|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yor Anei
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Avery Anderson III
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
|
|
40.0
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-36
|
46.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Baylor
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Avery Anderson III
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III
|
24-36
|
1:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
+3
|
Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III
|
24-33
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Jared Butler
|
24-30
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III
|
22-30
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made layup
|
22-27
|
2:58
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Dziagwa
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Dziagwa made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
20-27
|
3:33
|
|
|
Thomas Dziagwa missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
3:33
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Dziagwa made 1st of 3 free throws
|
20-26
|
3:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yor Anei
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Cameron McGriff missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by MaCio Teague
|
20-25
|
3:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made driving layup
|
18-25
|
4:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Cameron McGriff made turnaround jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III
|
16-25
|
5:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Isaac Likekele
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Mark Vital
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hidde Roessink
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hidde Roessink
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed layup
|
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III
|
16-23
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Cameron McGriff
|
|
7:18
|
|
+1
|
Yor Anei made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-20
|
7:18
|
|
+1
|
Yor Anei made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-19
|
7:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie
|
|
7:48
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital
|
16-18
|
7:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed layup
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on MaCio Teague
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made hook shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
13-18
|
8:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
+3
|
Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Harris Jr.
|
11-18
|
9:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Dziagwa
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Harris Jr.
|
11-15
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-12
|
11:21
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kalib Boone
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Avery Anderson III
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Davion Mitchell
|
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-12
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-12
|
11:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kalib Boone, stolen by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Bandoo
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele missed jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Clark made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo
|
8-12
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Yor Anei made driving dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
6-12
|
13:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matthew Mayer
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Isaac Likekele
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed driving layup
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keylan Boone, stolen by Jared Butler
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Mark Vital
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mark Vital
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele made jump shot
|
6-10
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed floating jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Devonte Bandoo made reverse layup, assist by Mark Vital
|
6-8
|
15:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed driving layup
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylor
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
4-8
|
16:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Mark Vital
|
4-5
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele made driving layup
|
2-5
|
17:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Isaac Likekele
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made turnaround jump shot
|
2-3
|
18:18
|
|
+3
|
Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
|
0-3
|
18:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Butler
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III missed jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Kalib Boone missed dunk, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Avery Anderson III
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kalib Boone
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Baylor
|