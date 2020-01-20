MD
No. 17 Maryland needs a road win, while struggling Northwestern just needs any win in Big Ten Conference play.

Something has to give Tuesday night in Evanston, Ill., when the Terrapins visit the Wildcats.

Maryland (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with a 57-50 win over Purdue, flexing some defensive muscle and running the Terrapins home record to 11-0. But they're back on the road now where they are 0-4 on their opponents' home courts.

"We want to be a really good road team for the rest of the year," said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. "We know our schedule is extremely difficult on the road, but we want to be a really good road team so hopefully we can figure that out."

Northwestern has a lot to figure out. The young, banged-up Wildcats (6-11, 1-6) have lost seven of their last eight games, including Saturday's 75-71 setback at No. 24 Illinois. But coach Chris Collins' team seems to be getting closer in conference play. Two of their last three defeats have been by five points or less.

"We have a really good, young nucleus, everyone sees that," said Collins. "That's what's exciting, but when you're in the moment in the games as a competitor, you want to win now. I really like our young guys. I think our freshmen and sophomore classes are very talented. I like what we're building."

Collins is starting two freshmen and two sophomores and there have been inevitable growing pains, compounded by injuries, including the loss of guards Boo Buie and Anthony Gaines.

Sophomore forward Miller Kopp had 16 points at Illinois, his 13th game in double figures this season. He leads the team with 13.1 points per game, with grad student Pat Spencer (10.6 ppg) and 6-10 redshirt freshman Ryan Young (10.1) also in double figures. Sophomore forward Pete Nance adds 9.3 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds.

Young and the 6-10 Nance will have to contend with surging Maryland center Jalen Smith, who led the Terrapins past a powerful Purdue team with 18 points and 10 rebounds. It was his ninth double-double this season.

The 6-10 Smith, forced to play more center of late rather than his natural power forward spot, was terrific defensively against Boilermakers big men Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms. The Terrapins held Purdue without a field goal the final six minutes to earn the victory.

After a hot start, Maryland had cooled off and had to rely on that defense. Maryland's cumulative 41.3 percent shooting from the field is the worst mark in the Big Ten, and the squad's 30.6 percent shooting behind the arc is tied for third from the bottom. That marksmanship has contributed to Maryland's 0-4 road start.

The problem for Northwestern is that the Wildcats have the Big Ten's poorest rebounding team, with a deficit of more than 10 rebounds per game.

Northwestern will need to clamp down on guards Anthony Cowan Jr., Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins, and then keep Smith off the glass. He is fourth in the conference with 3.4 offensive boards per game.

Maryland stays on the road after this one, traveling to Indiana on Sunday. The Wildcats play host Ohio State on Sunday.

1st Half
MD Terrapins 3
NWEST Wildcats 14

Time Team Play Score
14:57   30-second timeout called  
14:58 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Pete Nance 3-14
15:14   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15:16   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
15:47   Out of bounds turnover on Serrel Smith Jr.  
16:09 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran 3-12
16:26 +3 Serrel Smith Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 3-10
16:37 +1 Miller Kopp made free throw 0-10
16:37   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
16:37 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 0-9
16:53   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
16:55   Jalen Smith missed jump shot  
17:12 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-7
17:12 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 0-6
17:12   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
17:28   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 0-5
18:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:25   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
18:47   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 0-2
19:11   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
19:13   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:33   Pat Spencer missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
P. Spencer
12 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
37.9 Field Goal % 48.6
33.0 Three Point % 33.3
76.1 Free Throw % 82.4
Team Stats
Points 3 14
Field Goals 1-7 (14.3%) 5-6 (83.3%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 5
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 1 5
Team 1 0
Assists 1 4
Steals 1 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 2 0
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
S. Smith Jr. G
3 PTS
home team logo
10
M. Kopp F
6 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 17 Maryland 14-4 3-3
home team logo Northwestern 6-11 14-14
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 17 Maryland 14-4 71.2 PPG 43.2 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Northwestern 6-11 66.8 PPG 37.9 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
10
S. Smith Jr. G 1.6 PPG 0.6 RPG 0.5 APG 29.0 FG%
10
M. Kopp F 13.1 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.1 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
S. Smith Jr. G 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
10
M. Kopp F 6 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
14.3 FG% 83.3
16.7 3PT FG% 100.0
0 FT% 100.0
Maryland
Starters
S. Smith Jr.
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
R. Lindo Jr.
A. Wiggins
Northwestern
Starters
M. Kopp
P. Spencer
P. Nance
R. Beran
R. Young
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kopp 6 2 0 2/2 1/1 1/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
P. Spencer 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
P. Nance 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Beran 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Young 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
M. Kopp
P. Spencer
P. Nance
R. Beran
R. Young
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kopp 6 2 0 2/2 1/1 1/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
P. Spencer 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
P. Nance 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Beran 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Young 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
A. Turner
T. Malnati
A. Gaines
C. Audige
R. Greer
D. Sandhu
B. Buie
J. Jones
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 5 4 5/6 1/1 3/3 0 25 0 0 1 0 5
NCAA BB Scores