No. 7 Dayton back home to face St. Bonaventure

  • FLM
  • Jan 20, 2020

Fresh off a come-from-behind road win and sporting the best ranking in program history, No. 7 Dayton returns home on Wednesday for an Atlantic 10 Conference showdown against St. Bonaventure.

Dayton (16-2, 5-0 A-10) rallied from 13 points down in the final 7:40 on Friday at Saint Louis to win in overtime on Jalen Crutcher's corner 3-pointer.

"During the break in the action before the overtime, there was a player-led timeout," Dayton coach Anthony Grant told the Dayton Daily News. "Obi (Toppin), Trey (Landers), Jalen, all the guys stepped up and you could just tell the resolve they had to do whatever it took to win the game today."

The triumph kept the Flyers tied with Duquesne atop the conference standings.

St. Bonaventure (12-6, 4-1) entered the weekend undefeated in the league, but a woeful 24-of-69 shooting performance doomed the Bonnies in a 91-63 loss at VCU on Saturday.

"We only turned the ball over nine times and if you would've said that going in I would've thought we would have a shot," St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said via the official university website. "We were just missing so many shots. They rushed us a little bit ... but we had some open shots and open layups. We took care of the ball. Their press got us out of rhythm at times, but we did a good a job against it.

"They took the ball out of Kyle (Lofton)'s hands, but someone else has to make a play. We're in a stretch of playing the marquee teams in the league and we have to get better."

Lofton sets the table for the Bonnies offense both as a scorer and distributor, leading the way at 14.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. He also ranks second among all Division I players in percentage of minutes played, per KenPom.com analytics.

Dominick Welch (11.3 ppg.) is St. Bonaventure's only other double-figure scorer.

The Bonnies' scoring distribution contrasts starkly with that of Dayton. While Toppin mounts a case for the Naismith Award and other individual honors, averaging 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, he's one of four Flyers scoring in double-figures.

Crutcher averages 13.7, Ibi Watson is scoring 11.8 and Landers adds 11.2 points per game. With Ryan Mikesell at 9.9 points per game, Dayton boasts one of the most-balanced offenses in the country.

In fact, the Flyers rank No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom.com, and their 61.6 percent shooting from inside the 3-point arc leads the nation.

Despite giving up 91 points its last time out, St. Bonaventure has defended well much of the season. Opponents shoot 46.2 percent from inside the 3-point line against the Bonnies, thanks in no small part to outstanding shot-blocker Osun Osunniyi.

Osunniyi, who averages 3.2 blocks per game, missed the VCU game with concussion-like symptoms. His status for Wednesday is uncertain.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
STBON Bonnies 22
DAYTON Flyers 23

Time Team Play Score
8:52   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:54   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 51-70
9:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
9:16   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
9:29   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57 +2 Jaren English made driving dunk 51-68
10:03   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
10:05   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made free throw 49-68
10:17   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:17 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made floating jump shot 48-68
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin  
10:59 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made hook shot 46-68
11:11   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
11:13   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
11:33   Jaren English missed free throw  
11:33   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
11:33 +2 Jaren English made layup 44-68
11:57 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 42-68
12:17 +2 Jaren English made floating jump shot 42-65
12:34   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
12:34   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:34   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
12:48 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 40-65
13:16   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
13:16   Jalen Crutcher missed free throw  
13:16   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
13:16 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup, assist by Trey Landers 38-65
13:21   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
13:23   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup  
13:38 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 38-63
13:50   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
13:52   Robert Carpenter missed jump shot  
13:59   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
14:36 +3 Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 38-61
15:02 +2 Robert Carpenter made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 38-58
15:17 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 36-58
15:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
15:34   Justin Winston missed hook shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
15:40   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
15:56   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
16:19 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 36-56
16:33   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
16:35   Jaren English missed jump shot  
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Jaren English  
16:50 +2 Jaren English made jump shot 36-54
17:11   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
17:13   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:38   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
17:50 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 34-54
18:04   Traveling violation turnover on Amadi Ikpeze  
18:27 +2 Ryan Mikesell made jump shot 34-52
18:52 +2 Jaren English made layup 34-50
19:09 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 32-50
19:32 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 32-47
19:49   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
19:51   Trey Landers missed layup  

1st Half
STBON Bonnies 29
DAYTON Flyers 47

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +2 Obi Toppin made jump shot 29-47
3.0   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5.0   Jalen Crutcher missed free throw  
3.0   Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton  
3.0 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 29-45
32.0   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
34.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 29-43
1:05   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
1:07   Bobby Planutis missed layup  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:20   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41 +1 Kyle Lofton made free throw 29-40
1:41   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
1:41 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 28-40
1:53   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:55   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
2:21   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
2:44 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 26-40
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
3:12 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 26-38
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
3:39 +2 Ryan Mikesell made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 26-35
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
4:16 +3 Trey Landers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 26-33
4:40 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 26-30
4:53   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
5:02   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
5:23 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 24-30
5:45   Traveling violation turnover on Alejandro Vasquez  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
5:54   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
6:01   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
6:28 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 24-28
6:54 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-25
6:54 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
6:53   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
7:00   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 22-25
7:48 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 22-23
8:01 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
8:01 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
8:01   Shooting foul on Robert Carpenter  
8:23 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 19-21
8:47 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 17-21
8:57   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
8:59   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
9:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:43   Alejandro Vasquez missed free throw  
9:46   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
9:46 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made layup 17-19
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Dominick Welch  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
9:56   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
10:13   Jalen Crutcher missed free throw  
10:13   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
10:13 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 15-19
10:33 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 15-17
11:04 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 13-17
11:25 +1 Dominick Welch made free throw 13-15
11:25   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
11:25 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 12-15
11:29   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Dominick Welch  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
11:41   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill 10-15
12:10 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 10-12
12:32   Turnover on Dwayne Cohill  
12:32   Offensive foul on Dwayne Cohill  
12:55 +2 Robert Carpenter made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 8-12
13:20 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
13:20 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
13:20   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
13:40 +2 Justin Winston made dunk 6-10
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Justin Winston  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:08   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:31   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
14:44   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
15:04   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Trey Landers  
15:44 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 4-10
15:54 +2 Justin Winston made layup 4-8
16:17 +2 Trey Landers made layup 2-8
16:18   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
16:20   Rodney Chatman missed jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
16:47   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
16:57   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:08   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20 +2 Jaren English made layup 2-6
17:21   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
17:23   Jaren English missed layup  
17:41 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 0-6
17:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
17:46   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
18:00   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 0-4
18:31   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
18:33   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
18:47   Rodney Chatman missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
19:08   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:25 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:25   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
19:48   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
Key Players
K. Lofton
0 G
J. Crutcher
10 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
43.9 Field Goal % 45.8
42.9 Three Point % 41.0
85.7 Free Throw % 80.0
Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
R. Mikesell
I. Watson
R. Chatman
J. Tshimanga
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 16 8 2 8/10 0/2 0/0 1 27 0 2 2 1 7
R. Mikesell 10 5 4 4/6 0/2 2/2 1 28 2 1 1 0 5
I. Watson 8 2 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
R. Chatman 6 0 2 1/4 0/1 4/4 2 21 0 0 1 0 0
J. Tshimanga 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 3
On Court
O. Toppin
R. Mikesell
I. Watson
R. Chatman
J. Tshimanga
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 16 8 2 8/10 0/2 0/0 1 27 0 2 2 1 7
R. Mikesell 10 5 4 4/6 0/2 2/2 1 28 2 1 1 0 5
I. Watson 8 2 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
R. Chatman 6 0 2