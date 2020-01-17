UCONN
NOVA

Old foes UConn, No. 14 Villanova to reunite

  • FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

Two former Big East Conference rivals are going back to the future on Saturday.

When Connecticut visits No. 14 Villanova, it will feature a matchup of teams that once made this the best basketball conference in Division I, and will aim to do it again starting next season.

This is the Huskies' final season in the American Athletic Conference before they return to their Big East roots. They were a member of the conference from its inception in 1979 until it left in 2013 to join the AAC in a move related to football.

With UConn's programs mostly scuffling, aside from women's basketball, a return to the Big East might lead to a resurgence for second-year coach Dan Hurley. The Huskies (10-6) have enjoyed a good recruiting year, successfully selling their change to a conference that makes more geographic sense.

Villanova coach Jay Wright is looking forward to UConn's return to the Big East.

"Everywhere they go to play, it's going to be a great game," he told the New York Times last month. "And everyone that goes there, you know they're going to be sold out."

The Wildcats' on-campus gym should be filled to its last rafter for this one. Villanova (13-3) enters this game fresh off a 79-75 overtime win Tuesday night over DePaul, which rallied from an 11-point deficit with 2:14 left in regulation to force extra basketball.

However, the Wildcats fought off the Blue Demons behind 21 points from Collin Gillespie and 18 from Saddiq Bey. Five Villanova players average in double figures on the season, led by Bey at 15.4 and Gillespie at 15.1.

"That's what the Big East is going to be like this year," Wright said. "You're just going to have to survive. We were very fortunate to come out with a victory. We'll take it. Any Big East victory is going to be valuable this year."

Villanova outscored DePaul 12-8 in overtime, Gillespie converting six straight free throws to help it win for the fourth time in five conference games.

Meanwhile, UConn pushed then-No. 23 Wichita State into double overtime Sunday in Hartford before losing 89-86 as Christian Vital's bid to force a third OT rattled off the iron at the horn.

"It was just tough," Vital said to the Hartford Courant. "We fought. We fought for that. Some moments didn't go our way, when we thought it would or should have gone our way, but it was just tough because we fought for that.

"We didn't just let them come in here and let them think they were going to bully us. It was tough to end that game and not be on the winning side."

Vital is the Huskies' only double-figure scorer on the season at 14.9 points per game.

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 22
NOVA Wildcats 16

Time Team Play Score
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
7:52 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 43-43
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
8:13   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
8:31   Cole Swider missed layup  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:38   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
8:45   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 43-41
9:30   Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Adams  
9:34   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
9:38   Personal foul on Cole Swider  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
9:39   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
10:00   Offensive foul on Jermaine Samuels  
10:07   Personal foul on Akok Akok  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
10:09   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
10:32 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 43-38
11:00 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 41-38
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:13   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:30   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
11:42   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
12:03 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 41-35
12:14   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
12:16   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 39-35
13:13 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 37-35
13:29   Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert  
13:49 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 37-33
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
14:06 +2 Akok Akok made dunk 35-33
14:06   Offensive rebound by Akok Akok  
14:08   James Bouknight missed layup  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
14:16   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 33-33
15:08 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 31-33
15:30 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 31-30
15:42   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
15:44   Cole Swider missed jump shot  
16:17 +2 Josh Carlton made jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 29-30
16:40 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 27-30
17:11 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 27-27
17:25   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
17:28   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
17:39   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
18:05 +2 Josh Carlton made jump shot 25-27
18:18   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
18:20   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
18:40 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 23-27
18:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
18:49   Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
19:14   Akok Akok missed jump shot  
19:32   Out of bounds turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
19:50   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 21
NOVA Wildcats 27

