OHIOST
PSU

No. 21 Ohio State, Penn State out to stop January skids

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

Ohio State will hopes its troubles are a thing of the past when the No. 21 Buckeyes face a Penn State team dealing with its own adversity on Saturday in University Park, Pa.

The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak with an 80-68 win over Nebraska on Tuesday. Coach Chris Holtmann announced before the game that sophomore guards Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad had been suspended indefinitely for "failing to meet program standards and expectations."

Without the pair, the Buckeyes had only two scholarship guards available, junior C.J. Walker and freshman D.J. Carton. Walker had a season-high 18 points and Carton was one of five other Buckeyes to score in double figures (13 points).

"It just feels really good to be back on top and win," Walker said.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4) suffered their third straight loss Wednesday, 75-69 at Minnesota.

"We'll keep working. There's a lot to learn and we're going to keep growing," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said.

It's been a disappointing stretch for Penn State after starting 12-2 and breaking into the top 25 for the first time since 1996. The Nittany Lions lost 72-61 at Rutgers on Jan. 7 and four days later a 58-49 setback to Wisconsin ended a 13-game home winning streak in the Bryce Jordan Center.

"We're hitting a little speed bump here, a little bump in the road for us and we just have to go back to work," Chambers said. "Our goals are all still intact. We just have to keep getting a little bit better. I would call it 'Big Ten tough.' "

The Nittany Lions will be seeking to avenge a 106-74 loss at Ohio State on Dec. 7.

The Buckeyes were at full strength then, but Holtmann said after the Nebraska game that he was undecided when the suspensions to Muhammad and Washington would be lifted.

"I don't know that there's a specific message," he said. "I'm not coaching for just one game. Ever. I'm not ever doing that. I'm not ever coaching just to win one game or put our best team on the floor for one game. They're more important to me than that, and it's more important to me than that. And if I ever get to the point to where I coach for just one game, I'm getting out. See ya. Peace out. Not doing it."

Ohio State junior post Kaleb Wesson, who was suspended for three games by Holtmann last season, supported his actions.

"This is just a learning step," Wesson said. "We went through the same thing last year. You learn from it, you move on."

Penn State isn't panicking either.

"Somehow, some way we've got to get together, try to regroup and get a win, stop this slide," Chambers said. "A little resiliency, a little toughness; if we can do those things, we'll come out on top."

2nd Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 20
PSU Nittany Lions 22

Time Team Play Score
10:16 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 47-64
10:24   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
10:26   D.J. Carton missed layup  
10:34 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup 47-62
10:48   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
10:48   E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:48 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-60
10:48   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
11:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
11:24   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Myreon Jones, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
11:54 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-60
11:54 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 45-60
11:54   Personal foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
12:11 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 44-60
12:25 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-58
12:25 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 43-58
12:26   Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
12:40 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-58
12:40 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 42-57
12:40   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
13:09   Bad pass turnover on Justin Ahrens, stolen by Mike Watkins  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
13:19   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
13:28   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
13:43 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-56
13:43 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-56
13:43   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
13:49   Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
14:08 +2 Kaleb Wesson made dunk, assist by Luther Muhammad 40-56
14:25   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
14:27   Seth Lundy missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Wesson  
14:36   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
14:48 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-56
14:48 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 37-56
14:48   Shooting foul on Myreon Jones  
15:04 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 36-56
15:20   3-second violation turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
15:34 +2 John Harrar made dunk, assist by Izaiah Brockington 36-54
15:42   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
16:02 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-52
16:02 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 35-52
16:02   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
16:19 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 34-52
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Myreon Jones  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
16:40   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
16:47   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by John Harrar  
17:05 +2 John Harrar made hook shot 34-49
17:20   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
17:25   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-47
17:42   Kaleb Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:42   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
17:48   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
18:06 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 33-47
18:09   Personal foul on D.J. Carton  
18:18 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 33-44
18:40   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:42   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
18:49   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
19:00   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
19:18 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 30-44
19:21   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
19:45 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 27-44

