WASHST
COLO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Colorado
|19:41
|
|Lost ball turnover on Evan Battey, stolen by CJ Elleby
|19:21
|
|Isaac Bonton missed layup
|19:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|19:14
|
|+2
|McKinley Wright IV made layup
|0-2
|18:59
|
|+3
|CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton
|3-2
|18:42
|
|Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|18:32
|
|+2
|CJ Elleby made jump shot
|5-2
|18:10
|
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup
|18:08
|
|Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|18:02
|
|+3
|Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|5-5
|17:43
|
|+2
|Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton
|7-5
|17:18
|
|Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jeff Pollard
|16:45
|
|Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling
|16:42
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Shane Gatling
|16:27
|
|Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Evan Battey
|16:18
|
|McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:16
|
|Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|16:09
|
|Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jervae Robinson
|16:01
|
|+3
|Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson
|10-5
|15:53
|
|Personal foul on Jervae Robinson
|15:43
|
|+2
|Dallas Walton made hook shot, assist by Daylen Kountz
|10-7
|15:23
|
|Noah Williams missed jump shot
|15:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|15:15
|
|CJ Elleby missed jump shot
|15:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|15:07
|
|Shooting foul on Noah Williams
|15:07
|
|+1
|D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws
|10-8
|15:07
|
|+1
|D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10-9
|14:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby
|14:32
|
|Bad pass turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by DJ Rodman
|14:27
|
|DJ Rodman missed layup
|14:25
|
|Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|14:15
|
|+2
|CJ Elleby made tip-in
|12-9
|14:04
|
|+2
|D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|12-11
|13:57
|
|CJ Elleby missed layup
|13:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|13:57
|
|Personal foul on CJ Elleby
|13:31
|
|Evan Battey missed layup
|13:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|13:11
|
|+3
|Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams
|15-11
|12:55
|
|Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Noah Williams
|12:50
|
|Noah Williams missed layup
|12:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz
|12:43
|
|+3
|Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|15-14
|12:16
|
|+2
|Jervae Robinson made jump shot
|17-14
|11:53
|
|Daylen Kountz missed jump shot
|11:51
|
|Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman
|11:32
|
|Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|11:06
|
|+2
|Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|17-16
|10:49
|
|Jeff Pollard missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Battey
|10:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Washington State
|10:33
|
|Aljaz Kunc missed jump shot
|10:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|10:14
|
|Shooting foul on CJ Elleby
|10:14
|
|+1
|Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws
|17-17
|10:14
|
|+1
|Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-18
|9:59
|
|Isaac Bonton missed jump shot
|9:57
|
|Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|9:41
|
|+2
|Lucas Siewert made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels
|17-20
|9:22
|
|Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:20
|
|Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|9:16
|
|Personal foul on Daron Henson
|9:11
|
|Lost ball turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Isaac Bonton
|9:11
|
|Personal foul on Eli Parquet
|8:56
|
|+2
|Isaac Bonton made jump shot
|19-20
|8:44
|
|Lucas Siewert missed layup
|8:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|8:36
|
|+3
|Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljaz Kunc
|22-20
|8:36
|
|Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson
|8:36
|
|+1
|Eli Parquet made 1st of 3 free throws
|22-21
|8:36
|
|Eli Parquet missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|8:36
|
|+1
|Eli Parquet made 3rd of 3 free throws
|22-22
|8:06
|
|+2
|Daron Henson made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton
|24-22
|7:54
|
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Daron Henson
|7:36
|
|Personal foul on Evan Battey
|7:21
|
|Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|7:10
|
|+3
|Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daylen Kountz
|24-25
|6:46
|
|Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Daylen Kountz
|6:40
|
|McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|6:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc
|6:30
|
|Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|6:11
|
|Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|6:04
|
|+2
|Daron Henson made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton
|26-25
|5:33
|
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|5:18
|
|Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz
|5:13
|
|Shooting foul on Aljaz Kunc
|5:13
|
|+1
|D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws
|26-26
|5:14
|
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5:14
|
|Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|4:51
|
|CJ Elleby missed jump shot
|4:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|4:33
|
|Lucas Siewert missed jump shot
|4:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Dallas Walton
|4:26
|
|+2
|Dallas Walton made jump shot
|26-28
|4:08
|
|Backcourt turnover on Jervae Robinson
|3:57
|
|McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot
|3:55
|
|Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|3:50
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Daylen Kountz
|3:41
|
|Isaac Bonton missed layup
|3:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton
|3:13
|
|+3
|D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|26-31
|2:46
|
|Personal foul on Lucas Siewert
|2:42
|
|+2
|CJ Elleby made jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton
