TEXAS
WVU

No. 14 West Virginia looks to rebound at home vs. Texas

  • FLM
  • Jan 20, 2020

The travails and challenges of playing on the road in the Big 12 Conference caught up with No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday, and the Mountaineers will look to rebound when they host Texas on Monday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Both teams head to Monday's game after losses - the Mountaineers were waylaid on the road by Kansas State 84-68 while Texas dropped a 66-57 decision at home to then-No. 6 Kansas.

The surprise of the two was West Virginia's defeat. The Mountaineers were plagued by turnovers, poor shooting and even worse defense and, according to coach Bob Huggins, were just not ready to play.

"We weren't ready Friday and we weren't ready Saturday," Huggins said on his postgame radio show. "It's so much a mental game. All the talk in the media around here was that Kansas State was desperate and 0-4 in the league. Our guys weren't desperate. They came in and just took it to us to start."

For West Virginia (14-3, 3-2 Big 12), it was without a doubt the worst performance of the season. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 18 times on Saturday and nine different West Virginia players had at least one, led by three each from starters Jordan McCabe, Jermaine Haley and Emmitt Matthews.

Chase Harler and Miles McBride each scored 11 to lead the Mountaineers while Gabe Osabuohien scored a season-high 10 points in the loss. West Virginia's highly touted front court was mostly held in check with forward Derek Culver finishing with 8 points and 3 rebounds, with freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 8 and grabbed 7 boards.

The Longhorns faltered in the end game and it cost them Saturday. Texas and Kansas were tied at 54 with 4:48 to play before the Jayhawks took over, scoring eight straight points.

"As a collective group we let go of the rope," Texas guard Courtney Ramey said. "We had a chance to win but they just made more plays than we did down the stretch. We got a little stagnant and took some tougher shots than we should have."

Jericho Sims scored a career-high 20 points for Texas (12-5, 2-3), with Matt Coleman III adding 10 points in the loss. The Longhorns had a two-game win streak snapped.

"Like all losses, there are things I could have done better to help us win," Sims said. "I've just been trying to grow and improve and my teammates have been helping me with that."

Texas carried a 31-26 lead to halftime thanks to a strong defensive effort that held the Jayhawks to just nine points over the final 12 minutes of the half.

"We had the advantage in aggressiveness in the first half and we built a lead, but we wanted to extend it even more," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "The way we defended, we needed to have a bigger lead. We had the opportunities."

The Longhorns lead the all-time series with West Virginia 11-8 and won both of the games played between the two teams last season, including an impressive 75-53 victory in Morgantown.

2nd Half
TEXAS Longhorns 3
WVU Mountaineers 4

Time Team Play Score
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
18:46 +1 Jase Febres made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-49
18:46 +1 Jase Febres made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-49
18:46 +1 Jase Febres made 1st of 3 free throws 21-49
18:46   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:16 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 20-49
19:19   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:21   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:31   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
19:49 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Derek Culver 20-47

