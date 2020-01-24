ARIZ
No. 22 Arizona ready for another bout with ASU

  Jan 24, 2020

Rivals No. 22 Arizona and Arizona State have met in back-to-back Pac-12 games. They have bookended the conference season. But they have never done this.

For the first time since the Wildcats and Sun Devils joined the Pac-12 in 1978, they will finish their home-and-home series six games into league play, crunch time be darned.

It is not the way a rivalry should work, Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley suggested as the Sun Devils (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) prepared to host the Wildcats (13-5, 3-2) in the return match Saturday.

"I do wish we would play Arizona the last game of the season every year," said Hurley, whose Duke teams traditionally met North Carolina in the final regular-season game.

"When the rivalry is very intense ... I'm not saying we've closed the gap with Arizona. We've been good the last two years. I think it is deserving of being that last game."

Arizona State swept the series last season, but the Wildcats have won seven of the last nine after a convincing 75-47 victory in Tucson on Jan. 4.

The Wildcats used their size advantage to take a 49-35 rebounding edge and had a 50-18 advantage in points in the paint as Arizona State big man Romello White played through an ankle injury. Arizona center Chase Jeter missed last week with a back injury, and his status is unknown.

"Our rebounding was in place, and that's where it starts for us," Arizona coach Sean Miller said.

Although that was the Wildcats' only victory in a five-game stretch, they regained their footing -- and a spot in the Top 25 -- with decisive home wins over Utah and then-No. 20 Colorado last week, beating Utah 93-77 and Colorado 75-54, to get within one game of the league lead.

The Wildcats are looking for a breakthrough after losing three straight road games, including at No. 1 Baylor.

"Usually it crowns the conference champion," Miller said of road success. "Instead of having a good year, it's a great year. We haven't broken through in our road games."

Touted Arizona freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have carried the statistical load. Nnaji is averaging team highs in points (16.7) and rebounds (8.7) and has seven double-doubles. Mannion is averaging 14.0 points and a team-high 6.1 assists and Green is averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 1.6 steals.

Others have stepped up, and last week it was Cal-Irvine grad transfer guard Max Hazzard, who had 24 points and six 3-pointers against Utah and had 33 points in 33 minutes in the two games. He is the grandson of UCLA legend Walt Hazzard.

Arizona is averaging 81.6 points a game and shooting 48.2 percent from the field, both in the top 15 in NCAA Division I. The Wildcats are holding foes to a 38.3 from the field.

Arizona State is led by point guard Remy Martin, who is averaging a league-high 23.6 points a game in conference play.

"Those guys, we owe them one," Martin said.

Martin has scored 20 points in each of the last six games. White is averaging 10.7 points and 9.3 rebounds and Rob Edwards is averaging 10.1 points after emerging from a shooting slump with a season-high 24 points and five threes in a victory over Utah on Saturday.

"At the end of the day, none of that means anything to me," Martin said of his scoring. "Whether I score 14, two or 20, if we don't win, it doesn't make sense. It doesn't matter. I don't care at all. I will say that til the death of me."

Miller: "I think he is ASU's heart and soul, for sure. He's a winner."

Edwards tied a season high with five treys against Utah and has made 14 of 26 3-pointers since the Arizona game.

"I just stayed in the gym, stayed confident and came to practice every day focused and locked in,' Edwards said. "I knew it was coming if you work hard."

