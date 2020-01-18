COLO
No. 20 Colorado puts experience to test vs. young Arizona

  Jan 18, 2020

Colorado's experience will go against Arizona's freshman standouts in Saturday's Pac-12 game at Tucson.

The 20th-ranked Buffaloes (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12) feature 11 juniors and seniors on their roster while Arizona's top three performers are all freshmen -- point guard Nico Mannion, shooting guard Josh Green and forward Zeke Nnaji.

Colorado's junior tandem of Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV combine to average 26.8 points and 15.0 rebounds per game. Bey had 19 points and eight rebounds and Wright had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Buffaloes' 68-61 win over Arizona State on Thursday, their first win at Tempe since 2012.

"Colorado is very, very experienced," Arizona coach Sean Miller said after the Wildcats beat Utah 93-77 on Thursday. "They have a couple of guys on this year's team who are multiple-year starters.

"McKinley Wright at the point guard position is obviously an excellent college basketball player. Tyler Bey, I've really liked him as far back as when he was a freshman. I think he's one of college basketball's best all-around rebounders."

Lucas Siewert, a senior, contributed 14 points against the Sun Devils on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Nnaji, Mannion and Green are the only players averaging in double-digit scoring on the team. Nnaji leads the team averaging 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. Mannion is posting 14.1 points and 6.2 assists per game. Green is at 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.

The Wildcats (12-5, 2-2) bounced back against Utah after getting swept at the Oregon schools last weekend, dropping them out of the rankings in the process.

Nnaji had 24 points and eight rebounds against Arizona State. Graduate transfer guard Max Hazzard scored 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

"Arizona is the toughest place to play in the Pac-12, without a doubt," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "We know that. But our guys, they love challenges. It's just time to go down there and let it all hang out and compete."

Colorado has not won at Tucson since a triple-overtime 77-73 victory on Dec. 20, 1965, at the old Bear Down Gym on the Arizona campus. The Buffaloes have lost nine straight games against the Wildcats in Tucson.

One of Arizona's seniors, Chase Jeter, did not play against Utah because of back spasms. It is not certain when he will return. That forced a lineup change with Cornell graduate transfer Stone Gettings starting in his place. Gettings finished with seven points and two rebounds in 28 minutes.

"Stone, number one, is a winner," Miller said. "He is a great, great kid, very high character. It's just been very impressive to watch him receive the facial fracture (on Nov. 29) that he got, a bad concussion, and kind of work through that (after missing five games)."

The Wildcats did not miss Jeter against Utah as they shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 51.7 from 3-point range, highlighted by Hazzard's performance.

Arizona will need its frontcourt to be ready against the active Bey, who had 18 of his 19 points after halftime at Arizona State.

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 6
ARIZ Wildcats 8

Time Team Play Score
14:00   Turnover on Josh Green  
14:00   Offensive foul on Josh Green  
14:12   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:15   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
15:05 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-42
15:05 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
15:05   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:10   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 29-40
15:41   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
15:45   Personal foul on Daylen Kountz  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
15:52   Daylen Kountz missed jump shot  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Josh Green  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:21   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Personal foul on Josh Green  
16:51 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot 27-40
17:10   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green, stolen by Tyler Bey  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
17:32   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
17:49 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-38
17:48 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 27-37
17:48   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
18:03 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 27-36
18:29 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 25-36
18:51 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 25-34
18:57   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:59   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
19:13   Nico Mannion missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
19:21   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
19:37   Josh Green missed layup  

