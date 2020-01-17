KANSAS
No. 6 Kansas will have hands full with resurgent Texas

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

If you're looking for defense, the Big 12 Conference offers your style of basketball, and No. 6 Kansas, as one would expect, is among those teams setting the pace for stops and in-your-face challenges.

The Jayhawks will look to continue their efforts when they travel to play Texas on Saturday in Austin.

Kansas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) shrugged off a home loss to Baylor last Saturday with a definitive 66-52 win at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Isaiah Moss led the Jayhawks with 20 points while hitting on six 3-pointers in the win and the Kansas defense held the Sooners to a season-low 30.6 percent shooting from the floor.

Marcus Garrett added 15 points for Kansas and Udoka Azubuike scored 16 points and took 14 rebounds in the win. The Jayhawks' 14-point victory marked their largest over Oklahoma in Norman in the Bill Self era and the largest by Kansas in Norman since Feb. 8, 1975.

The victory also marked the ninth time this season (and the fourth consecutive true road game) that Kansas has limited its opponent to under 60 points. The Jayhawks is now 8-1 in those contests.

Kansas won despite playing without leading scorer Devon Dotson, who missed the game with a hip injury.

"Knowing Dotson would be out, all our guards had to step up and fill in that void," Moss said. "I knew I'd have to step up. Devon is a big part of our offense and defense."

Asked if Dotson will be able to play Saturday against Texas in Austin, Self said: "I have no idea. He just hasn't responded quite as well to treatment as we hoped. Who knows how long he'll be out?"

Texas returns home after a workmanlike 76-64 win over reeling Oklahoma State on Wednesday behind a career-high 15 points by Kamaka Hepa, 15 more by Jase Febres and total of 15 3-pointers.

The Longhorns (12-4, 2-2) also got 14 points from Courtney Ramey while Andrew Jones scored 12 points and Matt Coleman III added 10 for Texas, which has won two straight after dropping its first two conference games.

"I think these last two are who we want to be," Ramey said about Texas' play in the past two games. "It's who we have to be if we want to contend in this league."

A big part of the Longhorns' turnaround in conference play has been on the defensive end. Texas allowed Oklahoma State to shoot just 40.3 percent in its win Wednesday after holding Kansas State to 30 percent shooting in the second half and forcing six shot-clock violations in a victory in Austin on Jan. 11.

"You always want to create an epiphany in the mind of your guys," Texas coach Shaka Smart said about his team's defense-first focus. "What I've learned in coaching is sometimes you want that capital E epiphany, but sometimes there's a lowercase E and then you need another one."

"When you have that common cause, that connectivity, and you're able to lose yourself in a fight, that gives you the best chance," Smart added.

Kansas has won 33 of the 42 games played against Texas in the rivalry. The teams split their regular-season series last year, with both winning at home.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