1st Half
ARIZ Wildcats 43
ARIZST Sun Devils 24

Time Team Play Score
1:27   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
1:40 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-24
1:40 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 42-24
1:40   Shooting foul on Romello White  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
1:52   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08 +2 Stone Gettings made turnaround jump shot 41-24
2:37   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2:37   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed free throw  
2:37   Shooting foul on Max Hazzard  
2:37 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 39-24
2:52   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
2:52   Jaelen House missed layup  
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Jaelen House  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
3:02   Rob Edwards missed layup  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
3:10   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Jumpball received by Arizona  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Ira Lee  
3:25   Ira Lee missed layup, blocked by Mickey Mitchell  
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Ira Lee  
3:47 +2 Ira Lee made dunk, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 39-22
3:55   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
3:57   Romello White missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
4:06   Josh Green missed jump shot  
4:13   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
4:26 +2 Rob Edwards made dunk 37-22
4:31   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Rob Edwards  
4:40 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 37-20
4:55   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
5:11 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 37-18
5:13   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
5:27 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 37-15
5:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
5:36   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
5:54   Romello White missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko  
5:55   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
6:07   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
6:09   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29 +2 Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 34-15
6:32   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
6:51 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 34-13
6:56   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
6:58   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
7:05   Josh Green missed jump shot  
7:28   Backcourt turnover on Kimani Lawrence  
7:40 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 31-13
7:49   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
7:51   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 29-13
8:19   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
8:21   Taeshon Cherry missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
8:32   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:32 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 26-13
8:32   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
8:49   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 25-13
9:08   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
9:10   Jalen Graham missed layup  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
9:13   Jalen Graham missed dunk  
9:35 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 22-13
9:42   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
9:44   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02 +2 Zeke Nnaji made tip-in 20-13
10:07   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
10:09   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
10:24   Remy Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:24 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 18-13
10:24   Shooting foul on Nico Mannion  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
10:34   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Kimani Lawrence, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
11:05 +2 Dylan Smith made driving layup 18-12
11:11   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
11:13   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Ira Lee  
11:37 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard 16-12
11:49   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
11:51   Kimani Lawrence missed jump shot  
12:10 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 14-12
12:22   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
12:24   Mickey Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Traveling violation turnover on Dylan Smith  
12:53 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 12-12
13:21 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard 12-10
13:33 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
13:33   Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:33   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
13:40   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
13:48   Mickey Mitchell missed layup  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:56   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
14:11 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 9-9
14:34 +2 Zeke Nnaji made hook shot 9-7
14:47   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
14:49   Remy Martin missed layup  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
14:55   Mickey Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
15:19 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
15:19 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 6-7
15:18   Shooting foul on Romello White  
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Romello White  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
16:16 +2 Remy Martin made driving layup 5-7
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green, stolen by Remy Martin  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:32   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54 +2 Stone Gettings made reverse layup, assist by Zeke Nnaji 5-5
17:04   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:06   Romello White missed layup  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
17:23   Josh Green missed jump shot  
17:39   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
17:58   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
18:09   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
18:14   Nico Mannion missed layup  
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Stone Gettings  
18:31   Bad pass turnover on Stone Gettings, stolen by Remy Martin  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
18:37   Stone Gettings missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
18:43   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57 +2 Romello White made reverse layup, assist by Taeshon Cherry 3-5
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
19:22   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 3-3
19:52 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 0-3
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
Key Players
N. Mannion
1 G
R. Martin
1 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
44.4 Field Goal % 43.3
37.5 Three Point % 33.0
87.5 Free Throw % 74.0
  Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Zeke Nnaji 1:27
+ 1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:40
+ 1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 1:40
  Shooting foul on Romello White 1:40
  Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji 1:50
  Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:52
+ 2 Stone Gettings made turnaround jump shot 2:08
  Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji 2:37
  Alonzo Verge Jr. missed free throw 2:37
  Shooting foul on Max Hazzard 2:37
+ 2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 2:37
Team Stats
Points 43 24
Field Goals 16-30 (53.3%) 10-33 (30.3%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 14
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 20 9
Team 3 3
Assists 9 5
Steals 4 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 7 5
Technicals 0 0
22
Z. Nnaji F
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1
R. Martin G
9 PTS, 2 AST
12T
Desert Financial Arena Tempe, AZ
Desert Financial Arena Tempe, AZ
Team Stats
Key Players
22
Z. Nnaji F 16.7 PPG 8.7 RPG 0.7 APG 65.3 FG%
1
R. Martin G 19.5 PPG 3.4 RPG 4.2 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
Z. Nnaji F 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
1
R. Martin G 9 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
53.3 FG% 30.3
54.5 3PT FG% 16.7
83.3 FT% 40.0
Arizona
Starters
Z. Nnaji
D. Smith
S. Gettings
J. Baker Jr.
M. Hazzard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Nnaji 13 6 1 4/5 0/0 5/6 0 15 1 2 1 1 5
D. Smith 8 3 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 3 0 3
S. Gettings 6 5 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 1 4
J. Baker Jr. 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 1
M. Hazzard 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
I. Lee
C. Koloko
C. Jeter
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
J. Brown
B. Williams
J. Mains
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Lee 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 1 0 1 1
C. Koloko 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 0 1
C. Jeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mains - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 23 9 16/30 6/11 5/6 7 70 4 4 9 3 20
Arizona State
Starters
R. Martin
R. Edwards
A. Verge Jr.
M. Mitchell
J. Graham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 9 0 2 3/8 1/5 2/4 0 15 2 0 2 0 0
R. Edwards 7 2 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 2
A. Verge Jr. 4 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 12 0 0 1 0 1
M. Mitchell 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 1 1
J. Graham 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
On Bench
J. House
G. Fogerty
K. Feit
E. Valtonen
C. Christopher
K. Thomas
A. Allen
J. Olmsted
M. Burno
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. House 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Valtonen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christopher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Olmsted - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Burno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 11 5 10/33 2/12 2/5 5 58 4 2 7 2 9
