|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Washington
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17.0
|
|
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made layup
|
56-56
|
34.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-56
|
34.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
|
54-55
|
36.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chandler Lawson
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
54-54
|
1:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Will Richardson
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-54
|
2:05
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-54
|
2:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Bey
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart missed layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Jamal Bey missed layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson made layup
|
49-54
|
3:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Duarte
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed free throw
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hameir Wright
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-54
|
3:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chandler Lawson
|
|
4:04
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made free throw
|
47-53
|
4:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson made dunk, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
47-50
|
4:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Shakur Juiston
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed free throw
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hameir Wright
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stewart, stolen by Payton Pritchard
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed free throw
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Duarte
|
|
5:46
|
|
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson
|
45-50
|
5:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Payton Pritchard
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte made floating jump shot
|
42-50
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey made layup
|
40-50
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nahziah Carter
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
C.J. Walker made dunk, assist by Chandler Lawson
|
40-48
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
38-48
|
9:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
9:20
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-48
|
9:20
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-48
|
9:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Roberts
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Anthony Mathis
|
|
10:06
|
|
+1
|
Shakur Juiston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-48
|
10:06
|
|
+1
|
Shakur Juiston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-48
|
10:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Roberts
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-48
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-47
|
10:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed dunk, blocked by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Hameir Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Hameir Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Tsohonis made dunk
|
32-46
|
11:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart missed layup
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made dunk
|
32-44
|
11:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Shakur Juiston
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hameir Wright
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Bey
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
C.J. Walker made dunk
|
30-44
|
13:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
RaeQuan Battle made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
28-44
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
RaeQuan Battle made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
28-43
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
RaeQuan Battle made 1st of 3 free throws
|
28-42
|
13:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Stewart
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nahziah Carter
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Washington
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Payton Pritchard
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
15:16
|
|
+1
|
Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-41
|
15:16
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Will Richardson
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart missed layup
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jaden McDaniels missed layup
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-41
|
17:10
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-40
|
17:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart missed dunk, blocked by Shakur Juiston
|
|
17:58
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-39
|
17:58
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-39
|
17:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson missed jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson missed layup, blocked by Jaden McDaniels
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Nahziah Carter made jump shot
|
25-39
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson missed jump shot
|