SETON
STJOHN

No. 18 Seton Hall puts win streak on line vs. St. John's

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

Seton Hall's plane ride back to New Jersey this week probably wasn't needed. The Pirates, ranked No. 18, could have floated home after a victory Wednesday at No. 5 Butler.

The Pirates (13-4, 5-0) will not have much time to celebrate. They can continue their march up the national rankings with another victory Saturday afternoon against St. John's in a Big East Conference game at New York's Madison Square Garden.

On a seven-game winning streak, Seton Hall is the only unbeaten team in the conference. And they justified their return into the rankings this week as Myles Powell scored a game-high 29 points, while Romaro Gill scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half at Butler.

In one game, Powell moved up two spots on the all-time Seton Hall scoring list to fifth place with 1,993 points. He passed Andre McCloud (1982-86) and Dan Callandrillo (1978-82).

Seton Hall closed on a 13-4 run to earn the 78-70 win at Indianapolis. It was the 43rd time a ranked Seton Hall team faced a ranked opponent. The Pirates are now 21-22 in those matchups.

Never before has Seton Hall opened its Big East Conference schedule 5-0 while going 3-0 in road games. Now comes another on the road against St. John's. Saturday's game will lead into three consecutive conference home games and a chance to solidify the Pirates' place atop the conference.

"Four of six on the road (to start conference play), I love how we've gone out and handled the road," Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard said postgame on WMVA 570 AM radio. "... This place (Butler) got loud. And there was a different feeling in the huddle. We didn't have our eyes looking up (at the crowd). It was like, 'OK, let's get our breath.' It was a nice feeling."

St. John's will not be riding as high. The Red Storm enter the game off a 63-58 defeat at Providence in a game they led in the second half only to watch the advantage slip away.

St. John's lost even with Friars leading scorer Alpha Diallo on the bench for much of the second half in foul trouble. They were just 6 of 22 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range and 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) from the free-throw line. They also had 13 turnovers.

"We were careless with the basketball early on," head coach Mike Anderson said, according to the New York Post. "At the end of the day it was one of those games we're going to look back on ..."

LJ Figueroa had 12 points for St. John's, while Rasheem Dunn had 11. The Red Storm managed to hold Providence to 35.6 shooting from the field and had 11 steals. It was their fifth consecutive game with double-digit steals, the longest such streak in the nation.

They will need that kind of defense against a Seton Hall team that hasn't lost since they were held to 48 points at Rutgers on Dec. 14. But they followed that defeat with a 52-48 victory over No. 7 Maryland and have scored at least 74 points in five of six games since.

Going back to last season, Seton Hall has won seven consecutive regular-season conference games. The school record is eight by the 1992-92 and the 2002-03 teams.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 23
STJOHN Red Storm 11

Time Team Play Score
12:32   30-second timeout called  
12:41 +2 Anthony Nelson made jump shot 53-54
12:54   Turnover on LJ Figueroa  
12:54   Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
12:57   Myles Powell missed layup  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
13:08   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
13:15 +2 Myles Powell made jump shot 51-54
13:22   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
13:24   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Nelson  
13:39   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
13:47   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 49-54
14:21 +1 Tyrese Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-51
14:21 +1 Tyrese Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 48-51
14:19   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
14:21   Josh Roberts missed tip-in  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
14:27   Josh Roberts missed layup  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
14:38   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
14:48   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
15:00   Mustapha Heron missed layup  
15:21 +2 Myles Powell made layup 47-51
15:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
15:40   Mustapha Heron missed jump shot  
16:03 +2 Myles Powell made layup 45-51
16:10   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
16:30 +2 Josh Roberts made layup 43-51
16:30   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
16:30   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
16:51 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 43-49
16:58   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
17:00   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11 +2 Quincy McKnight made finger-roll layup 40-49
17:20   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:22   Romaro Gill missed layup, blocked by Nick Rutherford  
17:36 +1 Mustapha Heron made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-49
17:36 +1 Mustapha Heron made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
17:36   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
17:47   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
17:49   Romaro Gill missed hook shot  
18:05 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 38-47
18:28   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:29   Josh Roberts missed free throw  
18:29   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
18:29 +2 Josh Roberts made tip-in 35-47
18:27   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
18:29   Mustapha Heron missed layup  
18:46   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
18:47 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 35-45
18:56   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
18:56   Romaro Gill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:56 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
18:56   Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
19:09   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23 +2 Myles Powell made layup, assist by Jared Rhoden 34-43
19:27   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
19:36 +2 Romaro Gill made layup 32-43
19:44   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:46   Myles Cale missed jump shot  

1st Half
SETON Pirates 30
STJOHN Red Storm 43

Time Team Play Score
0.0 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 30-43
4.0   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
10.0 +1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
10.0 +1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws 30-40
10.0   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
12.0   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
45.0 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 30-39
1:04 +2 Romaro Gill made layup, assist by Anthony Nelson 30-37
1:26 +2 LJ Figueroa made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 28-37
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
1:55 +2 LJ Figueroa made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 28-35
1:55   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
1:55   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
1:59   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
2:07   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
2:18 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
2:18   Marcellus Earlington missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:18   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
2:22   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
2:25   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
2:50 +1 Anthony Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
2:50   Anthony Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:50   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
3:06 +2 Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 27-32
3:10   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
3:12   Myles Cale missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
3:31   Josh Roberts missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:31   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
3:31 +2 Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 27-30
3:34   Lost ball turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
3:48   Josh Roberts missed jump shot  
4:06   Bad pass turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Myles Cale  
4:42 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale 27-28
4:42   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
4:42   Romaro Gill missed layup, blocked by Ian Steere  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
4:42   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
4:54   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14 +2 Quincy McKnight made floating jump shot 24-28
5:34 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot 22-28
5:39   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
5:41   Romaro Gill missed layup  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
5:49   Myles Cale missed layup  
6:10 +2 Mustapha Heron made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 22-26
6:20 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-24
6:20 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 21-24
6:20   Shooting foul on Ian Steere  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
6:29   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot, blocked by Romaro Gill  
6:34   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
6:36   Myles Powell missed layup  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa  
7:11 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 20-24
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron  
7:27 +1 Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-24
7:27 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 17-24
7:27   Shooting foul on Ian Steere  
7:47 +2 Ian Steere made dunk 16-24
7:47   Offensive rebound by Ian Steere  
7:47   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
7:54   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
8:07 +2 LJ Figueroa made hook shot 16-22
8:07   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
8:20 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Mustapha Heron 16-20
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
8:43   Turnover on LJ Figueroa  
8:43   Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa  
8:48 +2 Myles Powell made layup 16-18
8:48   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
8:48   Myles Powell missed layup, blocked by Mustapha Heron  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
9:02   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
9:15   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
10:00 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 14-18
10:00 +2 Quincy McKnight made jump shot 14-16
10:13   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Nelson  
10:21 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 12-16
10:29   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
10:31   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
10:42   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
10:57 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 12-14
11:08   Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
11:22   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
11:36   Anthony Nelson missed jump shot  
11:46   Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington  
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:57   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
11:57   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
12:27   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
12:37   Personal foul on Ike Obiagu  
12:37   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
12:37   Tyrese Samuel missed layup  
12:37   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Tyrese Samuel  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Samuel, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
12:56   Myles Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:56 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 9-14
12:56   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
13:18   Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
13:24   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
13:49   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
13:49   Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu  
14:10 +2 Marcellus Earlington made driving layup, assist by Josh Roberts 8-14
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
14:38 +2 Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Marcellus Earlington 8-12
14:48 +1 Jared Rhoden made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
14:48 +1 Jared Rhoden made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
14:48   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
15:08   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
15:20   Nick Rutherford missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
15:34 +2 Myles Cale made jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 6-10
15:47 +2 Mustapha Heron made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 4-10
15:59 +2 Romaro Gill made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 4-8
16:25 +2 Josh Roberts made hook shot 2-8
16:33   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
16:35   Myles Powell missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
16:56   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Bad pass turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:07   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
17:14   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:16   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
17:32 +2 Quincy McKnight made floating jump shot 2-6
17:46   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
17:48   Myles Powell missed layup, blocked by Nick Rutherford  
17:54   Personal foul on Mustapha Heron  
18:08 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 0-6
18:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
18:20   Jared Rhoden missed layup  
18:41 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 0-3
18:53   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
18:55   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
18:57   Romaro Gill missed layup  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:03   Romaro Gill missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
19:16   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
19:46   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  