1st Half
TEXAS Longhorns 20
WVU Mountaineers 45

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
1.0   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
22.0 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Gerald Liddell 20-45
29.0   Defensive rebound by Gerald Liddell  
29.0   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
29.0   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
29.0   Personal foul on Will Baker  
48.0   Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey  
59.0   Jumpball received by Texas  
1:12 +2 Derek Culver made layup 18-45
1:16   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
1:18   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
1:46 +1 Gerald Liddell made free throw 18-43
1:46   Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe  
1:46 +2 Gerald Liddell made jump shot 17-43
2:01 +2 Jordan McCabe made layup 15-43
2:01   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
2:01   Logan Routt missed layup  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
2:09   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
2:09   Derek Culver missed layup  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
2:17   Chase Harler missed layup  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
2:22   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
2:27   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
2:37   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
2:41   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:41 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 15-41
2:41   Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Kai Jones, stolen by Derek Culver  
3:00 +2 Jermaine Haley made tip-in 15-40
3:02   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
3:04   Chase Harler missed layup  
3:13   Bad pass turnover on Royce Hamm Jr., stolen by Jordan McCabe  
3:15 +1 Logan Routt made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-38
3:15   Logan Routt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:15   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
3:33   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
3:57 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-37
3:57 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-36
3:57   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
3:59   Chase Harler missed layup  
4:01   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Chase Harler  
4:20   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:33 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made free throw 15-35
4:33   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
4:33 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot 15-34
4:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
4:44   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Texas  
5:06   Jermaine Haley missed hook shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
5:17   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
5:37   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
6:01   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:01   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:01   Shooting foul on Gerald Liddell  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Gerald Liddell, stolen by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
6:22   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
6:39 +3 Jordan McCabe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 15-32
6:59   Lost ball turnover on Courtney Ramey  
7:16 +2 Derek Culver made hook shot 15-29
7:30   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
7:32   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 15-27
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Kamaka Hepa, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
7:59 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-25
7:59 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
7:59   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
8:04   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:19   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Gerald Liddell  
8:39   Kai Jones missed free throw  
8:39   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
8:39 +2 Kai Jones made dunk, assist by Courtney Ramey 15-23
8:54 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 13-23
9:06   Traveling violation turnover on Gerald Liddell  
9:20 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 13-21
9:24   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
9:26   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
9:40   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
9:59   Out of bounds turnover on Derek Culver  
10:17   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
10:17   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Texas  
10:39   Oscar Tshiebwe missed free throw  
10:39   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
11:01   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
11:04   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-19
11:29 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 13-18
11:29   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
11:34   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
11:52   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
12:03   Turnover on Matt Coleman III  
12:03   Offensive foul on Matt Coleman III  
12:07   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:21 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot 13-17
12:39 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 13-15
12:54 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 10-15
13:02   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
13:14 +3 Kamaka Hepa made 3-pt. jump shot 10-13
13:38 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
13:38   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:38   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
13:53 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 7-12
14:15 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 4-12
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
14:43   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
14:58 +2 Jordan McCabe made jump shot 4-10
15:07   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
15:09   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
15:19   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
15:34   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
15:39   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:48   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
16:02   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
16:20   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
16:35 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 4-8
17:01 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 2-8
17:16   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:18   Jericho Sims missed hook shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Texas  
17:29   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
17:39 +2 Derek Culver made layup 2-5
17:50   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
17:52   Jase Febres missed jump shot  
18:14 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
18:14   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:14   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:16   Jordan McCabe missed layup  
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Jericho Sims, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Texas  
18:26   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 2-2
19:14 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 2-0
19:18   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
19:20   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:43   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
Key Players
C. Ramey
3 G
D. Culver
1 F
25.3 Min. Per Game 25.3
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
42.2 Field Goal % 60.9
43.5 Three Point %
75.0 Free Throw % 40.6
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Courtney Ramey 18:29
+ 1 Jase Febres made 3rd of 3 free throws 18:46
+ 1 Jase Febres made 2nd of 3 free throws 18:46
+ 1 Jase Febres made 1st of 3 free throws 18:46
  Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr. 18:46
+ 2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 19:16
  Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe 19:19
  Jordan McCabe missed jump shot 19:21
  Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe 19:29
  Courtney Ramey missed layup 19:31
+ 2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Derek Culver 19:49
Team Stats
Points 23 49
Field Goals 8-26 (30.8%) 18-38 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 30
Offensive 1 15
Defensive 7 14
Team 5 1
Assists 5 5
Steals 1 7
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 12 3
Fouls 16 8
Technicals 0 0
13
J. Febres G
6 PTS
10
J. Haley G
10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Texas 12-5 20323
home team logo 14 West Virginia 14-3 45449
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Texas 12-5 66.5 PPG 36.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo 14 West Virginia 14-3 71.8 PPG 43.6 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
13
J. Febres G 9.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.1 APG 37.3 FG%
10
J. Haley G 8.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.6 APG 58.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
J. Febres G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
10
J. Haley G 10 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
30.8 FG% 47.4
23.1 3PT FG% 40.0
80.0 FT% 55.0
Texas
Starters
J. Febres
C. Ramey
J. Sims
K. Jones
A. Jones
On Bench
G. Liddell
R. Hamm Jr.
B. Cunningham
W. Baker
D. Williams
D. Whiteside
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Liddell 3 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 6 0 0 2 1 1
R. Hamm Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 2 0 0
B. Cunningham 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
W. Baker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 8 5 8/26 3/13 4/5 16 85 1 0 12 1 7
West Virginia
Starters
J. Haley
O. Tshiebwe
E. Matthews Jr.
D. Culver
J. McCabe
On Bench
G. Osabuohien
L. Routt
C. Harler
M. McBride
B. Knapper
S. McNeil
S. Macke
J. Bridges
T. Sherman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Osabuohien 7 2 1 3/6 0/0 1/1 1 9 0 0 0 0 2
L. Routt 1 3 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 3 0
C. Harler 0 0 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 0
M. McBride 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Knapper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. McNeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sherman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 29 5 18/38 2/5 11/20 8 109 7 0 3 15 14
