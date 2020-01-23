UCONN
HOU

No Text

Jarreau, Mills lead No. 25 Houston past UConn 63-59

  • AP
  • Jan 23, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) DeJon Jarreau had 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Caleb Mills scored 20 points and No. 25 Houston beat UConn 63-59 on Thursday night.

Jarreau and Mills combined for the final 17 points, including 12 free throws, as Houston overcame a six-point deficit in the final 5:15.

Houston (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) won its third straight despite shooting 36% from the floor. Houston was 25 of 34 from the free throw line in a foul-filled game.

Christian Vital scored 14 points, and Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (10-8, 1-4), who lost their third straight. UConn shot 36%, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range. UConn was 15 of 23 from the line.

Trailing 50-44 with 5:15 left, Houston went on an 17-5 run and took a 61-55 lead on two free throws by Mills with 12 seconds left.

Jalen Gaffney made a layup and two free throws after Jarreau was whistled for a technical, closing within 61-59 with seven seconds left. Temi Aiyegbusi missed a jumper with five seconds remaining, and Mills grabbed the rebound and sealed the win with two free throws with two seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies fell to 0-4 against ranked teams, including their last three games.

Houston: The Cougars had their third-lowest scoring half of the season with 25 first-half points. Houston won the rebounding battle 42-33 and had just one second-chance point.

FOUL TROUBLE

Houston and UConn combined for 54 fouls, including 23 fouls in the first half. The UConn bench was whistled for a technical foul with 11:13 left in the second half. Gresham was also whistled for a technical foul, along with James Bouknight, with 5:56 left in the game.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts Tulsa on Sunday.

Houston: Hosts South Florida on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 30
HOU Cougars 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:41   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
19:30   Offensive foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
19:30   Turnover on Chris Harris Jr.  
19:24   Out of bounds turnover on Christian Vital  
19:11   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
19:05   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
18:39   Offensive foul on Josh Carlton  
18:39   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
18:27 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 0-2
17:56   Akok Akok missed jump shot  
17:54   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:53   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
17:45   Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Christian Vital  
17:35 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Carlton 3-2
17:14 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 3-4
16:56   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:42 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 3-6
16:17   Akok Akok missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
15:55   Offensive foul on Nate Hinton  
15:55   Turnover on Nate Hinton  
15:43   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
15:43 +1 Akok Akok made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
15:43   Akok Akok missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
15:27   Bad pass turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by Christian Vital  
15:22 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Christian Vital 6-6
15:05 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 6-8
14:54   Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
14:50   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
14:38   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
14:20   Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
13:53   Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by DeJon Jarreau  
13:36   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Mills, stolen by Christian Vital  
13:28 +2 Christian Vital made layup 8-8
13:13   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
13:05   Akok Akok missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
12:57   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
12:41   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
12:12 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Alterique Gilbert 10-8
12:12   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
12:12 +1 Isaiah Whaley made free throw 11-8
12:00 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup 11-10
11:52   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
11:29   Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
11:14   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
11:00   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
10:47   Chris Harris Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Akok Akok  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
10:42   Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
10:34   Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes  
10:34   Turnover on Quentin Grimes  
10:21   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
10:19   Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley  
9:58   Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson  
10:19 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
10:19 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
9:38   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:28   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
9:28   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
9:28 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 12-12
9:28 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-12
9:16   Offensive foul on Justin Gorham  
9:16   Turnover on Justin Gorham  
9:08   Offensive foul on Christian Vital  
9:08   Turnover on Christian Vital  
8:55 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 13-15
8:35   Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:27 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 15-15
8:11   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:04   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:02   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
8:02 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
8:02 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
7:50   Personal foul on Sidney Wilson  
7:51   Justin Gorham missed free throw  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
7:37 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 19-15
7:24 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 19-18
6:50   Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
6:48   Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley  
6:48   DeJon Jarreau missed free throw  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
6:23 +2 Brendan Adams made jump shot 21-18
6:04   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
6:04 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 21-19
6:04 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
5:38   Brendan Adams missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
5:26   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
5:24   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
5:24   Brison Gresham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:24   Brison Gresham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
5:15   Offensive foul on Akok Akok  
5:15   Turnover on Akok Akok  
4:57   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
4:49 +2 James Bouknight made layup 23-20
4:27   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Isaiah Whaley  
4:20   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
4:18   Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Adams  
4:06   Personal foul on Brendan Adams  
4:06 +1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
4:06   Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
3:44   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
3:35   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
3:27   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
3:26   Alterique Gilbert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:26   Alterique Gilbert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
3:08   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
2:56   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
2:48 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 25-21
2:39   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
2:31   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Brison Gresham  
2:14 +2 Cedrick Alley Jr. made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 25-23
1:45   Akok Akok missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
1:38   Marcus Sasser missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
1:13 +2 Jalen Gaffney made jump shot 27-23
49.0 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 27-25
17.0 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 30-25
1.0   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 29
HOU Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Akok Akok made jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 32-25
19:21   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
18:55   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
18:46   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
18:28   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by James Bouknight  
18:22   Akok Akok missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:59   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:50   Christian Vital missed layup  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
17:43 +2 DeJon Jarreau made layup 32-27
17:12   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:08   Josh Carlton missed layup  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:47   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Harris Jr.  
16:31   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
16:29   Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by DeJon Jarreau  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
16:20   Shooting foul on James Bouknight  
16:20 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
16:20 +1 Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-29
15:55   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
15:53   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
15:28   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
15:21 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 34-29
15:21   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
15:21   Alterique Gilbert missed free throw  
15:21   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
14:58   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:51   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
14:25   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:15 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 34-31
13:51   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
13:34   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Isaiah Whaley  
13:31   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
13:16 +3 Sidney Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 37-31
12:59 +2 Brison Gresham made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 37-33
12:35   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
12:21   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
12:21  