor Anei made driving dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 6-12
13:05   Personal foul on Matthew Mayer  
13:07   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
13:14   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
13:19   Lost ball turnover on Keylan Boone, stolen by Jared Butler  
13:29   Turnover on Mark Vital  
13:29   Offensive foul on Mark Vital  
14:04 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 6-10
14:20   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
14:22   Devonte Bandoo missed floating jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
14:30   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52 +2 Devonte Bandoo made reverse layup, assist by Mark Vital 6-8
15:13   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
15:15   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
15:23   Mark Vital missed driving layup  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
15:35   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
15:56   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
16:09   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
16:16   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 4-8
16:39   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
16:41   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
16:55 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 4-5
17:15 +2 Isaac Likekele made driving layup 2-5
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
17:32   Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
17:58 +2 Freddie Gillespie made turnaround jump shot 2-3
18:18 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 0-3
18:25   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
18:33   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
18:45   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
18:54   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
19:12   Kalib Boone missed dunk, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
19:33   Lost ball turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
19:41   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
19:43   Mark Vital missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
Key Players
J. Butler
12 G
L. Waters III
21 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
43.5 Field Goal % 39.3
36.8 Three Point % 32.0
83.3 Free Throw % 78.0
Team Stats
Points 46 49
Field Goals 17-44 (38.6%) 17-40 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 22 28
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 13 17
Team 3 5
Assists 11 13
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 11 10
Technicals 0 0
