20:00
Jumpball received by Texas Tech
19:26
TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:24
Offensive rebound by Texas Tech
19:09
Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech
19:09
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:07
Offensive rebound by Iowa State
18:58
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:56
Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
18:47
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Chris Clarke
18:30
+3
Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield
0-3
18:07
Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson
18:07
Turnover on Michael Jacobson
17:50
Turnover on Chris Clarke
17:34
Offensive foul on George Conditt IV
17:34
Turnover on George Conditt IV
17:19
Chris Clarke missed layup
17:15
Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
17:13
+2
TJ Holyfield made layup
0-5
17:06
Rasir Bolton missed jump shot
17:04
Offensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
16:59
Rasir Bolton missed layup
16:57
Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
16:56
Michael Jacobson missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield
16:54
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
16:35
Lost ball turnover on TJ Holyfield
16:35
+2
Michael Jacobson made layup
2-5
16:35
Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon
16:35
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:35
+1
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-6
16:35
+1
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-6
16:29
Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Avery Benson
16:01
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Chris Clarke
2-8
16:01
Shooting foul on George Conditt IV
16:01
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw
2-9
15:48
Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson
15:48
Turnover on Michael Jacobson
15:25
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke
15:25
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.
15:04
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk
2-11
14:51
Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Young
14:37
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:35
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
14:29
Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:27
Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
14:02
Offensive foul on Kyler Edwards
14:02
Turnover on Kyler Edwards
13:39
Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot
13:37
Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar
13:28
Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Solomon Young
13:21
Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot
13:19
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
13:00
Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar
12:48
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:46
Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
12:38
TJ Holyfield missed jump shot
12:36
Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson
12:26
+2
Solomon Young made layup, assist by Tre Jackson
4-11
11:57
Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield
11:19
Turnover on Tre Jackson
11:19
Traveling violation turnover on Davide Moretti
11:06
+2
Rasir Bolton made driving layup
6-11
10:35
TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:33
Defensive rebound by Solomon Young
10:33
Offensive foul on Rasir Bolton
10:33
Turnover on Rasir Bolton
10:15
Kyler Edwards missed layup
10:13
Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
10:09
+2
Kyler Edwards made dunk
6-13
9:51
Personal foul on Kyler Edwards
9:37
+2
Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot
8-13
9:18
Out of bounds turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.
9:03
+2
Tyrese Haliburton made dunk, assist by Tre Jackson
10-13
8:51
+2
Chris Clarke made turnaround jump shot
10-15
8:35
Tre Jackson missed driving layup
8:33
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
8:23
+2
Rasir Bolton made layup
12-15
8:23
Shooting foul on Chris Clarke
8:23
+1
Rasir Bolton made free throw
13-15
8:01
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup
13-17
7:34
Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson
7:23
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot
7:21
Defensive rebound by Solomon Young
7:08
Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot
7:06
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
6:57
+3
Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti
13-20
6:41
Personal foul on Davide Moretti
6:27
Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:25
Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti
6:03
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:01
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
5:53
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:51
Offensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
5:46
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:44
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
5:33
Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:31
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
5:23
Lost ball turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Kyler Edwards
5:14
+2
Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards
13-22
5:04
+2
Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot
15-22
4:36
Bad pass turnover on Kevin McCullar
4:18
Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:16
Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
4:06
+2
Michael Jacobson made dunk
17-22
3:55
+3
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke
17-25
3:22
Michael Jacobson missed jump shot
3:20
Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis
3:20
Personal foul on Chris Clarke
3:02
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:00
Offensive rebound by Iowa State
2:44
Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:42
Offensive rebound by Iowa State
2:42
Personal foul on TJ Holyfield
2:40
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:38
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
2:24
Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:22
Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin
2:15
+2
Tyrese Haliburton made floating jump shot
19-25
1:45
Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti
1:26
Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot
1:24
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
1:13
Lost ball turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr., stolen by Tre Jackson
58.0
+2
Prentiss Nixon made jump shot
21-25
30.0
Chris Clarke missed jump shot
28.0
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton
3.0
Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Offensive rebound by Iowa State
1.0
Personal foul on Zion Griffin
1.0
+1
TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-26
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
1.0
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Texas Tech
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|