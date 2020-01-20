GATECH
No. 6 Louisville rolling into clash with Georgia Tech

  • Jan 20, 2020

For David Johnson, Saturday was a coming-out party and one that could signal even better times ahead for No. 6 Louisville.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound freshman scored a career-high 19 points to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in a 79-73 victory at then-No. 3 Duke. It was a performance that helped the Cardinals stay in a first-place tie with Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Johnson will try to build on that outing Wednesday night, when the No. 6 Cardinals play host to Georgia Tech in another ACC clash at Louisville.

The highly touted Johnson had torn tissue in his left shoulder in late July and missed the season's first four games. Coach Chris Mack couldn't really afford to integrate him into the team's rotation when he returned, since the Cardinals were in a tough stretch of their schedule.

"I wish I would have had him Game 1, to start the year," Mack said. "He lost four months, and two of those months he couldn't do anything but ride a bike. He wasn't even allowed to run up and down the floor because of the motion with running.

"He's been moving in the right direction. I've been saying that for a while. You've got to take the good with the bad in the beginning. ... He's got a chance to do some special things."

Johnson's emergence gives Louisville (15-3, 6-1 ACC) one more weapon to go along with forward Jordan Nwora (19.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds) and center Steven Enoch (10.7 ppg., 6.5 rpg.). The Cardinals have won four straight games since a Jan. 4 home loss to Florida State, including three in a row on the road.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (8-10, 3-5) is coming off back-to-back ACC home losses, including a 63-58 verdict Saturday night against Virginia. The Yellow Jackets have been competitive but haven't been able to reward themselves at the offensive end.

Georgia Tech, which ranks 340th out of 353 Division I programs in turnovers at 16.8 per game, coughed it up 13 times in the first half against Virginia. The Yellow Jackets ended the evening with 18 turnovers, negating a 50 percent shooting performance.

"I'll tell you one thing, you take away our turnovers, Georgia Tech would be a championship team," point guard Jose Alvarado said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We play so hard -- people know that -- and I'm just so tired of just coming up short. We're going to step our game up and we're going to try to get on a winning streak."

Alvarado did his part against the Cavaliers with 20 points to lead all scorers. Backcourt mate Michael Devoe is the Yellow Jackets' top scorer at 15.9 per game but took just three shots and scored six points in the loss to Virginia.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 9
LVILLE Cardinals 12

Time Team Play Score
12:50   30-second timeout called  
12:50   Personal foul on David Johnson  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
13:05   David Johnson missed free throw  
13:03   Shooting foul on Bubba Parham  
13:05 +2 David Johnson made driving layup 47-44
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by David Johnson  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
13:22   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
13:36   Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
13:56   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
14:13   James Banks III missed hook shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
14:27   Samuell Williamson missed jump shot  
14:51 +2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Michael Devoe 47-42
14:59   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
15:01   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23 +3 Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 45-42
15:43   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
16:06 +2 David Johnson made driving layup 45-39
16:25   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
16:27   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
16:34   Jordan Nwora missed dunk  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
16:44   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
17:01   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:09   Jose Alvarado missed floating jump shot  
17:27 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 45-37
17:38 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-35
17:38 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 44-35
17:38   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
18:01 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 43-35
18:16 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot 43-32
18:22   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
18:24   Jordan Nwora missed turnaround jump shot  
18:35   Personal foul on James Banks III  
18:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
19:10   Michael Devoe missed layup  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
19:50 +2 Michael Devoe made driving layup 40-32

