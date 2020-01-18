IOWAST
TXTECH

No Text

No Text

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 21
TXTECH Red Raiders 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:26   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
19:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
19:09   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
18:58   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Chris Clarke  
18:30 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 0-3
18:07   Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson  
18:07   Turnover on Michael Jacobson  
17:50   Turnover on Chris Clarke  
17:34   Offensive foul on George Conditt IV  
17:34   Turnover on George Conditt IV  
17:19   Chris Clarke missed layup  
17:15   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
17:13 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 0-5
17:06   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
16:59   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:56   Michael Jacobson missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
16:54   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on TJ Holyfield  
16:35 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup 2-5
16:35   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
16:35   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:35 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:35 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:29   Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Avery Benson  
16:01 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 2-8
16:01   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
16:01 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw 2-9
15:48   Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson  
15:48   Turnover on Michael Jacobson  
15:25   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
15:25   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:04 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk 2-11
14:51   Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Young  
14:37   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
14:29   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
14:02   Offensive foul on Kyler Edwards  
14:02   Turnover on Kyler Edwards  
13:39   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
13:28   Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Solomon Young  
13:21   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar  
12:48   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
12:38   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
12:26 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Tre Jackson 4-11
11:57   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
11:19   Turnover on Tre Jackson  
11:19   Traveling violation turnover on Davide Moretti  
11:06 +2 Rasir Bolton made driving layup 6-11
10:35   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
10:33   Offensive foul on Rasir Bolton  
10:33   Turnover on Rasir Bolton  
10:15   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
10:09 +2 Kyler Edwards made dunk 6-13
9:51   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
9:37 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 8-13
9:18   Out of bounds turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
9:03 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made dunk, assist by Tre Jackson 10-13
8:51 +2 Chris Clarke made turnaround jump shot 10-15
8:35   Tre Jackson missed driving layup  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
8:23 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 12-15
8:23   Shooting foul on Chris Clarke  
8:23 +1 Rasir Bolton made free throw 13-15
8:01 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 13-17
7:34   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson  
7:23   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:08   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
6:57 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 13-20
6:41   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
6:27   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
6:03   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
5:53   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
5:46   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
5:33   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
5:14 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 13-22
5:04 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 15-22
4:36   Bad pass turnover on Kevin McCullar  
4:18   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
4:06 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk 17-22
3:55 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 17-25
3:22   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
3:20   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
3:02   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
2:44   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
2:42   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
2:40   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
2:24   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
2:15 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made floating jump shot 19-25
1:45   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti  
1:26   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
1:13   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr., stolen by Tre Jackson  
58.0 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 21-25
30.0   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
3.0   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
1.0   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
1.0 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
1.0 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
1.0   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 31
TXTECH Red Raiders 45

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Tre Jackson made layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 23-27
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
19:15   Prentiss Nixon missed layup, blocked by Kyler Edwards  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
19:08 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 25-27
18:41   Shooting foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
18:41 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
18:41 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
18:15   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
17:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
17:41 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot 27-29
17:21   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
17:10 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 27-31
17:01   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
16:43   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:32 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 27-33
16:32   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Iowa State  
16:32 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 27-34
16:32 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
16:09   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
16:09 +1 George Conditt IV made 1st of 2 free throws 28-35
16:09 +1 George Conditt IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
15:51   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
15:50 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 29-38
15:33   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:33   George Conditt IV missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:33   George Conditt IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
15:12 +3 Avery Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 29-41
14:49   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
14:22   Avery Benson missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
14:17   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
14:10   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
14:10 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-41
14:10 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-41
13:45   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
13:25   George Conditt IV missed reverse layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
13:13   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
12:58   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
12:57   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Avery Benson  
12:20 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made driving layup 31-43
12:08 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 34-43
11:40   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
11:33 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 36-43
11:04   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
11:04 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
11:04 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
10:48   Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson  
10:48   Turnover on Michael Jacobson  
10:27 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 36-48
10:04   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
10:04 +1 Terrence Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 37-48
10:04 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-48
9:37 +2 Davide Moretti made floating jump shot 38-50
9:26 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 40-50
9:07   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
9:00 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin McCullar 40-52
8:52   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:29   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
8:29 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40-53
8:29 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-54
8:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
7:43   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
7:30 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 40-56
7:14   Lost ball turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
7:10 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made dunk, assist by Kevin McCullar 40-58
7:03   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Lewis  
6:40 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 40-61
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Davide Moretti  
5:52 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 40-64
5:35   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
5:27 +2 Terrence Lewis made dunk 42-64
5:05   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
5:06   Kyler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:06 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-65
4:52   Tyrese Haliburton missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
4:24 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 42-68
4:02   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
3:52 +2 Prentiss Nixon made driving layup 44-68
3:36