2nd Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 36
TEXAS Longhorns 25

Time Team Play Score
1:55   Jumpball received by Kansas  
2:26 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Courtney Ramey 62-56
2:50 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 62-54
3:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
3:18   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
3:45 +1 Marcus Garrett made free throw 59-54
3:45   Shooting foul on Jase Febres  
3:45 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 58-54
4:08   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
4:10   Gerald Liddell missed jump shot  
4:39 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 56-54
4:50 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Gerald Liddell 54-54
5:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas  
5:43 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 54-52
6:02 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 54-50
6:14   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
6:16   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
6:51 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerald Liddell 52-50
7:11 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
7:11 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
7:11   Shooting foul on Gerald Liddell  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
7:14   Devon Dotson missed layup  
7:31 +2 Gerald Liddell made layup 50-47
7:37   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Gerald Liddell  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
7:58   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Texas  
8:02   Gerald Liddell missed jump shot  
8:14   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
8:28 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 50-45
8:30   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
8:32   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
8:47 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 48-45
8:52   Personal foul on David McCormack  
9:09 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup, assist by Devon Dotson 48-43
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Will Baker, stolen by Devon Dotson  
9:36 +2 David McCormack made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 46-43
9:46 +2 Gerald Liddell made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey 44-43
10:06 +2 Isaiah Moss made jump shot 44-41
10:10   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
10:12   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Courtney Ramey  
10:34 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 42-41
10:53   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
10:55   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
11:05   Andrew Jones missed layup  
11:23 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 42-39
11:34   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Jase Febres  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
11:59   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
12:16   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:18   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Turnover on Ochai Agbaji  
12:35   Offensive foul on Ochai Agbaji  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
12:48   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
12:59   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
13:22   Devon Dotson missed free throw  
13:22   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
13:21 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 40-39
13:21   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
13:23   Devon Dotson missed layup  
13:34 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup, assist by Andrew Jones 38-39
13:40   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
13:42   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
14:08   Jericho Sims missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:08 +1 Jericho Sims made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
14:08   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
14:36   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
14:44   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 38-36
15:30 +1 Jericho Sims made free throw 36-36
15:30   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
15:30 +2 Jericho Sims made layup, assist by Andrew Jones 36-35
15:58 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 36-33
16:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
16:06   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 34-33
16:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
16:42   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
17:02   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
17:03   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
17:03   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
17:02 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 32-33
17:19   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:21   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
17:32   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey  
18:11 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 30-33
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Jase Febres, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
18:16   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
18:18   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
18:48 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 28-33
18:56   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
18:58   Courtney Ramey missed layup, blocked by Devon Dotson  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
19:20   Devon Dotson missed layup  
19:42 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Courtney Ramey 26-33

1st Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 26
TEXAS Longhorns 31

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Will Baker  
1.0   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9.0 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-31
35.0 +1 Gerald Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
35.0   Gerald Liddell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
35.0   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Gerald Liddell  
40.0   Christian Braun missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
49.0   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
51.0   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
1:14   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
1:28 +1 Ochai Agbaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
1:28 +1 Ochai Agbaji made 1st of 2 free throws 23-30
1:28   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
1:40 +2 Jericho Sims made layup 22-30
1:42   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
1:44   Jericho Sims missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
1:59   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Courtney Ramey 22-28
2:49   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
2:49   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:49 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
2:49   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
2:57   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Garrett  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
3:28   Jericho Sims missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
3:46 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 21-26
3:58 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 18-26
4:09   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
4:11   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
4:33 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 18-23
5:01 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
5:01   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:01   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:05   Devon Dotson missed layup  
5:26   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
5:32   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
6:03   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
6:32   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
6:43   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
7:01   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
7:20   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:20   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:20   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
7:41   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
7:43   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
8:23   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
8:48 +2 Andrew Jones made layup, assist by Jase Febres 17-21
8:49   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
8:51   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Jumpball received by Kansas  
9:05   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa  
9:06   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa  
9:18   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
9:24   Lost ball turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
9:49 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kai Jones 17-19
9:57   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
9:59   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Double dribble turnover on Isaiah Moss  
10:37 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 17-16
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Jase Febres  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa  
11:00   Jase Febres missed layup  
11:37 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 17-13
11:58   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
12:00   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
12:16 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 15-13
12:23   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Kamaka Hepa  
12:53 +2 Marcus Garrett made jump shot 13-13
12:59   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
13:01   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
13:24 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 11-13
13:40 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 11-10
13:59   Out of bounds turnover on Courtney Ramey  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
14:08   David McCormack missed jump shot  
14:34 +3 Kamaka Hepa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 9-10
14:51 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 9-7
15:08 +1 Matt Coleman III made free throw 7-7
15:08   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
15:08 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 7-6
15:27   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
15:29   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
15:56 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
15:56   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:56   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
16:22 +2 Jericho Sims made jump shot 6-4
16:44 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by David McCormack 6-2
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Kamaka Hepa, stolen by David McCormack  
17:14 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 4-2
17:31 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 2-2
17:54 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
17:54 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
17:54   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
17:55   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
17:57   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
18:02   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:29   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Jericho Sims, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
19:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
19:36