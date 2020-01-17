WVU
KSTATE

West Virginia hoping for different result vs. Kansas St.

  • Jan 17, 2020

When Bob Huggins returns to Manhattan, Kan., with his No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, it should feel a little bit like home.

Huggins, who coached at Kansas State for one season (2006-07) before taking the head coaching job at his alma mater, has won three of the last five games as a visitor to Bramlage Coliseum.

While West Virginia (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) has enjoyed recent success in Manhattan, last season probably brings some bad memories. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first half and carried a 36-21 margin into halftime. West Virginia led by 21 points early in the second half, but the Wildcats outscored WVU 50-33 in the second half to escape with a 71-69 victory.

"All we talked about (at halftime) was that they were going to come out and drive it at you," Huggins said in frustration after the game. "That's the only chance they have. They drove it at us, and we cowered up."

It was an early indicator of struggles West Virginia would have all season, finishing 15-21, 4-14 in the Big 12.

Things appear to be vastly different this season. West Virginia is using balanced scoring, with four players averaging between 11.8 and 9.2 points per game. They're shutting down the opposition, currently in second place in the Big 12 in scoring defense (59.3), and they have a scoring margin of nearly 13 points per game.

Kansas State (7-9, 0-4) is off to its worst start since Jack Hartman's first team started 7-9 in 1970-71. The Wildcats have had difficulty all season coming out of the locker room, allowing opponents to break out early or pull away to start the second half.

Against Texas last Saturday, the Cats allowed a 12-0 run to start the second half, breaking open a four-point game at halftime. In K-State's last game, at home Tuesday vs. No. 23 Texas Tech, they fell behind 10-0 before they could score a point.

But if they're looking for inspiration for a turnaround, they can look back to just last year when they recorded their biggest come-from-behind victory in school history.

"It is hard to even explain, to be honest," K-State coach Bruce Weber said after that game. "At the first timeout of the second half, I said, 'Can we at least get something? Let's go.' They scored and then we would score. At least we started scoring some points.

"Our guys did a good job of keeping them off-balance on defense. We ran some half-court, soft press and got some steals. We went into zone a couple possessions because they were scoring the basketball and we did not have answers."

While that quote was from last year, it could have applied easily to almost all of the Cats wins this season. They need to figure out a way to avoid the big hole early.

Kansas State is led by senior Xavier Sneed with 14.6 points per game and junior Cartier Diarra with 12.6. But nobody else is averaging more than 7.1 points per contest. The highly touted freshman class of DaJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy are averaging just 16.9 points per game combined.

"When you win games, you have to have guys step up and be special," Weber said.

For K-State, there's no time like the present.

