No. 3 Kansas looks for scoring punch vs. Kansas State

  • Jan 20, 2020

The prospect for low-scoring Big 12 games was established during nonconference play when impressive wins were crafted by conference teams smothering opponents with stifling defense.

No. 3 Kansas (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) was the preseason favorite to win the league title, and entered conference play as the top-scoring team, but has been limited to 65.2 points per game during a solid start against their regional rivals.

The difference in scoring average between nonconference and league play amounts to a 16-point dip and prompted Kansas coach Bill Self to joke that "we were really on fire" when the Jayhawks traveled to Oklahoma and Texas last week and recorded 66 points in each win.

On Tuesday, Kansas will once again try to do whatever it takes when it plays host to Kansas State (8-9, 1-4).

"It could be a first one to 60 type league," Self said. "I know that's not exciting for a lot of people, but the spin on the positive is those are more like NCAA Tournament games. So, you learn to grind out games like that and play low-possession games, which may translate to the way games are in the NCAA Tournament."

Self is not altogether averse to his teams playing in that fashion.

Although Kansas annually recruits at a high level and has landed a decent share of one-and-done prospects, Self is adamant that players buy in defensively.

That facet has sometimes kept one of the Jayhawks' top 3-point threats, Iowa transfer guard Isaiah Moss, from logging extended minutes. Moss drained six 3-pointers last week in a win at Oklahoma, but on Saturday the Jayhawks attempted just 10 3-pointers at Texas and made only two.

When 3-point production lacks consistency, opponents are sagging defensively on senior center Udoka Azubuike.

"It just puts too much pressure on the defense to get stops when you can't stretch the floor," Self said.

Kansas is, however, capable of responding to such challenges. It is allowing 56.2 points and 35.6 percent shooting in Big 12 play to stack up with conference leaders.

Cracking that resistance in Allen Fieldhouse will be a stiff challenge for Kansas State. The Wildcats rank eighth in field goal percentage (.396) in Big 12 play.

By surprising West Virginia 84-68 with 59.2 percent shooting on Saturday, Kansas State halted its worst start in the Big 12 since 2015.

"We shot over 50 percent and they usually hold teams to 30-something on field goals," said junior guard Cartier Diarra, who matched a career-best with 25 points and led Kansas State in scoring for the ninth time.

"That just shows the offensive part in how we executed. Just being ready, that's the biggest thing. The (West Virginia) game has helped get us ready for Tuesday."

The Wildcats are tied for eighth in the Big 12 and sitting below .500 after sharing the league title with Texas Tech last season. That run ended the 14-year stronghold Kansas enjoyed as Big 12 champion.

Kansas State has lost 13 straight in Lawrence, where the Jayhawks carried a 26-game winning streak before falling on Jan. 11 to Baylor.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 7
KANSAS Jayhawks 16

Time Team Play Score
12:29   30-second timeout called  
12:28 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 7-16
12:44   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:44   Cartier Diarra missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:44   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:44   Shooting foul on Devon Dotson  
12:55 +2 Christian Braun made driving layup 7-14
13:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
13:26   Cartier Diarra missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
13:43 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk 7-12
13:48   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
13:50   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:08   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
14:40 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike 7-10
14:53   Personal foul on David Sloan  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
15:36   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
15:47 +2 Makol Mawien made fade-away jump shot 7-7
16:05 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 5-7
16:11   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Christian Braun  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:22   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
16:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
16:43   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13 +2 Ochai Agbaji made driving layup 5-4
17:27 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Levi Stockard III 5-2
17:45 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot, assist by Devon Dotson 2-2
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Devon Dotson  
18:08   Lost ball turnover on David McCormack, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
18:30 +2 David Sloan made dunk, assist by Cartier Diarra 2-0
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
18:41   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
18:41   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
18:43   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:56   Makol Mawien missed hook shot  
19:21   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson  
19:21   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
19:23   Makol Mawien missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:55   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
19:57   David McCormack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
Key Players
C. Diarra
2 G
D. Dotson
1 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
42.0 Field Goal % 43.9
31.3 Three Point % 30.8
60.0 Free Throw % 80.0
Team Stats
Points 7 16
Field Goals 3-8 (37.5%) 7-11 (63.6%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 6
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 2 4
Team 1 0
Assists 2 3
Steals 2 3
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 2 1
Technicals 0 0
20
X. Sneed F
3 PTS
2
C. Braun G
8 PTS
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Kansas State 8-9 65.6 PPG 36.1 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 3 Kansas 14-3 76.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
20
X. Sneed F 14.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.5 APG 40.3 FG%
2
C. Braun G 3.7 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.6 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
20
X. Sneed F 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
2
C. Braun G 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
37.5 FG% 63.6
33.3 3PT FG% 66.7
0.0 FT% 0
Kansas State
Starters
X. Sneed
C. Diarra
L. Stockard III
M. Murphy
D. Gordon
On Bench
P. McAtee
J. Love III
M. McGuirl
N. Shadd
S. Williams
J. Petrakis
A. Gordon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McGuirl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 7 3 2 3/8 1/3 0/2 2 26 2 0 3 1 2
Kansas
Starters
C. Braun
O. Agbaji
U. Azubuike
D. Dotson
M. Garrett
On Bench
I. Moss
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
T. Enaruna
D. Harris
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Moss 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Enaruna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 6 3 7/11 2/3 0/0 1 37 3 1 4 2 4
