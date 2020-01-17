OREG
WASH

No. 8 Oregon tries to avoid 0-2 trip at Washington

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

Even as his team reached the top five in the Associated Press men's basketball poll at the start of the new year, Oregon coach Dana Altman had some concerns.

The Ducks (14-4, 3-2 Pac-12) finish their road trip north on Saturday, when they play at Washington (12-6, 2-3), the conference's defending regular-season champion.

The backcourt of Payton Pritchard and Chris Duarte have combined to average 32.5 points per game, but the frontcourt has been in flux.

That cost the No. 8 Ducks in a 72-61 upset loss Thursday night at Washington State. Pritchard scored 22 points and Duarte added 15, but no other Oregon player reached double digits.

"We haven't come up with a rotation or defined roles and we've got to do that sooner or later," Altman said. "It is still a work in progress every day in practice figuring out who is going to bring it every day and what we can do to mix and match guys and combinations we want to play."

Highly touted freshman C.J. Walker and Shakur Juiston, a transfer from UNLV who was a former JUCO national player of the year, have both missed time recently with injuries. Freshman center N'Faly Dante wasn't eligible until Dec. 14 and is averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game despite persistent foul trouble.

"One of the problems is that we have not been able to spread the floor as much as we typically do because we have not been getting any shooting from the bigs," Altman said. "We have a couple months still to figure it out, but I'd sure it be sooner than later."

The Huskies are coming off a 64-56 victory against Oregon State, despite playing without forward Jaden McDaniels, a former McDonald's high school All-American, who suffered an ankle injury in an overtime loss at California last weekend. Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said he expects to McDaniels to play against Oregon.

Isaiah Stewart scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and two little-used freshmen, RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis, added 11 points apiece.

"Obviously me and Jaden are playing a lot and to see Marcus and RaeQuan come out and do their thing and score in double digits, it felt great," Stewart said. "I was really happy for them."

With McDaniels out, Battle was inserted into the starting lineup despite having played in just six previous games this season for a total of 36 minutes, scoring eight points. He made a 3-pointer on the Huskies' first possession and made three treys, scoring all 11 of his points in the first half.

Battle said he received encouragement from the team's older players.

"They just told me it was going to happen, so expect it and take advantage every time you step on the court," Battle said.

Tsohonis, who was going to redshirt until starter Quade Green was recently declared academically ineligible, played 29 minutes and added three assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

"He showed exceptional poise. He got us in our offense. He played really good defense," Hopkins said of Tsohonis. "The two young guys were key."

--Field Level Media

OT
OREG Ducks 5
WASH Huskies 4

Time Team Play Score
49.0   30-second timeout called  
49.0 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 61-60
49.0   Shooting foul on Chris Duarte  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
53.0   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11 +2 Payton Pritchard made floating jump shot 61-59
1:37   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
1:39   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
1:43   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12 +2 Chandler Lawson made jump shot 59-59
2:27 +1 Nahziah Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-59
2:27   Nahziah Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:27   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
2:46   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
3:03   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Jamal Bey  
3:11   Lost ball turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Chris Duarte  
3:21 +1 Chandler Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-58
3:21   Chandler Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:21   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
3:40   Marcus Tsohonis missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
4:08   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Jaden McDaniels  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
4:38   Isaiah Stewart missed free throw  
4:38   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
4:38 +2 Isaiah Stewart made reverse layup 56-58
5:00   Jumpball received by Washington  

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 31
WASH Huskies 19

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Washington  
1.0   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17.0 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 56-56
34.0 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
34.0 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
36.0   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
38.0   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 54-54
1:21   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
1:23   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Will Richardson  
1:59 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
2:05 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
2:05   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
2:13   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
2:19   Jamal Bey missed layup  
2:51 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup 49-54
3:00   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
3:00   Marcus Tsohonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:00   Marcus Tsohonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:00   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
3:00   Chris Duarte missed free throw  
3:00   Personal foul on Hameir Wright  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
3:00   Chris Duarte missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
3:20   Isaiah Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:20 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 47-54
3:20   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Lawson  
4:04 +1 Isaiah Stewart made free throw 47-53
4:04   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
4:26   Commercial timeout called  
4:27 +2 Chandler Lawson made dunk, assist by Payton Pritchard 47-50
4:33   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
4:35   Chris Duarte missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
5:09   Shakur Juiston missed free throw  
5:09   Personal foul on Hameir Wright  
5:09   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stewart, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
5:20   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
5:46   Marcus Tsohonis missed free throw  
5:46   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
5:46 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 45-50
5:57   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
5:59   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
6:17   Marcus Tsohonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:17   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
6:23 +2 Chris Duarte made floating jump shot 42-50
6:53 +2 Jamal Bey made layup 40-50
7:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
7:18   C.J. Walker missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Nahziah Carter  
7:46 +2 C.J. Walker made dunk, assist by Chandler Lawson 40-48
8:12   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
8:17   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
8:47 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 38-48
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Tsohonis  
9:20 +1 Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-48
9:20 +1 Anthony Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws 35-48
9:20   Personal foul on Nate Roberts  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
9:22   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
9:22   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Anthony Mathis  
10:06 +1 Shakur Juiston made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-48
10:06 +1 Shakur Juiston made 1st of 2 free throws 33-48
10:06   Shooting foul on Nate Roberts  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
10:10   Shakur Juiston missed jump shot  
10:22 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-48
10:23 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 32-47
10:23   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
10:36   Shakur Juiston missed dunk, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
11:03   Hameir Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:03   Hameir Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:16   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
11:18   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made dunk 32-46
11:30   Offensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
11:32   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
11:55 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk 32-44
11:57   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
11:59   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
12:21   C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21   C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:25   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
12:49   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Bey  
13:00 +2 C.J. Walker made dunk 30-44
13:08   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
13:10   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
13:21   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
13:32   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50 +1 RaeQuan Battle made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-44
13:50 +1 RaeQuan Battle made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-43
13:50 +1 RaeQuan Battle made 1st of 3 free throws 28-42
13:58   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
14:11   C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
14:11   C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:11   Personal foul on Isaiah Stewart  
14:07   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
14:09   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
14:14   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
14:32   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Washington  
14:37   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
14:58   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
15:16 +1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
15:16   Will Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:16   Shooting foul on Marcus Tsohonis  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Will Richardson  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
15:58   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
16:19   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
16:28   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
16:37   Jaden McDaniels missed layup  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
16:45   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
16:55   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-41
17:10 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
17:18   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
17:35   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
17:49   Isaiah Stewart missed dunk, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
17:58 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-39
17:58 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 26-39
17:58   Shooting foul on Marcus Tsohonis  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
18:02   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
18:17   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
18:31   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
18:43   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
18:54   Chandler Lawson missed layup, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
19:16 +2 Nahziah Carter made jump shot 25-39
19:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
19:41   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  

1st Half
OREG Ducks 25
WASH Huskies 37

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
2.0   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Jamal Bey  
16.0   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
18.0   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
18.0