2nd Half
WVU Mountaineers 35
KSTATE Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
2:27   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:27   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
2:34 +2 DaJuan Gordon made dunk, assist by Xavier Sneed 60-76
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
2:55 +1 David Sloan made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-74
2:55 +1 David Sloan made 1st of 2 free throws 60-73
2:55   Personal foul on Sean McNeil  
3:08 +1 Miles McBride made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-72
3:08 +1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 59-72
3:08   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
3:25 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-72
3:25   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:25   Personal foul on Chase Harler  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
3:43   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Traveling violation turnover on Cartier Diarra  
4:21 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-71
4:21   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:21   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
4:40 +2 Makol Mawien made dunk, assist by David Sloan 57-71
5:01 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derek Culver 57-69
5:14 +1 David Sloan made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-69
5:14 +1 David Sloan made 1st of 2 free throws 54-68
5:14   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
5:36   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
5:38   Brandon Knapper missed layup  
5:54 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Sneed 54-67
6:12   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
6:14   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
6:26 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-64
6:26 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 54-63
6:26   Personal foul on Brandon Knapper  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
6:35   Brandon Knapper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
6:48   David Sloan missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
7:20   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-62
7:44 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 54-61
7:44   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
7:51 +3 Brandon Knapper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McNeil 54-60
8:08   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
8:08   Xavier Sneed missed free throw  
8:08   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
8:10 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-60
8:10 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 50-60
8:10   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
8:23   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
8:52   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 49-60
9:17   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
9:27   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
9:32   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
9:40   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54 +3 Miles McBride made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derek Culver 49-57
9:57   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
9:59   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra  
10:28 +3 Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot 46-57
10:42   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Sneed  
10:42   Personal foul on Sean McNeil  
10:52 +2 Miles McBride made layup 43-57
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Montavious Murphy, stolen by Miles McBride  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
11:01   Derek Culver missed free throw  
11:01   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
11:01 +2 Derek Culver made layup 41-57
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Derek Culver  
11:19 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-57
11:19   Gabe Osabuohien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
11:35 +2 Chase Harler made layup 38-57
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Chase Harler  
11:56 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot 36-57
12:14 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 34-57
12:31   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
12:33   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-55
12:44 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 33-55
12:44   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
12:46   David Sloan missed layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
13:00   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
13:20   Turnover on Antonio Gordon  
13:20   Offensive foul on Antonio Gordon  
13:23   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by David Sloan  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
13:33   Derek Culver missed layup  
13:38   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
13:51 +2 Levi Stockard III made jump shot, assist by Antonio Gordon 32-55
14:10   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
14:26 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made free throw 32-53
14:26   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
14:26 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 31-53
14:41 +3 Antonio Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 29-53
15:12 +2 Chase Harler made jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 29-50
15:32 +2 Antonio Gordon made dunk, assist by DaJuan Gordon 27-50
15:44   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
16:13 +2 Chase Harler made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 27-48
16:25   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
16:41 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by David Sloan 25-48
16:59   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
17:01   Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
17:21   Miles McBride missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:21   Miles McBride missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:21   Shooting foul on Xavier Sneed  
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Miles McBride  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
17:50   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
18:05 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 25-46
18:22   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by David Sloan  
18:33 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 25-44
18:34   Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
18:42   Cartier Diarra missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:55   Traveling violation turnover on Derek Culver  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:19   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
19:31   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
19:46   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:48   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
WVU Mountaineers 25
KSTATE Wildcats 42

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
1.0   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 25-42
23.0   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
29.0   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
29.0 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 25-40
29.0   Personal foul on Chase Harler  
35.0   Lost ball turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
33.0 +3 DaJuan Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 25-39
1:12 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 25-36
1:20   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
1:22   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 23-36
1:52   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe, stolen by David Sloan  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:55   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
2:10 +2 Antonio Gordon made dunk, assist by DaJuan Gordon 23-34
2:19   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
2:34 +2 DaJuan Gordon made jump shot 23-32
2:52 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 23-30
2:57   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
2:59   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
3:24 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-30
3:24 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
3:24   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
3:31   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe, stolen by David Sloan  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
3:37   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
4:08 +2 Montavious Murphy made layup 21-28
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
4:30   David Sloan missed jump shot  
4:54 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 21-26
5:07 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-26
5:07 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
5:07   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
5:21 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup, assist by Brandon Knapper 19-24
5:40 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 17-24
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
5:48   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
5:48   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
6:15 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Brandon Knapper 17-21
6:39 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-21
6:39 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
6:39   Personal foul on Logan Routt  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
7:14   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
7:31   Gabe Osabuohien missed free throw  
7:32   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
7:32   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
7:34   Antonio Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Taz Sherman 15-19
7:53   Defensive rebound by Taz Sherman  
7:55   Makol Mawien missed layup  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
8:01   Cartier Diarra missed free throw  
8:01   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
8:24   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
8:42   Chase Harler missed free throw  
8:42   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
8:44   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
8:50   Chase Harler missed jump shot  
9:01 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup 13-19
9:07   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
9:09   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
9:15   Brandon Knapper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
9:21   Brandon Knapper missed layup, blocked by David Sloan  
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Brandon Knapper  
9:48 +1 Chase Harler made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-17
9:48 +1 Chase Harler made 1st of 2 free throws 12-17
9:48   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:12   Turnover on Chase Harler  
10:12   Offensive foul on Chase Harler  
