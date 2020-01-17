BUTLER
Tuesday brought another Big East Conference nail-biter for the DePaul basketball team.

Unfortunately for the struggling Blue Demons, that simply meant the latest in a string of excruciating defeats.

DePaul (12-5, 0-4 Big East) again will aim for its first league victory when it hosts No. 5 Butler on Saturday afternoon. After rolling through the nonconference season at 12-1, the Blue Demons have lost each of their first four Big East contests by a combined 20 points, the latest coming Tuesday in a 79-75 overtime setback at Villanova.

"We've just got to win," Blue Demons coach Dave Leitao said. "We're 0-4 and we had four games that could have went either way. Each one, at whatever point late in the game, were one-possession games.

"We've got to be able to understand how over the course of the game we don't get to that point. And then we've also got to understand when we're in that mode late in games, how to do a good job of making sure the other team doesn't score and get positive results on offense."

Promising beginnings boosted DePaul's confidence against Villanova, as the visitors built an early 21-8 lead. The Wildcats, however, countered with a 22-7 run to close the half to take a two-point lead into intermission.

As Leitao indicated, Villanova prevailed when it mattered, regrouping in the extra session after the Blue Demons rallied to erase an 11-point deficit with 2:14 to go in regulation.

Butler (15-2, 3-1) is coming off a frustrating loss of its own after faltering down the stretch of a 78-70 home loss to No. 18 Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Bulldogs took a 66-65 lead on a Sean McDermott three-point play with 3:48 remaining but could not hold off the Pirates, who ended the game on a 13-4 run.

Hosting a game as a top-five team for the first time since Hinkle Fieldhouse opened its doors in 1928, the Bulldogs suffered their first home defeat following a 9-0 start.

"That's one of those environments, one of those games, that's why they come to Butler for games like that," Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. "It was a high-level basketball game, and at the end of the day, they had some guys step up and make some plays."

After shooting 56 percent in the first half, Butler struggled to 30 percent shooting in the second. The team's perimeter game struggled to the tune of a 6-for-21 effort from long range, and point guard Aaron Thompson battled foul trouble throughout the night.

The loss was only the second of the season for the Bulldogs and snapped a six-game winning streak.

Butler won both meetings against DePaul last season, winning by 18 points in Chicago one month before a 13-point victory on its home floor.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 against the Blue Demons since Butler entered the Big East before the 2013-14 season and boast an 11-game winning streak in the series. Butler has won 11 of 17 meetings overall.

DePaul was ranked in the top five on two occasions when the programs met before they were conference rivals. The Blue Demons won both times, during the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.

Blue Demons junior forward Paul Reed had 18 points and 15 rebounds against Villanova for his Big East-leading 12th double-double of the season.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 16
DEPAUL Blue Demons 29

Time Team Play Score
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
7:45 +3 Khalif Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 16-29
8:12 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 13-29
8:28   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
8:30   Khalif Battle missed jump shot  
8:50 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 13-26
9:02 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 13-23
9:11   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
9:13   Devin Gage missed layup  
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
9:39 +1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-23
9:39   Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:39   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
9:43   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
10:02 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Aaron Thompson 10-22
10:13   Bad pass turnover on Nick Ongenda  
10:18   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
10:27 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 8-22
10:33   Offensive rebound by Butler  
10:36   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56 +2 Darious Hall made layup 6-22
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Darious Hall  
11:12 +1 Jaylen Butz made free throw 6-20
11:12   Shooting foul on Christian David  
11:12 +2 Jaylen Butz made tip-in 6-19
11:12   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
11:14   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
11:30   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 6-17
12:26   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
12:28   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
12:36   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
12:45   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
12:55   Christian David missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot 6-15
13:39   Turnover on Jordan Tucker  
13:39   Offensive foul on Jordan Tucker  
14:04 +1 Jaylen Butz made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
14:04 +1 Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
14:04   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
14:18 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-10
14:18 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
14:18   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
14:37   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
14:46   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
14:53 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 4-10
15:05   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
15:20   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
15:38 +1 Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-10
15:38 +1 Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 2-9
15:38   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
15:46   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
16:08 +2 Paul Reed made turnaround jump shot 2-8
16:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
16:28   Sean McDermott missed jump shot  
16:46 +1 Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:46 +1 Romeo Weems made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
16:46   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Golden, stolen by Romeo Weems  
17:07   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
17:15   Bryce Nze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 2-4
18:06 +2 Bryce Golden made dunk 2-2
18:09   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:11   Aaron Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:18   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
18:43 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Jaylen Butz 0-2
18:59   Traveling violation turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
19:16   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
19:50   Charlie Moore missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
Key Players
A. Thompson
2 G
C. Moore
11 G
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
48.9 Field Goal % 39.9
8.3 Three Point % 34.4
60.0 Free Throw % 77.6
  Shooting foul on Derrik Smits 7:34
+ 3 Khalif Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 7:45
+ 3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 8:12
  Defensive rebound by DePaul 8:28
  Khalif Battle missed jump shot 8:30
+ 3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 8:50
+ 3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 9:02
  Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott 9:11
  Devin Gage missed layup 9:13
  Bad pass turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by Jaylen Butz 9:17
+ 1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:39
Team Stats
Points 16 29
Field Goals 6-18 (33.3%) 9-16 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 10 9
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 5 6
Team 1 1
Assists 3 5
Steals 0 5
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 7 3
Fouls 8 2
Technicals 0 0
K. Baldwin G
4 PTS, 1 REB
P. Reed F
16 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo 5 Butler 15-2 16-16
home team logo DePaul 12-5 29-29
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Butler 15-2 68.9 PPG 38.2 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo DePaul 12-5 75.1 PPG 42.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
33
B. Golden F 8.1 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.3 APG 50.0 FG%
4
P. Reed F 15.5 PPG 11.4 RPG 1.5 APG 53.6 FG%
Top Scorers
33
B. Golden F 4 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
P. Reed F 16 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 56.3
22.2 3PT FG% 100.0
100.0 FT% 88.9
DePaul
Starters
P. Reed
J. Butz
R. Weems
C. Moore
D. Gage
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Reed 16 1 0 6/6 2/2 2/2 1 12 0 1 0 0 1
J. Butz 5 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/3 1 11 3 0 1 1 0
R. Weems 5 1 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 9 1 0 0 0 1
C. Moore 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
D. Gage 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Hall
N. Ongenda
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
O. Lopez Jr.
M. Jacobs
B. Favre
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 4 1 0 0 1 2
N. Ongenda 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Lopez Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Favre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 8 5 9/16 3/3 8/9 2 53 5 1 3 2 6
NCAA BB Scores