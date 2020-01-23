WASHST
COLO

No Text

No Text

1st Half
WASHST Cougars 33
COLO Buffaloes 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Evan Battey, stolen by CJ Elleby  
19:21   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
19:14 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 0-2
18:59 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 3-2
18:42   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
18:32 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 5-2
18:10   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
18:02 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 5-5
17:43 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 7-5
17:18   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jeff Pollard  
16:45   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
16:42   Traveling violation turnover on Shane Gatling  
16:27   Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Evan Battey  
16:18   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:09   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
16:01 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 10-5
15:53   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
15:43 +2 Dallas Walton made hook shot, assist by Daylen Kountz 10-7
15:23   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
15:15   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
15:07   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
15:07 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
15:07 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-9
14:51   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
14:32   Bad pass turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by DJ Rodman  
14:27   DJ Rodman missed layup  
14:25   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:15 +2 CJ Elleby made tip-in 12-9
14:04 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 12-11
13:57   CJ Elleby missed layup  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
13:57   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
13:31   Evan Battey missed layup  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
13:11 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 15-11
12:55   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Noah Williams  
12:50   Noah Williams missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
12:43 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 15-14
12:16 +2 Jervae Robinson made jump shot 17-14
11:53   Daylen Kountz missed jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
11:32   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:06 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 17-16
10:49   Jeff Pollard missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Battey  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
10:33   Aljaz Kunc missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
10:14   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
10:14 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 17-17
10:14 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
9:59   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
9:41 +2 Lucas Siewert made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels 17-20
9:22   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
9:16   Personal foul on Daron Henson  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
9:11   Personal foul on Eli Parquet  
8:56 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 19-20
8:44   Lucas Siewert missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
8:36 +3 Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljaz Kunc 22-20
8:36   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
8:36 +1 Eli Parquet made 1st of 3 free throws 22-21
8:36   Eli Parquet missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:36 +1 Eli Parquet made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-22
8:06 +2 Daron Henson made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 24-22
7:54   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Daron Henson  
7:36   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
7:21   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
7:10 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daylen Kountz 24-25
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Daylen Kountz  
6:40   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
6:30   Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
6:11   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
6:04 +2 Daron Henson made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 26-25
5:33   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:13   Shooting foul on Aljaz Kunc  
5:13 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
5:14   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:14   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
4:51   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
4:33   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
4:26 +2 Dallas Walton made jump shot 26-28
4:08   Backcourt turnover on Jervae Robinson  
3:57   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
3:50   Traveling violation turnover on Daylen Kountz  
3:41   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
3:13 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 26-31
2:46   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
2:42 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 28-31
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by CJ Elleby  
2:21   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
2:05 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 28-33
1:45   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Lucas Siewert  
1:39 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 28-35
1:16 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 30-35
59.0   Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard  
59.0 +1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
59.0   Lucas Siewert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
59.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
41.0   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12.0   Lost ball turnover on Maddox Daniels, stolen by Aljaz Kunc  
6.0 +2 Noah Williams made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 32-36
6.0   Shooting foul on Alexander Strating  
6.0 +1 Noah Williams made free throw 33-36
1.0   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
1.0 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 33-37
1.0 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WASHST Cougars 23
COLO Buffaloes 40

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
19:37   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
19:24   Noah Williams missed layup  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
19:24   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
19:06   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
18:57   Evan Battey missed dunk  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
18:35 +2 Isaac Bonton made driving layup 35-38
18:07 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 35-40
17:50   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup, blocked by McKinley Wright IV  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
17:35   Shooting foul on Shane Gatling  
17:35 +1 Jervae Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
17:35   Jervae Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
17:16   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Evan Battey  
17:00 +2 McKinley Wright IV made driving layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 36-42
16:41   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
16:32 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 36-45
16:24   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Williams  
16:06   Lucas Siewert missed driving layup  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:00 +2 Evan Battey made dunk 36-47
15:52 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot 39-47
15:26   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
15:15 +2 CJ Elleby made fade-away jump shot 41-47
14:55   McKinley Wright IV missed floating jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
14:46   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:39   D'Shawn Schwartz missed driving layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
14:35   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
14:26 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 41-49
14:10 +3 Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 44-49
13:55   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
13:40 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot 44-51
13:25   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
13:09   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
13:05   Offensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
12:57 +3 Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 47-51
12:32 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 47-54
12:12 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 50-54
11:52   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:49   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
11:45 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 50-56
11:21   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
11:12 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 50-59
10:55   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
10:54 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 51-59
10:56   CJ Elleby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
10:42   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Battey  
10:22   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
10:09   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
10:01   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Daylen Kountz  
9:40   Daylen Kountz missed driving layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
9:37   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
9:36 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 51-62
9:06   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
8:49 +2 Daylen Kountz made jump shot 51-64
8:24   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Noah Williams  
8:02   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
8:01   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
7:56   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot, blocked by McKinley Wright IV  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
7:37   Lucas Siewert missed hook shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
7:17   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
7:15   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
6:49   Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard  
6:49 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 51-65
6:49 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-66
6:37