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 23
ARIZ Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 23-34
23.0 +2 Dylan Smith made dunk 20-34
29.0   Lost ball turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Dylan Smith  
35.0 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 20-32
43.0   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
45.0   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Josh Green  
51.0   Lost ball turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Lucas Siewert  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
1:10   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
1:29 +2 Lucas Siewert made tip-in 20-29
1:36   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
1:38   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
1:49   Josh Green missed jump shot  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
2:01   Josh Green missed jump shot  
2:01   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
2:03   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
2:21   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
2:36   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
2:47   Evan Battey missed turnaround jump shot  
3:09   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
3:14   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
3:42 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 18-29
3:57 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot 15-29
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey  
4:26 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 15-26
4:30   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
4:32   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
4:52 +2 Lucas Siewert made layup, assist by Tyler Bey 15-24
5:10   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
5:12   Zeke Nnaji missed alley-oop shot  
5:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
6:02 +1 Nico Mannion made free throw 13-24
6:02   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
6:03 +2 Nico Mannion made driving layup, assist by Josh Green 13-23
6:12   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
6:14   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Josh Green  
6:45 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-21
6:46   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:46   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
7:04 +2 Josh Green made jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 12-21
7:14   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
7:04 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 12-19
7:13   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
7:15   Josh Green missed layup  
7:34   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
8:02 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 12-17
8:07   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
8:09   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35 +2 Dallas Walton made turnaround jump shot 12-14
8:58 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot 10-14
9:08   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
9:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
9:20   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
9:39   Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
10:00   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
10:18   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
10:50   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shane Gatling  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
11:19   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
11:30 +2 Nico Mannion made driving layup, assist by Ira Lee 10-12
11:36   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
11:38   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
12:10 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 10-10
12:16   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
12:18   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
12:37   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot 10-7
13:16   Lost ball turnover on Evan Battey  
13:25   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
13:27   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
13:53 +2 Daylen Kountz made jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 10-5
14:10   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:28   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:48   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:48 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made free throw 8-5
14:49   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
15:05   Traveling violation turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:12   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Ira Lee  
15:20   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Shane Gatling  
16:04 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 7-5
16:29 +1 Josh Green made free throw 4-5
16:29   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:29 +2 Josh Green made jump shot 4-4
16:36   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:38   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53 +2 Josh Green made turnaround jump shot 4-2
17:09 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-0
17:10 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
17:09   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
17:19   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
17:21   Nico Mannion missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
17:30   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
17:50   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
18:03   Bad pass turnover on Stone Gettings  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
18:15   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
18:43 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 2-0
18:57   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
18:59   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
19:31   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
N. Mannion
1 G
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
44.5 Field Goal % 44.4
37.3 Three Point % 27.8
73.5 Free Throw % 100.0
  Turnover on Josh Green 14:00
  Offensive foul on Josh Green 14:00
  Personal foul on Tyler Bey 14:12
  Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji 14:13
  Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 14:15
  Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado 14:35
+ 1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 15:05
+ 1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 15:05
  Shooting foul on Tyler Bey 15:05
  Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji 15:08
  Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 15:10
Team Stats
Points 29 42
Field Goals 11-33 (33.3%) 16-38 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 28
Offensive 2 8
Defensive 10 16
Team 5 4
Assists 5 6
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 10 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
M. Wright IV G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
N. Mannion G
11 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 20 Colorado 14-3 23629
home team logo Arizona 12-5 34842
McKale Center Tuscon, AZ
McKale Center Tuscon, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo 20 Colorado 14-3 72.6 PPG 41.6 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Arizona 12-5 82.0 PPG 40.6 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
25
M. Wright IV G 13.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 5.0 APG 44.3 FG%
1
N. Mannion G 14.1 PPG 2.1 RPG 6.2 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Wright IV G 11 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
N. Mannion G 11 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 42.1
20.0 3PT FG% 30.8
66.7 FT% 100.0
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
D. Schwartz
D. Kountz
E. Battey
M. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 7 3 1 2/4 0/0 3/4 3 21 1 0 1 1 2
D. Schwartz 3 1 1 1/5 0/3 1/2 1 21 1 0 0 0 1
D. Kountz 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
E. Battey 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
T. Bey
D. Schwartz
D. Kountz
E. Battey
M. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 7 3 1 2/4 0/0 3/4 3 21 1 0 1 1 2
D. Schwartz 3 1 1 1/5 0/3 1/2 1 21 1 0 0 0 1
D. Kountz 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
E. Battey 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
L. Siewert
D. Walton
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
E. Parquet
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 4 5 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 1 4
D. Walton 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Parquet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 12 5 11/33 3/15 4/6 10 92 5 1 7 2 10
Arizona
Starters
Z. Nnaji
J. Green
M. Hazzard
J. Baker Jr.
I. Lee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Nnaji 8 9 0 3/7 0/0 2/2 0 24 0 0 2 6 3
J. Green 7 1 2 3/9 0/2 1/1 3 21 0 1 6 0 1
M. Hazzard 6 1 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 1
J. Baker Jr. 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
I. Lee 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 3
On Court
Z. Nnaji
J. Green
M. Hazzard
J. Baker Jr.
I. Lee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Nnaji 8 9 0 3/7 0/0 2/2 0 24 0 0 2 6 3
J. Green 7 1 2 3/9 0/2 1/1 3 21 0 1 6 0 1
M. Hazzard 6 1 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 1
J. Baker Jr. 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
I. Lee 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 3
On Bench
C. Koloko
C. Jeter
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
J. Brown
B. Williams
J. Mains
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Koloko 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Jeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mains - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 24 6 16/38 4/13 6/6 7 79 2 1 11 8 16
