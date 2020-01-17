|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Kyle Young missed dunk, blocked by Trent Buttrick
|
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-42
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-41
|
9.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Carton
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Carton, stolen by Myreon Jones
|
|
21.0
|
|
+3
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
27-40
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Kaleb Wesson made free throw
|
27-37
|
46.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington
|
|
46.0
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by D.J. Carton
|
26-37
|
46.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington
|
|
57.0
|
|
+2
|
Jamari Wheeler made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones
|
24-37
|
1:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myreon Jones
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton
|
24-35
|
1:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones made jump shot
|
21-35
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Buttrick
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed free throw
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Harrar
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar made layup, assist by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
21-33
|
2:56
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on CJ Walker
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
21-31
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson
|
21-28
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-28
|
4:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seth Lundy
|
|
4:29
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington
|
17-28
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-25
|
4:53
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed layup
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Carton
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones made jump shot
|
16-25
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Wesson made hook shot
|
16-23
|
6:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Ahrens
|
|
7:08
|
|
+3
|
Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton
|
14-23
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Carton
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed free throw
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike Watkins
|
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
CJ Walker made layup
|
11-23
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones
|
9-23
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Wesson made layup
|
9-21
|
8:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Lamar Stevens
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
D.J. Carton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Lundy
|
7-21
|
9:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mike Watkins
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Penn State
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
D.J. Carton missed layup
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Myles Dread made layup
|
7-18
|
10:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Ohio State
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Young
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made jump shot
|
7-16
|
11:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Lamar Stevens
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Young
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
John Harrar missed jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton
|
7-14
|
12:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Andre Wesson
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
4-14
|
13:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made layup
|
4-12
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Andre Wesson missed jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on E.J. Liddell
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Penn State
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|
4-10
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Kyle Young missed layup
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Andre Wesson missed jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-7
|
16:02
|
|
|
Andre Wesson missed jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Young
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones
|
4-6
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker
|
4-3
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Young
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made layup
|
2-3
|
18:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
John Harrar missed layup
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Andre Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker
|
2-1
|
18:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by CJ Walker
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Harrar
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by CJ Walker
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
19:38
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:38
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andre Wesson
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Penn State
|