1st Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 27
PSU Nittany Lions 42

Time Team Play Score
0.0   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
2.0   Kyle Young missed dunk, blocked by Trent Buttrick  
9.0 +1 Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-42
9.0 +1 Myreon Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 27-41
9.0   Shooting foul on D.J. Carton  
13.0   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Carton, stolen by Myreon Jones  
21.0 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 27-40
46.0 +1 Kaleb Wesson made free throw 27-37
46.0   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
46.0 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by D.J. Carton 26-37
46.0   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
57.0 +2 Jamari Wheeler made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 24-37
1:02   Offensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
1:04   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 24-35
1:38   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
1:40   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
1:49   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy  
2:01 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 21-35
2:19   Defensive rebound by Trent Buttrick  
2:19   Kaleb Wesson missed free throw  
2:19   Personal foul on John Harrar  
2:30 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 21-33
2:56   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Walker  
3:14 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 21-31
3:31 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 21-28
3:45   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
3:47   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
4:14   E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:14 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
4:14   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
4:29 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 17-28
4:35   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
4:37   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
4:44   CJ Walker missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
4:53   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-25
5:08   Duane Washington Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:08   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
5:14   Myreon Jones missed layup  
5:18   Personal foul on D.J. Carton  
5:39   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
5:41   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 16-25
6:09 +2 Kaleb Wesson made hook shot 16-23
6:31   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
6:33   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
6:50   Personal foul on Justin Ahrens  
7:08 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 14-23
7:16   Defensive rebound by D.J. Carton  
7:18   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
7:41   CJ Walker missed free throw  
7:41   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
7:41 +2 CJ Walker made layup 11-23
8:00 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 9-23
8:14 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 9-21
8:38   Turnover on Lamar Stevens  
8:38   Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:46   D.J. Carton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Lundy 7-21
9:15   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
9:17   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
9:43   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
9:55   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
10:05   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
10:18   D.J. Carton missed layup  
10:22   Personal foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
10:31 +2 Myles Dread made layup 7-18
10:31   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
10:33   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
10:51   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
11:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
11:02   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
11:24 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 7-16
11:55   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
12:19   John Harrar missed jump shot  
12:49 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 7-14
12:57   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Andre Wesson  
13:03   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:05   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
13:08   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 4-14
13:54   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
13:56   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
14:13 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 4-12
14:30   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:32   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
14:55   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
15:19   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
15:40 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 4-10
15:50   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
15:52   Kyle Young missed layup  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
16:02   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
16:29 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
16:29   Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:29   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
16:51   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
17:10 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 4-6
17:27 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker 4-3
17:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
17:35   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
17:43   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:55   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
18:21 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 2-3
18:22   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
18:23   John Harrar missed layup  
18:30 +2 Andre Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker 2-1
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by CJ Walker  
18:43   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
18:49   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by CJ Walker  
19:12   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
19:38 +1 Seth Lundy made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-1
19:38   Seth Lundy missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
19:38   Seth Lundy missed 1st of 3 free throws  
19:38   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
Key Players
D. Carton
3 G
L. Stevens
11 F
29.4 Min. Per Game 29.4
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
29.2 Field Goal % 45.7
33.3 Three Point % 25.5
83.3 Free Throw % 72.2
+ 2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 10:16
  Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins 10:24
  D.J. Carton missed layup 10:26
+ 2 Izaiah Brockington made layup 10:34
  Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy 10:48
  E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10:48
+ 1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 10:48
  Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens 10:48
  Traveling violation turnover on Jamari Wheeler 11:11
  Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins 11:22
  Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:24
Team Stats
Points 47 64
Field Goals 13-35 (37.1%) 25-44 (56.8%)
3-Pointers 6-13 (46.2%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 25
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 12 18
Team 5 2
Assists 10 13
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 13 20
Technicals 0 0
34
K. Wesson F
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
11
L. Stevens F
14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Ohio State 12-5 73.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Penn State 12-5 77.2 PPG 43.9 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
34
K. Wesson F 14.4 PPG 9.6 RPG 2.1 APG 45.3 FG%
11
L. Stevens F 16.1 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.4 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
34
K. Wesson F 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
11
L. Stevens F 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
37.1 FG% 56.8
46.2 3PT FG% 50.0
71.4 FT% 66.7