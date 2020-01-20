BUTLER
13 Butler
Bulldogs
15-3
8
TF 0
FINAL
1st
15:31
CBSSN
Tue Jan. 21
7:00pm
BONUS
2
TF 1
NOVA
9 Villanova
Wildcats
14-3
ML: +138
NOVA -3.5, O/U 129.5
ML: -161
BUTLER
NOVA

No. 9 Villanova set for Big East clash with No. 13 Butler

  • FLM
  • Jan 20, 2020

No. 13 Butler will look to restore its former momentum following two consecutive Big East Conference defeats and a fall from the top five in the national rankings.

After winning their first three conference games, the No. 5 Bulldogs have lost consecutive league games to Seton Hall and DePaul.

The two-game skid comes amid a three-game spate of conference games in a seven-day period for the Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 Big East) that concludes with Tuesday's tilt at No. 9 Villanova (14-3, 4-1).

Butler compounded that disappointing home loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday by committing 17 turnovers in one of their worst games of the season Saturday in a 79-66 road loss to the Blue Demons.

In the most recent defeat, the Bulldogs had their 11-game series winning streak snapped by allowing DePaul to shot 10 of 17 on 3-pointers while giving up a season high in points. The Bulldogs' stingy defense allowed nearly 80 points in each defeat.

"It's going be difficult if we're putting people on the line 32 times in a game. That's an issue," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "We've got to be able to defend without fouling. If we turn the ball over 17 times, that's not the formula to have a chance in this league. We've got to be better as coaches. Our guys just have to understand every night in the Big East, this is what it is."

Kamar Baldwin leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 15.1 points per game, while Sean McDermott is second at 11.5 points.

Villanova enters the game playing its most consistent basketball of the season, limiting opponents to 63.2 points over its last 10 games. The Wildcats managed to limit Connecticut to 2-for-15 shooting from 3-point range in Saturday's 61-55 victory to extend their winning streak to four games.

"I think we were really aggressive in off the ball situations with the help," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "When they were driving the ball, our help defense was really aggressive. Young players are usually decent on the ball. But when they're off the ball, they're not that good. We're getting better at that. It was definitely part of our ability to create turnovers the other day."

The Wildcats wrap up a run of four consecutive home games that helped turn around their season to move them into second in the Big East. Villanova's success hinges on solid play in close games, with an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or less. Junior Jermaine Samuels has been on a hot streak, averaging better than 13 points in his last nine games.

"I think it's just a great thing to know that everybody's on board," Samuels said. "Winning helps, obviously. At the end of the day we're going to come back, get better, and learn from our mistakes. The best thing about this team is that we're all focused on being the best team we can be by the end of the year."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 8
NOVA Wildcats 2

Time Team Play Score
15:31 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 8-2
15:38   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
15:40   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
15:51   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:51   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
16:08   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Bryce Golden  
16:08   Jumpball received by Butler  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
16:24   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:32   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Butler  
16:58   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:12   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
17:37 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made tip-in 4-2
17:37   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:39   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
17:50   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Bryce Golden  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
18:08   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Bryce Nze  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:15   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38 +2 Bryce Nze made reverse layup 4-0
19:02   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
19:04   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 2-0
19:28   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
19:30   Saddiq Bey missed tip-in  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
19:35   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by Villanova  
Key Players
A. Thompson
2 G
S. Bey
41 F
38.3 Min. Per Game 38.3
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
48.9 Field Goal % 48.8
8.3 Three Point % 58.3
60.8 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 15:31
  Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott 15:38
  Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot 15:40
+ 1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15:51
  Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws 15:51
  Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey 15:51
  Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Bryce Golden 16:08
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels 16:22
  Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:24
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze 16:30
  Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:32
Team Stats
Points 8 2
Field Goals 3-7 (42.9%) 1-9 (11.1%)
3-Pointers 1-4 (25.0%) 0-4 (0.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 7
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 3 3
Team 1 1
Assists 2 0
Steals 2 0
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fouls 0 1
Technicals 0 0
3
K. Baldwin G
3 PTS
24
J. Robinson-Earl F
2 PTS, 2 REB
12T
13 Butler 15-3 8-8
9 Villanova 14-3 2-2
The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, PA
Team Stats
13 Butler 15-3 68.7 PPG 38 RPG 13.3 APG
9 Villanova 14-3 74.8 PPG 39.7 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
3
K. Baldwin G 15.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.9 APG 42.0 FG%
24
J. Robinson-Earl F 10.8 PPG 9.5 RPG 2.1 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Baldwin G 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
24
J. Robinson-Earl F 2 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 11.1
25.0 3PT FG% 0.0
50.0 FT% 0
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
B. Nze
B. Golden
A. Thompson
S. McDermott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Nze 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 1 1
B. Golden 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 2 0 0 0 0
A. Thompson 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. McDermott 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
On Court
K. Baldwin
B. Nze
B. Golden
A. Thompson
S. McDermott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Nze 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 1 1
B. Golden 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 2 0 0 0 0
A. Thompson 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. McDermott 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
D. Smits
H. Baddley
C. David
C. Donovan
J. Tucker
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
K. Battle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smits - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Baddley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 4 2 3/7 1/4 1/2 0 20 2 1 0 1 3
Villanova
Starters
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
J. Samuels
S. Bey
J. Moore
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Robinson-Earl 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
C. Gillespie 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Samuels 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 2
S. Bey 0 1 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0
J. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
J. Samuels
S. Bey
J. Moore
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Robinson-Earl 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
C. Gillespie 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Samuels 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 2
S. Bey 0 1 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0
J. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
C. Daniels
D. Cosby-Roundtree
T. Saunders
B. Slater
K. Hoehn
B. Antoine
C. Arcidiacono
E. Dixon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cosby-Roundtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Antoine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 6 0 1/9 0/4 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 3 3
