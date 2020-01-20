|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Bubba Parham
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright
|
|
43.0
|
|
+2
|
Steven Enoch made dunk
|
38-32
|
43.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed layup
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-30
|
1:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Nickelberry
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed dunk
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Lamarr Kimble missed layup
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
James Banks III missed dunk, blocked by Malik Williams
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed free throw
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Moses Wright
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-30
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-30
|
1:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samuell Williamson
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-30
|
1:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Nwora
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
James Banks III made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado
|
34-30
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
Darius Perry made driving layup
|
32-30
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado made jump shot
|
32-28
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made driving layup
|
30-28
|
3:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by David Johnson
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Louisville
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on James Banks III, stolen by David Johnson
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-26
|
4:20
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Usher
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed hook shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Moses Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-25
|
4:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samuell Williamson
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Samuell Williamson
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Usher
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe made layup, assist by Jordan Usher
|
29-25
|
5:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Jordan Usher
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Usher
|
|
6:06
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-25
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-22
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
James Banks III made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-22
|
6:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson made jump shot
|
25-22
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-20
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-20
|
7:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Georgia Tech
|
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Steven Enoch made layup, assist by Samuell Williamson
|
23-20
|
8:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Cole
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Evan Cole, stolen by Samuell Williamson
|
|
8:22
|
|
+1
|
Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-18
|
8:22
|
|
+1
|
Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-17
|
8:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Moses Wright
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright made layup, assist by Michael Devoe
|
23-16
|
8:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Usher
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Turnover on David Johnson
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Offensive foul on David Johnson
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Turnover on David Johnson
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on David Johnson
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
James Banks III made dunk
|
21-16
|
10:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Evan Cole missed layup, blocked by Malik Williams
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed free throw
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Banks III
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson
|
19-16
|
11:29
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-14
|
11:29
|
|
|
Michael Devoe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Malik Williams
|
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado made driving layup
|
18-14
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made layup, assist by Dwayne Sutton
|
16-14
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Moses Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Nwora
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado
|
16-12
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
David Johnson missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado
|
|
13:36
|
|
+1
|
Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-12
|
13:36
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Banks III
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed driving layup
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe made driving layup
|
14-11
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Devoe
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Moses Wright
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by James Banks III
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher made dunk
|
12-11
|
15:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe made driving layup
|
10-11
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton
|
8-11
|
16:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright made hook shot
|
8-8
|
17:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed hook shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|
6-8
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-6
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
18:46
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|
3-6
|
19:06
|
|
+3
|
Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher
|
3-3
|
19:36
|
|
+3
|
Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Louisville
|