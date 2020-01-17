NWEST
ILL

No. 24 Illinois aims to extend win streak vs. Northwestern

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

Illinois has cracked the Top 25 rankings for the first time in more than five years.

Now, the No. 24 Fighting Illini will try to keep forging ahead on Saturday, when they host Northwestern in a Big Ten matchup in Champaign, Ill.

It is Illinois' first time in the Top 25 since Dec. 1, 2014, when it also was ranked No. 24.

"It's a great feeling knowing the hard work is paying off," Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said, via the Champaign News-Gazette. "But we're not satisfied. At the beginning of the season, we knew what we were capable of, and we still know what we're capable of. We want more.

"We want to keep striving and get better and better and be the best team in the league."

Illinois (12-5, 4-2) will try to increase its winning streak to four games after knocking off Purdue, Wisconsin and Rutgers earlier this month. The Fighting Illini are 10-1 at home as they return to the State Farm Center after being idle since last Saturday.

Northwestern (6-10, 1-5) has lost six of its last seven contests, including a 75-62 defeat against Iowa in its most recent game Tuesday night. The Wildcats are 1-4 on the road and will face their in-state rivals for the first time this season.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins is looking for his players to bounce back after they struggled in the second half vs. Iowa.

"We hit the wall a little bit physically and emotionally," Collins said to reporters. "In the second half, we were gassed. We were hanging around, but we could never find the energy and the fight that's needed to beat a team like Iowa."

Forward Miller Kopp leads the Wildcats by averaging 12.9 points per game. He has scored in double figures in six straight contests.

Three other Northwestern players are averaging in double figures: guard Boo Buie (10.8), guard Pat Spencer (10.4) and center Ryan Young (10.0). Young also is averaging 6.8 rebounds, which is tied for the team lead with forward Pete Nance.

Dosunmu is the Fighting Illini's top scoring threat with 15.5 points per game. Center Kofi Cockburn is not far behind with 14.8 points per game to go along with a team-high 9.5 rebounds.

Andres Feliz also is averaging in double digits for Illinois with 10.6 points per game. Alan Griffin, who is the son of former NBA forward Adrian Griffin, is fourth on the team with 9.3 points per game.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said his players cannot afford to relax after winning a few games in a row.

"We've given ourselves a fighting chance, but I don't look at the standings," Underwood said. "It's the next game. It's the next practice. You guys are going to hear me say that a bunch. There's no other way to look at it.

"We're only as good as our next game and our next practice. We're fighting and we're doing the right things. At the end, they'll tally them all up, and we'll see where we're at."

After Saturday's contest, Illinois and Northwestern will meet on Feb. 27 in Evanston, Ill.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 15
ILL Fighting Illini 12

Time Team Play Score
12:25   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
12:27   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Miller Kopp  
12:57 +2 Pat Spencer made turnaround jump shot 49-50
13:11   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
13:13   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44 +2 Jared Jones made jump shot 47-50
14:00 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 45-50
14:23   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
14:25   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
14:54 +1 Pat Spencer made free throw 45-47
14:54   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
14:54 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 44-47
15:07   Offensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
15:09   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 42-47
15:48   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
15:50   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
16:14   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
16:17   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
16:32 +2 Trent Frazier made driving layup 42-44
16:36   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:38   Pete Nance missed layup  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
16:58   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
17:17   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-42
17:41 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 41-42
17:41   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
18:01   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
18:12   Trent Frazier missed floating jump shot  
18:41 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 40-42
18:59 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 37-42
19:25 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 37-40
19:42 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 34-40

