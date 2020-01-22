|
End of period
0.0
Offensive rebound by Oregon
0.0
Chris Duarte missed tip-in
1.0
Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte
2.0
Chandler Lawson missed jump shot
30.0
+3
|
Quinton Adlesh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson
30-32
|
55.0
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson
|
27-32
|
1:07
+1
|
Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-29
|
1:07
+1
|
Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-29
|
1:07
Personal foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
1:21
Turnover on Shakur Juiston
|
|
1:21
Offensive foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
1:32
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
1:34
Daniel Utomi missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
1:52
Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi
|
|
1:52
Chris Duarte missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:52
+1
|
Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-29
|
1:52
Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi
|
|
2:12
Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson
|
|
2:12
Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:12
+1
|
Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-28
|
2:13
Personal foul on Addison Patterson
|
|
2:16
Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
2:18
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:44
Traveling violation turnover on Nick Rakocevic
|
|
2:57
+2
|
Addison Patterson made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
24-28
|
3:02
Lost ball turnover on Max Agbonkpolo, stolen by Shakur Juiston
|
|
3:07
Offensive rebound by Max Agbonkpolo
|
|
3:07
Max Agbonkpolo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:07
+1
|
Max Agbonkpolo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-26
|
3:07
Personal foul on Addison Patterson
|
|
3:31
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
23-26
|
3:31
Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
3:31
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 3 free throws
|
23-25
|
3:31
Shooting foul on Max Agbonkpolo
|
|
3:47
Offensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
3:49
Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Max Agbonkpolo
|
|
4:01
+2
|
Daniel Utomi made jump shot
|
23-24
|
4:25
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Duarte
|
|
4:43
+1
|
Daniel Utomi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-24
|
4:43
+1
|
Daniel Utomi made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-24
|
4:43
Personal foul on Addison Patterson
|
|
4:43
Defensive rebound by Southern California
|
|
4:45
Chris Duarte missed layup
|
|
4:53
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
4:55
Max Agbonkpolo missed jump shot
|
|
5:26
+3
|
Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
19-24
|
5:48
+1
|
Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-21
|
5:48
+1
|
Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-21
|
5:48
Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis
|
|
5:52
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley
|
|
5:54
C.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
6:08
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley made floating jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson
|
17-21
|
6:35
+2
|
Chandler Lawson made reverse layup, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
15-21
|
6:56
Bad pass turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Chandler Lawson
|
|
7:23
Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Mathis
|
|
7:35
+3
|
Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson
|
15-19
|
7:59
+2
|
Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Anthony Mathis
|
12-19
|
8:19
Turnover on Elijah Weaver
|
|
8:19
Offensive foul on Elijah Weaver
|
|
8:33
Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
8:35
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:02
+2
|
Onyeka Okongwu made dunk, assist by Isaiah Mobley
|
12-17
|
9:02
Personal foul on Will Richardson
|
|
9:21
+2
|
C.J. Walker made dunk
|
10-17
|
9:24
Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
9:26
C.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
9:29
Offensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
9:31
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
9:42
Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:06
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Max Agbonkpolo
|
|
10:22
Personal foul on Max Agbonkpolo
|
|
10:26
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley made free throw
|
10-15
|
10:26
Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson
|
|
10:26
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley made layup
|
9-15
|
10:29
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley
|
|
10:31
Ethan Anderson missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
Personal foul on Anthony Mathis
|
|
10:45
Offensive rebound by Southern California
|
|
10:47
Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:54
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley
|
|
10:56
Shakur Juiston missed layup, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
11:10
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
11:12
Onyeka Okongwu missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte
|
|
11:21
Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
11:21
Chris Duarte missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:21
Chris Duarte missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:21
Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley
|
|
11:21
Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
11:23
Chris Duarte missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mobley
|
|
11:35
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Sturdivant, stolen by Chris Duarte
|
|
11:36
Personal foul on Will Richardson
|
|
11:36
Offensive rebound by Southern California
|
|
11:38
Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:50
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis
|
7-15
|
12:05
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
12:07
Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot
|
|
12:35
Turnover on Francis Okoro
|
|
12:35
Offensive foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
12:37
Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
12:39
Onyeka Okongwu missed layup
|
|
12:52
Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
12:54
Ethan Anderson missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro
|
|
13:13
Personal foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
13:29
Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
13:31
Chandler Lawson missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
13:57
Turnover on Elijah Weaver
|
|
13:57
Offensive foul on Elijah Weaver
|
|
14:02
Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver
|
|
14:04
Payton Pritchard missed jump shot
|
|
14:31
Personal foul on Elijah Weaver
|
|
14:31
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Chris Duarte
|
|
15:06
+2
|
Chris Duarte made layup
|
7-12
|
15:09
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Chris Duarte
|
|
15:22
Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
15:24
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:32
+2
|
Elijah Weaver made driving layup
|
7-10
|
16:02
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made jump shot, assist by Will Richardson
|
5-10
|
16:08
Personal foul on Jonah Mathews
|
|
16:30
+2
|
Nick Rakocevic made fade-away jump shot
|
5-8
|
16:51
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made layup
|
3-8
|
16:57
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
16:59
Nick Rakocevic missed layup
|
|
17:03
Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic
|
|
17:05
Jonah Mathews missed jump shot
|
|
17:27
+2
|
Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Will Richardson
|
3-6
|
17:34
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
17:36
Onyeka Okongwu missed layup
|
|
17:40
Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu
|
|
17:42
Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:06
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made driving layup
|
3-4
|
18:20
+3
|
Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:47
Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston
|
|
19:08
Personal foul on Jonah Mathews
|
|
19:14
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
19:16
Ethan Anderson missed layup
|
|
19:44
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made floating jump shot
|
0-2
|
20:00
Jumpball received by Oregon