1st Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 38
LVILLE Cardinals 32

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
5.0   Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Bubba Parham  
24.0   Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright  
43.0 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk 38-32
43.0   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
42.0   Steven Enoch missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
1:49   Jordan Usher missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03 +1 Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws 38-30
1:03   Personal foul on Josh Nickelberry  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
1:05   Malik Williams missed dunk  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1:10   Lamarr Kimble missed layup  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
1:18   James Banks III missed dunk, blocked by Malik Williams  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
1:35   Malik Williams missed free throw  
1:35   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1:37   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49 +1 Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
1:49 +1 Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
1:49   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
1:49   Jose Alvarado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:49 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 35-30
1:49   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
1:51   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14 +2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado 34-30
2:44 +2 Darius Perry made driving layup 32-30
3:06 +2 Jose Alvarado made jump shot 32-28
3:25 +2 David Johnson made driving layup 30-28
3:30   Bad pass turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by David Johnson  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
3:50   Jordan Nwora missed turnaround jump shot  
3:50   Jumpball received by Louisville  
3:52   Bad pass turnover on James Banks III, stolen by David Johnson  
3:56   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
3:58   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-26
4:20   Jordan Nwora missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:20   Shooting foul on Jordan Usher  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
4:21   Malik Williams missed hook shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
4:29   Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
4:46   Moses Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:46 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
4:46   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
5:00   Out of bounds turnover on Samuell Williamson  
5:07   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
5:26 +2 Michael Devoe made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 29-25
5:31   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Jordan Usher  
5:44   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Usher  
6:06 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot 27-25
6:16 +1 James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
6:16 +1 James Banks III made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
6:16   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
6:18   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
6:20   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
6:53 +2 Samuell Williamson made jump shot 25-22
7:20 +1 Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
7:20 +1 Michael Devoe made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
7:20   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
7:25   Jumpball received by Georgia Tech  
7:48 +2 Steven Enoch made layup, assist by Samuell Williamson 23-20
8:00   Personal foul on Evan Cole  
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Evan Cole, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
8:22 +1 Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-18
8:22 +1 Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
8:22   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
8:41 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 23-16
8:53   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
8:55   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
9:04   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon  
9:41   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Usher  
9:59   Turnover on David Johnson  
9:59   Offensive foul on David Johnson  
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado  
10:30   Turnover on David Johnson  
10:30   Offensive foul on David Johnson  
10:41 +2 James Banks III made dunk 21-16
10:47   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
10:49   Evan Cole missed layup, blocked by Malik Williams  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
11:11   Malik Williams missed free throw  
11:11   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
11:13 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson 19-16
11:29 +1 Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
11:29   Michael Devoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:29   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
11:48   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Williams  
12:05 +2 Jose Alvarado made driving layup 18-14
12:25 +2 David Johnson made layup, assist by Dwayne Sutton 16-14
12:33   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
12:35   Moses Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
12:46   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
13:04 +2 Jordan Usher made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado 16-12
13:07   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
13:09   David Johnson missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright  
13:15   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado  
13:36 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-12
13:36   Malik Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:36   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
13:45   Darius Perry missed driving layup  
14:03 +2 Michael Devoe made driving layup 14-11
14:12   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
14:14   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
14:40   Traveling violation turnover on Moses Wright  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
15:00   Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by James Banks III  
15:22 +2 Jordan Usher made dunk 12-11
15:23   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
15:25   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
15:42   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00 +2 Michael Devoe made driving layup 10-11
16:23 +3 Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 8-11
16:25   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:27   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45 +2 Moses Wright made hook shot 8-8
17:12   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
17:14   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:29   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by Lamarr Kimble 6-8
18:04 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot 6-6
18:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
18:15   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
18:22   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
18:46 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 3-6
19:06 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher 3-3
19:36 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 0-3
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
Key Players
M. Devoe
0 G
D. Sutton
24 F
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
8.9 Reb. Per Game 8.9
47.9 Field Goal % 52.1
29.4 Three Point % 39.1
75.0 Free Throw % 70.2
Team Stats
Points 47 44
Field Goals 16-30 (53.3%) 17-41 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 25 19
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 18 9
Team 2 1
Assists 6 10
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Devoe
J. Alvarado
J. Banks III
J. Usher
B. Parham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 14 3 2 5/8 1/3 3/4 1 26 0 0 1 0 3
J. Alvarado 13 9 2 4/7 2/4 3/4 0 26 1 0 4 0 9
J. Banks III 8 4 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 21 0 1 1 3 1
J. Usher 7 5 2 2/6 0/2 3/4 3 26 1 0 2 2 3
B. Parham 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0