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 34
ILL Fighting Illini 38

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
4.0   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
19.0   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
43.0 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot 34-38
1:14 +2 Jared Jones made layup 34-36
1:35 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 32-36
1:50   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
1:52   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
2:09   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Turnover on Ryan Young  
2:26   Offensive foul on Ryan Young  
2:46 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot 32-33
3:16 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 32-31
3:25 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-31
3:25 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 29-30
3:25   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
3:30   A.J. Turner missed layup  
3:49   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
3:49   Kipper Nichols missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:49   Kipper Nichols missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:49   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
3:53   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Kipper Nichols  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
4:12   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
4:44 +2 Miller Kopp made layup 29-29
4:54   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Miller Kopp  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
5:00   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
5:16 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 27-29
5:25   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
5:27   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Ryan Young  
5:46   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
5:48   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
5:50   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
6:12 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 27-26
6:26 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Trent Frazier 25-26
6:40   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
6:42   Robbie Beran missed layup  
7:14 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 25-24
7:16   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:17   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
7:39   Robbie Beran missed layup  
7:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
8:21 +1 Robbie Beran made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-21
8:21   Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:21 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 3 free throws 24-21
8:21   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
8:50   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
9:14 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot 23-21
9:41   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
9:43   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 21-21
10:21 +2 Andres Feliz made reverse layup 18-21
10:32 +2 A.J. Turner made layup 18-19
10:59 +2 Kipper Nichols made dunk, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 16-19
11:09 +2 Ryan Young made dunk 16-17
11:15   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
11:17   Pete Nance missed hook shot  
11:41 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup 14-17
11:42   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
11:44   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
12:13 +2 Ryan Young made layup 14-15
12:27   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
12:29   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:56   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
13:03   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
13:16 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 12-15
13:40 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 12-13
14:04   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
14:06   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:15   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Trent Frazier 10-13
14:31   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
14:33   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
14:41   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
15:00 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 10-11
15:28 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 10-8
15:41   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
15:43   Kipper Nichols missed hook shot  
16:11 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
16:11 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
16:11   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
16:30 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 6-8
16:39   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
16:41   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
16:53   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
17:14   Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:14   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
17:34 +1 Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
17:34 +1 Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
17:34   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
17:46   Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
18:04   Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:04 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
18:04   Shooting foul on Ryan Young  
18:15 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 5-3
18:23   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:25   Pete Nance missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
18:46   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
18:53   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 2-3
19:36 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 2-0
19:45   Traveling violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
Key Players
P. Spencer
12 G
A. Dosunmu
11 G
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
51.6 Field Goal % 45.2
40.0 Three Point % 44.4
84.6 Free Throw % 90.0
  Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer 12:25
  Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Miller Kopp 12:27
+ 2 Pat Spencer made turnaround jump shot 12:57
  Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp 13:11
  Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot 13:13
+ 2 Jared Jones made jump shot 13:44
+ 3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 14:00
  Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz 14:23
  A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot 14:25
  Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn 14:38
+ 1 Pat Spencer made free throw 14:54
Team Stats
Points 49 50
Field Goals 18-38 (47.4%) 19-38 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 20 21
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 12 13
Team 3 2
Assists 7 11
Steals 2 1
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 8 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
R. Beran F
15 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
1
T. Frazier G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Northwestern 6-10 341549
home team logo 24 Illinois 12-5 381250
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 6-10 66.5 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 24 Illinois 12-5 75.9 PPG 45.6 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
31
R. Beran F 5.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.6 APG 42.6 FG%
1
T. Frazier G 8.9 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.1 APG 35.9 FG%
Top Scorers
31
R. Beran F 15 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
1
T. Frazier G 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
47.4 FG% 50.0
41.7 3PT FG% 36.8
80.0 FT% 62.5
Northwestern
Starters
R. Beran
P. Spencer
M. Kopp
J. Jones
A. Turner
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Beran 15 2 0 5/12 3/6 2/3 1 21 0 0 0 0 2
P. Spencer 11 2 3 4/7 0/1 3/3 1 21 0 0 0 0 2
M. Kopp 9 2 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 26 1 1 0 0 2
J. Jones 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 2
A. Turner 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 20 0 0 0 1 2
On Court
R. Beran
P. Spencer
M. Kopp
J. Jones
A. Turner
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Beran 15 2 0 5/12 3/6 2/3 1 21 0 0 0 0 2
P. Spencer 11 2 3 4/7 0/1 3/3 1 21 0 0 0 0 2
M. Kopp 9 2 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 26 1 1 0 0 2
J. Jones 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 2
A. Turner 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 20 0 0 0 1 2
On Bench
R. Greer
T. Malnati
A. Gaines
C. Audige
D. Sandhu
B. Buie
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Greer 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 17 7 18/38 5/12 8/10 8 107 2 1 3 5 12
Illinois
Starters
T. Frazier
K. Cockburn
K. Nichols
A. Feliz
A. Griffin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Frazier 16 4 3 5/9 4/7 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 1 3
K. Cockburn 7 3 0 2/4 0/0 3/4 1 23 0 1 1 1 2
K. Nichols 6 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/2 1 13 1 0 0 1 0
A. Feliz 5 3 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3
A. Griffin 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 1 1
On Court
T. Frazier
K. Cockburn
K. Nichols
A. Feliz
A. Griffin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Frazier 16 4 3 5/9 4/7 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 1 3
K. Cockburn 7 3 0 2/4 0/0 3/4 1 23 0 1 1 1 2
K. Nichols 6 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/2 1 13 1 0 0 1 0
A. Feliz 5 3 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3
A. Griffin 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 1 1
On Bench
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
T. Jones
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 19 11 19/38 7/19 5/8 8 87 1 2 4 6 13
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View