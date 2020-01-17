FSU
MIAMI

No. 9 FSU on roll into battle with struggling rival Miami

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

With Duke's loss at Clemson earlier in the week and Florida State's win over Virginia the next night, the Seminoles moved into a three-way tie at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings going into Saturday's game against Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

The ninth-ranked Seminoles (15-2, 5-1 ACC) will carry an eight-game winning streak into the contest against the Hurricanes (10-6, 2-4), who have lost three of their last four outings since an overtime win at Clemson on New Year's Eve.

Miami's only win in January so far was a 66-58 home win over a Pittsburgh team that handed the Seminoles their only league loss in an early conference opener in November.

The Hurricanes struggled in their last outing, an 80-63 rout at North Carolina State, as they contend with the same issue they had last season: lack of depth up front. With injuries sidelining backup forwards Deng Gak and Florida transfer Keith Stone, the Hurricanes are left with only 7-foot redshirt junior Rodney Miller and 6-10 forward Sam Waardenburg to battle inside.

"We're not a very good defensive team and haven't been all year long," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said after forward D.J. Funderburk had 19 points and eight rebounds and forward Jerricole Hellems added 11 off the bench for the Wolfpack. "When our big guys get in foul trouble, we've got no resistance at the rim."

The Pack outscored Miami 36-28 in the paint and got 26 points from its bench to eight for the Hurricanes.

"When our two big guys get in foul trouble and without Keith Stone or Deng Gak," Larranaga said, "we just don't have any depth to be able to match up with bigs."

The Seminoles, who haven't lost since an 80-64 setback at Indiana in early December, are coming off a grind-it-out, 54-50 win over Virginia. They held the Cavaliers to just 3-of-15 shooting from 3-point range and forced them into an uncustomary 18 turnovers.

"Some people will say this was not a very pretty game," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. "It's beautiful to me."

The Seminoles got nice production from their leading scorer with sophomore guard Devin Vassell scoring a career-high 18 points, and sophomore guard Anthony Polite also scored a career high with 14 points, just a point short of matching his output for the last three games combined. Polite hit all four of his 3-point attempts, including one with 2:27 left that tied the game at 47-47.

"Anthony exudes confidence," Hamilton said. "A lot of the mindset, the starry look in his eyes as a freshman, seems to be leaving him. He's comfortable. He's a Seminole through and through. He's unselfish. He plays hard every possession.

"He spends a lot of time in the gym getting shots up, and, when he shoots the ball, I think everyone who sees him, when you look at him, you see a lot of confidence."

The game will be the first of two meetings between the two in-state rivals in the regular season with the rematch Feb. 8 in Tallahassee.

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 13
MIAMI Hurricanes 17

Time Team Play Score
6:51   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
6:50   Anthony Walker missed dunk  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
6:59   Chris Lykes missed driving layup  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
7:06   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
7:31   Rayquan Evans missed floating jump shot  
7:53 +2 Kameron McGusty made driving layup 13-17
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Harlond Beverly  
8:20 +3 Harlond Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 13-15
8:26   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
8:28   Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by Chris Lykes  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
8:38   Harlond Beverly missed driving layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
8:52 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 13-12
9:03   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Devin Vassell  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
9:18   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
9:25   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
9:33   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Anthony Polite  
9:57   Turnover on Patrick Williams  
9:57   Offensive foul on Patrick Williams  
10:12   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Wong  
10:29 +1 Malik Osborne made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
10:29   Malik Osborne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:29   Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
10:42   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
10:58   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +2 Trent Forrest made floating jump shot, assist by Patrick Williams 10-12
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
12:00   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
12:08   Anthony Walker missed dunk  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
12:12   Chris Lykes missed driving layup, blocked by Devin Vassell  
12:22   Turnover on Patrick Williams  
12:22   Offensive foul on Patrick Williams  
12:27   Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Devin Vassell  
12:33   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
12:36   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Nathanael Jack  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
12:53   Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:19   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29 +1 Anthony Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
13:29 +1 Anthony Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
13:29   Shooting foul on Nathanael Jack  
13:38 +1 Rayquan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
13:38   Rayquan Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:38   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:42   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
13:43   Personal foul on Rayquan Evans  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
14:06   Patrick Williams missed layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
14:15   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Patrick Williams  
14:30   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Patrick Williams  
15:10   Jumpball received by Florida State  
15:10 +3 Rayquan Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 7-10
15:27 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 4-10
15:39   Bad pass turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Kameron McGusty  
16:02 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 4-8
16:10 +2 Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Anthony Polite 4-5
16:17   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Anthony Polite  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
16:38   Dominik Olejniczak missed alley-oop shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
16:55   Chris Lykes missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest  
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Chris Lykes  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
17:07   Malik Osborne missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
17:14   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
17:40 +2 Kameron McGusty made jump shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 2-5
17:46   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
17:48   Kameron McGusty missed floating jump shot, blocked by M.J. Walker  
18:05   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
18:22 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup, assist by Devin Vassell 2-3
18:39 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:50   Turnover on Raiquan Gray  
18:50   Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
19:09   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
19:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
19:30   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot, blocked by Raiquan Gray  
20:00   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
D. Vasiljevic
1 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
45.7 Field Goal % 46.2
31.3 Three Point % 41.7
80.0 Free Throw % 97.1
Team Stats
Points 13 17
Field Goals 5-16 (31.3%) 6-20 (30.0%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 14
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 8 7
Team 1 4
Assists 5 3
Steals 6 3
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 8 5
Technicals 0 0
Florida State
Starters
D. Vassell
R. Evans
T. Forrest
M. Osborne
W. Wilkes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Vassell 4 4 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 2 1 2 0 4
R. Evans 4 0 0 1/2 1/1 1/2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Forrest 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 1 0 0
M. Osborne 1 4 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 3
W. Wilkes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Olejniczak
A. Polite
P. Williams
N. Jack
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
T. Hands
B. Koprivica
C. Yates
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Olejniczak 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 0
A. Polite 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 9 2 0 1 0 0
P. Williams 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 7 1 1 2 0 1
N. Jack 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koprivica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 10 5 5/16 1/6 2/4 8 59 6 6 8 2 8
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
C. Lykes
K. McGusty
H. Beverly
A. Walker
S. Waardenburg
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lykes 6 0 2 2/7 2/3 0/0 0 12 1 1 3 0 0
K. McGusty 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 0
H. Beverly 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 0
A. Walker 2 4 0 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 3 1
S. Waardenburg 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 2
On Bench
I. Wong
K. Stone
N. Brooks
D. Gak
W. Herenton
F. Gkogkos
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wong 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 2 0 2
K. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Gkogkos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 10 3 6/20 3/8 2/2 5 47 3 2 8 3 7
NCAA BB Scores