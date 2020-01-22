USC
OREG

Comeback kids USC, No. 12 Oregon to meet

  • FLM
  • Jan 22, 2020

Thursday's game between surging Southern California and No. 12 Oregon, the highest ranked Pac-12 Conference men's team in the nation, is a meeting of the league's comeback darlings.

The Ducks will host the Trojans, with both teams coming off wild victories over the weekend.

USC (15-3, 4-1 Pac-12) is coming off of an 82-78 overtime win over Stanford in Los Angeles, in which the Trojans trailed by as many as 21 points early in the second half. They trailed by five with 33 seconds left in regulation.

USC moved into a tie for first with the Cardinal, while Oregon (15-4, 4-2) is just a half-game back after a split with the Washington schools on the road. The Ducks avoided a sweep with a 64-61 overtime win over Washington in which Oregon trailed by 16 near the midway mark of the second half.

Oregon is 10-0 at home this season, while USC's only true road loss was Jan. 5 in a miserable effort at Washington, when they were crushed 72-40.

The Ducks are led by guard Payton Pritchard, who needs four assists to become the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points and 600 career assists. He'll also become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points, 600 career assists and 500 career rebounds.

"I'll be there to make that play. Take that shot. Make that pass," Pritchard told the Oregon athletics website after he sank the winning shot to beat Washington last Saturday.

"We've been in that situation more than we probably care to be," Oregon assistant coach Tony Stubblefield said Tuesday on the Oregon Sports Network podcast. "We have been there, and guys just stuck with it and had faith in coach (Dana) Altman and what he wanted to get done."

The Trojans will be buoyed by their win over Stanford. Their 21-point comeback was the largest second-half deficit overcome in a victory in Pac-12 history.

"This gives us great confidence," coach Andy Enfield told the Los Angeles Times after Saturday's win. "We were confident going into (Saturday), but to win like this gives you another jolt. This was special. This doesn't happen often."

Freshman Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots per game, with a 61.7 field-goal percentage this season. He had 22 points against Stanford.

But USC will have to overcome some history. The Trojans have lost eight of their past nine games in Eugene, Ore., but are hoping they've turned a corner with the solid start to the season.

"We had a couple games before where we got down, and we started to give up," guard Elijah Weaver said. "This (Stanford) game just goes to show that we have a lot of resilience."

Stubblefield said the Ducks will have to defend and rebound to win. The Trojans have 99 more rebounds than their opponents this year and are out-rebounding teams 40.4-34.9 per game.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us," Stubblefield said. "We can't have a letdown."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
USC Trojans 2
OREG Ducks 2

Time Team Play Score
19:23   Commercial timeout called  
19:26   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
19:26   Chris Duarte missed free throw  
19:26   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
19:26 +2 Chris Duarte made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 32-34
19:40 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Nick Rakocevic 32-32