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
2.0   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
3.0   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Sidney Wilson  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
34.0   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
53.0   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
55.0   Bryan Antoine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
1:19   Jermaine Samuels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:19   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:19   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
1:36   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:48   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
1:55   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
2:01   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:21   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
2:41 +3 Bryan Antoine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 21-27
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:10   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
3:22   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
3:34   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 21-24
4:29 +2 Akok Akok made layup 21-21
4:32   Offensive rebound by Akok Akok  
4:34   Josh Carlton missed layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
4:52   Saddiq Bey missed dunk, blocked by Josh Carlton  
5:14 +2 Jalen Gaffney made layup 19-21
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
5:22   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
5:36   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
5:36   Offensive foul on Josh Carlton  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
5:48   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
6:05   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
6:32   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
6:50   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
6:52   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie  
7:16   Turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
7:16   Offensive foul on Alterique Gilbert  
7:38 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 17-21
8:08 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 17-19
8:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
8:20   Cole Swider missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
8:43   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
8:57   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
9:00   Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
9:18   Sidney Wilson missed layup  
9:30   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
10:03 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 15-19
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:47 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 15-16
11:03   Turnover on Sidney Wilson  
11:03   Offensive foul on Sidney Wilson  
11:29   Turnover on Bryan Antoine  
11:29   Offensive foul on Bryan Antoine  
11:47 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Sidney Wilson 15-14
12:10   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
12:29   Turnover on James Bouknight  
12:29   Offensive foul on James Bouknight  
12:51 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 13-14
13:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
13:03   Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
13:22   Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:22 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
13:22   Shooting foul on Akok Akok  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
13:24   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
13:46 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 13-10
14:03   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
14:05   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 11-10
14:40   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
14:54   Josh Carlton missed layup  
15:24 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 11-7
15:41 +3 Akok Akok made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 11-4
15:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
15:52   Jermaine Samuels missed dunk, blocked by Akok Akok  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
16:04   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok  
16:24 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 8-4
16:48 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 6-4
17:12 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot 6-2
17:23   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:25   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Josh Carlton  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:36   Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
17:41   James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Cole Swider  
18:02   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
18:33 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital 4-2
18:55 +2 Cole Swider made layup 2-2
19:27 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Connecticut  
Key Players
A. Akok
23 F
J. Robinson-Earl
24 F
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
33.3 Field Goal % 46.4
14.3 Three Point % 50.0
50.0 Free Throw % 83.3
  Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey 7:30
+ 2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 7:52
  Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert 8:03
  Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson 8:11
  Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:13
  Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey 8:29
  Cole Swider missed layup 8:31
  Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 8:36
  Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:38
  Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie 8:43
  Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:45
Team Stats
Points 43 43
Field Goals 21-40 (52.5%) 16-42 (38.1%)
3-Pointers 1-10 (10.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 1-4 (25.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 20
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 20 13
Team 5 2
Assists 9 10
Steals 1 7
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 9 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
J. Carlton F
12 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
23
J. Samuels F
11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Connecticut 10-6 212243
home team logo 14 Villanova 13-3 271643
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Connecticut 10-6 72.3 PPG 42.1 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo 14 Villanova 13-3 75.7 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
25
J. Carlton F 9.9 PPG 6.9 RPG 0.7 APG 48.9 FG%
23
J. Samuels F 10.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.1 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Carlton F 12 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
23
J. Samuels F 11 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
52.5 FG% 38.1
10.0 3PT FG% 50.0
0 FT% 25.0
Connecticut
Starters
A. Gilbert
C. Vital
A. Akok
J. Bouknight
S. Wilson
On Court
A. Gilbert
C. Vital
A. Akok
J. Bouknight
S. Wilson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gilbert 8 1 4 4/8 0/2 0/0 3 20 1 0 2 0 1
C. Vital 8 8 3 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 26 0 0 5 0 8
A. Akok 7 4 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 27 0 3 0 2 2
J. Bouknight 2 0 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 0
S. Wilson 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 0 2
On Bench
B. Adams
J. Gaffney
T. Aiyegbusi
T. Polley
I. Whaley
R. Cole
M. Garry
R. Springs
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Adams 4 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
J. Gaffney 2 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 2
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Polley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whaley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Garry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 22 9 21/40 1/10 0/0 9 138 1 6 13 2 20
Villanova
Starters
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
J. Moore
C. Swider
B. Slater
On Court
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
J. Moore
C. Swider
B. Slater
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 10 2 2 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 2
S. Bey 9 3 3 3/8 2/4 1/2 3 31 0 0 2 2 1
J. Moore 3 4 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 0 4
C. Swider 2 0 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 1 0 0 0
B. Slater 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 30 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
B. Antoine
C. Daniels
D. Cosby-Roundtree
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
C. Arcidiacono
E. Dixon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Antoine 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
C. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cosby-Roundtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 18 10 16/42 10/20 1/4 11 109 7 2 9 5 13