|28-31
|2:25
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by CJ Elleby
|2:21
|
|Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby
|2:05
|
|+2
|McKinley Wright IV made jump shot
|28-33
|1:45
|
|Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Lucas Siewert
|1:39
|
|+2
|Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|28-35
|1:16
|
|+2
|Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton
|30-35
|59.0
|
|Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard
|59.0
|
|+1
|Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-36
|59.0
|
|Lucas Siewert missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|
|Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|41.0
|
|Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|12.0
|
|Lost ball turnover on Maddox Daniels, stolen by Aljaz Kunc
|6.0
|
|+2
|Noah Williams made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton
|32-36
|6.0
|
|Shooting foul on Alexander Strating
|6.0
|
|+1
|Noah Williams made free throw
|33-36
|1.0
|
|Personal foul on Noah Williams
|1.0
|
|+1
|McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws
|33-37
|1.0
|
|+1
|McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-38
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|
|Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz
|19:37
|
|Isaac Bonton missed driving layup
|19:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Noah Williams
|19:24
|
|Noah Williams missed layup
|19:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|19:24
|
|Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:22
|
|Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|19:06
|
|Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Evan Battey
|18:57
|
|Evan Battey missed dunk
|18:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|18:35
|
|+2
|Isaac Bonton made driving layup
|35-38
|18:07
|
|+2
|D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|35-40
|17:50
|
|Isaac Bonton missed driving layup, blocked by McKinley Wright IV
|17:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Washington State
|17:35
|
|Shooting foul on Shane Gatling
|17:35
|
|+1
|Jervae Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|36-40
|17:35
|
|Jervae Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Noah Williams
|17:16
|
|Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Evan Battey
|17:00
|
|+2
|McKinley Wright IV made driving layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz
|36-42
|16:41
|
|Isaac Bonton missed driving layup
|16:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|16:32
|
|+3
|Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|36-45
|16:24
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Noah Williams
|16:06
|
|Lucas Siewert missed driving layup
|16:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Evan Battey
|16:00
|
|+2
|Evan Battey made dunk
|36-47
|15:52
|
|+3
|CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot
|39-47
|15:26
|
|Shane Gatling missed jump shot
|15:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|15:15
|
|+2
|CJ Elleby made fade-away jump shot
|41-47
|14:55
|
|McKinley Wright IV missed floating jump shot
|14:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Washington State
|14:46
|
|CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|14:39
|
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed driving layup, blocked by CJ Elleby
|14:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Colorado
|14:35
|
|Personal foul on Jervae Robinson
|14:26
|
|+2
|Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz
|41-49
|14:10
|
|+3
|Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams
|44-49
|13:55
|
|Personal foul on Noah Williams
|13:40
|
|+2
|Shane Gatling made jump shot
|44-51
|13:25
|
|Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV
|13:09
|
|Noah Williams missed jump shot
|13:05
|
|Offensive rebound by DJ Rodman
|12:57
|
|+3
|Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams
|47-51
|12:32
|
|+3
|D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|47-54
|12:12
|
|+3
|Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams
|50-54
|11:52
|
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:50
|
|Offensive rebound by Evan Battey
|11:49
|
|Personal foul on Isaac Bonton
|11:45
|
|+2
|McKinley Wright IV made jump shot, assist by Evan Battey
|50-56
|11:21
|
|Isaac Bonton missed driving layup
|11:19
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|11:12
|
|+3
|Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey
|50-59
|10:55
|
|Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz
|10:54
|
|+1
|CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-59
|10:56
|
|CJ Elleby missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|10:42
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Evan Battey
|10:22
|
|CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz
|10:09
|
|Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|10:01
|
|Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:59
|
|Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|9:45
|
|Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Daylen Kountz
|9:40
|
|Daylen Kountz missed driving layup, blocked by CJ Elleby
|9:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Colorado
|9:37
|
|Personal foul on CJ Elleby
|9:36
|
|+3
|Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey
|51-62
|9:06
|
|CJ Elleby missed jump shot
|9:04
|
|Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|8:49
|
|+2
|Daylen Kountz made jump shot
|51-64
|8:24
|
|Isaac Bonton missed jump shot
|8:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz
|8:16
|
|Lost ball turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Noah Williams
|8:02
|
|Personal foul on Evan Battey
|8:01
|
|Personal foul on Maddox Daniels
|7:56
|
|Isaac Bonton missed jump shot, blocked by McKinley Wright IV
|7:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels
|7:37
|
|Lucas Siewert missed hook shot
|7:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|7:17
|
|Isaac Bonton missed driving layup
|7:15
|
|Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|6:49
|
|Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard
|6:49
|
|+1
|Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-65
|6:49
|
|+1
|Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51-66
|6:37
|