20:00
Jumpball received by Brigham Young
19:37
+2
TJ Haws made jump shot
2-0
19:31
+2
Killian Tillie made jump shot
2-2
19:22
+2
Alex Barcello made jump shot
4-2
19:14
Killian Tillie missed jump shot
19:12
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
19:07
Kolby Lee missed jump shot
19:05
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
18:12
Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:10
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
18:10
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
18:08
Corey Kispert missed jump shot
18:06
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
17:51
+2
Kolby Lee made layup
6-2
17:30
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge
17:13
Jake Toolson missed jump shot
17:11
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
17:02
+2
Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge
6-4
16:49
Jumpball received by Gonzaga
16:49
Lost ball turnover on Dalton Nixon, stolen by Filip Petrusev
16:31
Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:29
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
16:17
Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Ryan Woolridge
16:06
+3
Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot
6-7
16:00
+2
Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by TJ Haws
8-7
15:52
Offensive foul on Joel Ayayi
15:52
Turnover on Joel Ayayi
15:47
Personal foul on Filip Petrusev
15:32
TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Woolridge
15:30
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
15:19
Personal foul on Alex Barcello
15:14
Personal foul on TJ Haws
15:00
+2
Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Corey Kispert
8-9
14:45
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:43
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
14:35
Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:33
Offensive rebound by Drew Timme
14:28
+3
Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Timme
8-12
14:15
+2
Jake Toolson made layup, assist by Zac Seljaas
10-12
13:53
Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:51
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
13:24
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:22
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
13:12
Bad pass turnover on Corey Kispert, stolen by Connor Harding
12:54
Shooting foul on Corey Kispert
12:54
Zac Seljaas missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:54
+1
Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-12
12:43
+2
Drew Timme made layup, assist by Killian Tillie
11-14
12:29
+2
Zac Seljaas made layup, assist by TJ Haws
13-14
12:14
+2
Admon Gilder made layup
13-16
12:05
Traveling violation turnover on Zac Seljaas
11:42
Jumpball received by Brigham Young
11:42
Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Zac Seljaas
11:34
TJ Haws missed jump shot
11:32
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
11:12
Killian Tillie missed jump shot
11:10
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
11:01
Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Joel Ayayi
10:53
+2
Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi
13-18
10:44
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Drew Timme
10:31
+2
Joel Ayayi made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge
13-20
10:15
+2
Evan Troy made layup
15-20
10:00
+2
Ryan Woolridge made layup
15-22
9:45
Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:43
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
9:36
Admon Gilder missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas
9:34
Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
9:22
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:20
Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder
9:14
Joel Ayayi missed jump shot
9:12
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
9:06
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:04
Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert
8:55
Filip Petrusev missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas
8:53
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
8:53
Shooting foul on Dalton Nixon
8:53
+1
Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws
15-23
8:53
Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:53
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
8:33
Jake Toolson missed jump shot
8:31
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
8:24
Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Kolby Lee
8:16
TJ Haws missed jump shot
8:14
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
8:09
+2
Kolby Lee made layup
17-23
7:45
Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jake Toolson
7:43
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
7:41
Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev
7:13
Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Corey Kispert
6:59
Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:57
Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie
6:57
Personal foul on Connor Harding
6:55
+3
Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev
17-26
6:32
Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Filip Petrusev
6:30
Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert
6:30
Personal foul on Alex Barcello
6:19
+2
Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Corey Kispert
17-28
5:57
Traveling violation turnover on Kolby Lee
5:47
3-second violation turnover on Filip Petrusev
5:33
Shooting foul on Drew Timme
5:33
TJ Haws missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:33
+1
TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-28
5:21
Corey Kispert missed jump shot
5:19
Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
5:11
Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:09
Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
5:03
+3
Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi
18-31
4:46
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Drew Timme
4:38
Killian Tillie missed dunk
4:38
Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
4:17
+2
Jake Toolson made jump shot
20-31
3:51
Shooting foul on Kolby Lee
3:50
+1
Killian Tillie made 1st of 3 free throws
20-32
3:50
+1
Killian Tillie made 2nd of 3 free throws
20-33
3:50
Killian Tillie missed 3rd of 3 free throws
3:50
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
3:35
+2
Kolby Lee made hook shot
22-33
3:12
+2
Drew Timme made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge
22-35
2:45
+2
Connor Harding made hook shot
24-35
2:29
Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:27
Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie
2:22
Joel Ayayi missed layup
2:20
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
2:05
Jake Toolson missed jump shot
2:03
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
1:54
Ryan Woolridge missed layup
1:52
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
1:47
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:45
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
1:27
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Toolson
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Killian Tillie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-36
|
1:19
|
|
+3
|
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|
27-36
|
1:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Zac Seljaas
|
|
57.0
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made layup
|
29-36
|
35.0
|
|
+2
|
Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge
|
29-38
|
13.0
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made jump shot
|
31-38
|
5.0
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gonzaga
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|