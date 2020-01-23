|
20:00
Jumpball received by Houston
19:41
Nate Hinton missed jump shot
19:39
Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
19:30
Offensive foul on Chris Harris Jr.
19:30
Turnover on Chris Harris Jr.
19:24
Out of bounds turnover on Christian Vital
19:11
Personal foul on Christian Vital
19:05
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
19:03
Defensive rebound by Akok Akok
18:39
Offensive foul on Josh Carlton
18:39
Turnover on Josh Carlton
18:27
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
0-2
|
17:56
Akok Akok missed jump shot
|
|
17:54
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
17:53
Personal foul on Nate Hinton
|
|
17:45
Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot
|
|
17:43
Offensive rebound by Christian Vital
|
|
17:35
+3
|
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Carlton
|
3-2
|
17:14
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
3-4
|
16:56
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:54
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|
|
16:42
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau made jump shot
|
3-6
|
16:17
Akok Akok missed jump shot
|
|
16:15
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|
|
15:55
Offensive foul on Nate Hinton
|
|
15:55
Turnover on Nate Hinton
|
|
15:43
Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.
|
|
15:43
+1
|
Akok Akok made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-6
|
15:43
Akok Akok missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:43
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|
|
15:27
Bad pass turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by Christian Vital
|
|
15:22
+2
|
James Bouknight made layup, assist by Christian Vital
|
6-6
|
15:05
+2
|
Caleb Mills made jump shot
|
6-8
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Fabian White Jr.
|
|
14:50
Personal foul on James Bouknight
|
|
14:38
DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
|
|
14:36
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|
|
14:20
Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.
|
|
13:53
Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
13:36
Lost ball turnover on Caleb Mills, stolen by Christian Vital
|
|
13:28
+2
|
Christian Vital made layup
|
8-8
|
13:13
DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:11
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
|
|
13:05
Akok Akok missed jump shot
|
|
13:03
Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|
|
12:57
Personal foul on James Bouknight
|
|
12:41
Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:39
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
12:12
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Alterique Gilbert
|
10-8
|
12:12
Shooting foul on Justin Gorham
|
|
12:12
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made free throw
|
11-8
|
12:00
+2
|
Quentin Grimes made layup
|
11-10
|
11:52
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:50
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
11:29
Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:27
Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham
|
|
11:14
Justin Gorham missed jump shot
|
|
11:12
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
11:00
Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:58
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
10:47
Chris Harris Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Akok Akok
|
|
10:45
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
10:42
Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert
|
|
10:34
Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes
|
|
10:34
Turnover on Quentin Grimes
|
|
10:21
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:19
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
10:19
Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley
|
|
9:58
Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson
|
|
10:19
+1
|
Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-11
|
10:19
+1
|
Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-12
|
9:38
Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:36
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
|
|
9:28
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|
|
9:26
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
|
|
9:28
Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.
|
|
9:28
+1
|
Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-12
|
9:28
+1
|
Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-12
|
9:16
Offensive foul on Justin Gorham
|
|
9:16
Turnover on Justin Gorham
|
|
9:08
Offensive foul on Christian Vital
|
|
9:08
Turnover on Christian Vital
|
|
8:55
+3
|
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
13-15
|
8:35
Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
8:33
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
8:27
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley made layup
|
15-15
|
8:11
Chris Harris Jr. missed layup
|
|
8:09
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
8:04
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:02
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
8:02
Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
8:02
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-15
|
8:02
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-15
|
7:50
Personal foul on Sidney Wilson
|
|
7:51
Justin Gorham missed free throw
|
|
7:51
Defensive rebound by Akok Akok
|
|
7:37
+2
|
James Bouknight made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert
|
19-15
|
7:24
+3
|
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
19-18
|
6:50
Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot
|
|
6:48
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
6:48
Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley
|
|
6:48
DeJon Jarreau missed free throw
|
|
6:48
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
6:23
+2
|
Brendan Adams made jump shot
|
21-18
|
6:04
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
|
|
6:04
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-19
|
6:04
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-20
|
5:38
Brendan Adams missed jump shot
|
|
5:36
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
5:26
Quentin Grimes missed jump shot
|
|
5:24
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|
|
5:24
Personal foul on Josh Carlton
|
|
5:24
Brison Gresham missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:24
Brison Gresham missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:24
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
5:15
Offensive foul on Akok Akok
|
|
5:15
Turnover on Akok Akok
|
|
4:57
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|
|
4:55
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
4:49
+2
|
James Bouknight made layup
|
23-20
|
4:27
Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
4:20
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:18
Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams
|
|
4:18
Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Adams
|
|
4:06
Personal foul on Brendan Adams
|
|
4:06
+1
|
Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-21
|
4:06
Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:06
Defensive rebound by Akok Akok
|
|
3:44
Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:42
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
3:35
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:33
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
3:27
Personal foul on Brison Gresham
|
|
3:26
Alterique Gilbert missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:26
Alterique Gilbert missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:26
Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|
|
3:08
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|
|
3:06
Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams
|
|
2:56
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:54
Offensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
|
|
2:48
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert made layup
|
25-21
|
2:39
Quentin Grimes missed jump shot
|
|
2:37
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|
|
2:31
Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:29
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
|
|
2:17
Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Brison Gresham
|
|
2:14
+2
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|
25-23
|
1:45
Akok Akok missed jump shot
|
|
1:43
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
1:38
Marcus Sasser missed layup
|
|
1:38
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
1:13
+2
|
Jalen Gaffney made jump shot
|
27-23
|
49.0
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau made jump shot
|
27-25
|
17.0
+3
|
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot
|
30-25
|
1.0
Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
Defensive rebound by Akok Akok
|
|
0.0
End of period