1st Half
USC Trojans 30
OREG Ducks 32

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
0.0   Chris Duarte missed tip-in  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
2.0   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
30.0 +3 Quinton Adlesh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 30-32
55.0 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 27-32
1:07 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
1:07 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
1:07   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
1:21   Turnover on Shakur Juiston  
1:21   Offensive foul on Shakur Juiston  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
1:34   Daniel Utomi missed fade-away jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
1:52   Chris Duarte missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:52 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 25-29
1:52   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
2:12   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:12 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
2:13   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
2:18   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
2:57 +2 Addison Patterson made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 24-28
3:02   Lost ball turnover on Max Agbonkpolo, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Max Agbonkpolo  
3:07   Max Agbonkpolo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:07 +1 Max Agbonkpolo made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
3:07   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
3:31 +1 Payton Pritchard made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-26
3:31   Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:31 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 3 free throws 23-25
3:31   Shooting foul on Max Agbonkpolo  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
3:49   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Max Agbonkpolo  
4:01 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 23-24
4:25   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Duarte  
4:43 +1 Daniel Utomi made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
4:43 +1 Daniel Utomi made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
4:43   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
4:45   Chris Duarte missed layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
4:55   Max Agbonkpolo missed jump shot  
5:26 +3 Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 19-24
5:48 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-21
5:48 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
5:48   Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
5:54   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
6:08 +2 Isaiah Mobley made floating jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 17-21
6:35 +2 Chandler Lawson made reverse layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 15-21
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
7:23   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Mathis  
7:35 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 15-19
7:59 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Anthony Mathis 12-19
8:19   Turnover on Elijah Weaver  
8:19   Offensive foul on Elijah Weaver  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
8:35   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk, assist by Isaiah Mobley 12-17
9:02   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
9:21 +2 C.J. Walker made dunk 10-17
9:24   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
9:26   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
9:31   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
9:42   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Max Agbonkpolo  
10:22   Personal foul on Max Agbonkpolo  
10:26 +1 Isaiah Mobley made free throw 10-15
10:26   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
10:26 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup 9-15
10:29   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
10:31   Ethan Anderson missed fade-away jump shot  
10:46   Personal foul on Anthony Mathis  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
10:47   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
10:56   Shakur Juiston missed layup, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
11:12   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:21   Chris Duarte missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Chris Duarte missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
11:23   Chris Duarte missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Sturdivant, stolen by Chris Duarte  
11:36   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
11:38   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 7-15
12:05   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
12:07   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
12:35   Turnover on Francis Okoro  
12:35   Offensive foul on Francis Okoro  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
12:39   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
12:54   Ethan Anderson missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
13:13   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
13:31   Chandler Lawson missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
13:57   Turnover on Elijah Weaver  
13:57   Offensive foul on Elijah Weaver  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
14:04   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
14:31   Personal foul on Elijah Weaver  
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Chris Duarte  
15:06 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 7-12
15:09   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Chris Duarte  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:24   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32 +2 Elijah Weaver made driving layup 7-10
16:02 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 5-10
16:08   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
16:30 +2 Nick Rakocevic made fade-away jump shot 5-8
16:51 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 3-8
16:57   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
16:59   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
17:05   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
17:27 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Will Richardson 3-6
17:34   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
17:36   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
17:42   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06 +2 Shakur Juiston made driving layup 3-4
18:20 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston  
19:08   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
19:16   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
19:44 +2 Payton Pritchard made floating jump shot 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
Key Players
N. Rakocevic
31 F
P. Pritchard
3 G
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
44.8 Field Goal % 48.4
50.0 Three Point % 37.4
60.8 Free Throw % 74.0
  Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson 19:26
  Chris Duarte missed free throw 19:26
  Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi 19:26
+ 2 Chris Duarte made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 19:26
+ 2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Nick Rakocevic 19:40
  Offensive rebound by Oregon 0.0
  Chris Duarte missed tip-in 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte 1.0
  Chandler Lawson missed jump shot 2.0
+ 3 Quinton Adlesh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 30.0
+ 3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 55.0
Team Stats
Points 32 34
Field Goals 10-25 (40.0%) 14-28 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-7 (42.9%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Total Rebounds 17 17
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 9 10
Team 3 3
Assists 5 9
Steals 1 5
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 10 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
D. Utomi G
10 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
5
C. Duarte G
11 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo USC 15-3 30232
home team logo 12 Oregon 15-4 32234
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo USC 15-3 74.0 PPG 43 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 12 Oregon 15-4 76.6 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
4
D. Utomi G 6.6 PPG 3.7 RPG 0.4 APG 38.7 FG%
5
C. Duarte G 12.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.7 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Utomi G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
5
C. Duarte G 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 50.0
42.9 3PT FG% 42.9
81.8 FT% 37.5
USC
Starters
D. Utomi
O. Okongwu
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
E. Anderson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Utomi 10 1 0 3/5 2/3 2/2 2 19 0 0 0 0 1
O. Okongwu 9 7 0 2/5 0/0 5/6 0 17 0 2 1 2 5
N. Rakocevic 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 1 0
J. Mathews 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Anderson 0 0 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
D. Utomi
O. Okongwu
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
E. Anderson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Utomi 10 1 0 3/5 2/3 2/2 2 19 0 0 0 0 1
O. Okongwu 9 7 0 2/5 0/0 5/6 0 17 0 2 1 2 5
N. Rakocevic 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 1 0
J. Mathews 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Anderson 0 0 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
I. Mobley
Q. Adlesh
E. Weaver
M. Agbonkpolo
K. Sturdivant
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
T. Lewis
D. London
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mobley 5 3 1 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 9 0 1 0 1 2
Q. Adlesh 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Weaver 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 4 0 0 4 0 1
M. Agbonkpolo 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 8 1 1 1 1 0
K. Sturdivant 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 14 5 10/25 3/7 9/11 10 103 1 4 8 5 9
Oregon
Starters
C. Duarte
P. Pritchard
C. Lawson
S. Juiston
W. Richardson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Duarte 11 3 0 4/9 2/4 1/5 0 19 3 1 1 2 1
P. Pritchard 8 0 3 3/5 0/0 2/3 0 19 0 0 0 0 0
C. Lawson 6 2 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 1 1
S. Juiston 5 3 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 12 1 0 2 0 3
W. Richardson 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
C. Duarte
P. Pritchard
C. Lawson
S. Juiston
W. Richardson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Duarte 11 3 0 4/9 2/4 1/5 0 19 3 1 1 2 1
P. Pritchard 8 0 3 3/5 0/0 2/3 0 19 0 0 0 0 0
C. Lawson 6 2 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 1 1
S. Juiston 5 3 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 12 1 0 2 0 3
W. Richardson 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
A. Patterson
C. Walker
A. Mathis
F. Okoro
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
N. Dante
E. Ionescu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Patterson 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. Walker 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 0
A. Mathis 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 0 2
F. Okoro 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 1 1 0 1
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ionescu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 14 9 14/28 3/7 3/8 12 104 5 2 6 4 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores