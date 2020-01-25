No Text
BAYLOR
FLA
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Baylor
|19:40
|
|Offensive foul on Jared Butler
|19:40
|
|Turnover on Jared Butler
|19:29
|
|Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Freddie Gillespie
|19:21
|
|Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne
|19:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|19:21
|
|Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Florida
|19:06
|
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|0-2
|18:43
|
|+2
|Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|2-2
|18:13
|
|Noah Locke missed driving layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|18:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida
|18:10
|
|+3
|Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|2-5
|17:46
|
|+3
|Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|5-5
|17:25
|
|Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Omar Payne
|17:15
|
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson made layup
|5-7
|16:54
|
|Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson
|16:41
|
|Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Andrew Nembhard
|16:35
|
|+3
|Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|5-10
|16:15
|
|Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Baylor
|16:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|15:49
|
|+2
|Andrew Nembhard made floating jump shot
|5-12
|15:23
|
|+2
|Davion Mitchell made driving layup
|7-12
|15:08
|
|Shooting foul on Flo Thamba
|15:08
|
|+1
|Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws
|7-13
|15:08
|
|+1
|Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7-14
|14:50
|
|+2
|Jared Butler made floating jump shot
|9-14
|14:29
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|13:55
|
|Jared Butler missed floating jump shot, blocked by Scottie Lewis
|13:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Baylor
|13:54
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Baylor
|13:40
|
|+3
|Ques Glover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omar Payne
|9-17
|13:18
|
|+3
|Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo
|12-17
|13:02
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Ques Glover
|12:33
|
|+3
|Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague
|15-17
|12:19
|
|Personal foul on Jared Butler
|12:06
|
|Ques Glover missed fade-away jump shot
|12:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|12:02
|
|+2
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. made dunk
|15-19
|11:40
|
|Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|11:39
|
|Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo
|11:13
|
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup
|11:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|11:08
|
|+2
|Devonte Bandoo made floating jump shot
|17-19
|11:08
|
|Shooting foul on Noah Locke
|11:08
|
|+1
|Devonte Bandoo made free throw
|18-19
|10:47
|
|+2
|Tre Mann made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|18-21
|10:32
|
|Offensive foul on Freddie Gillespie
|10:32
|
|Turnover on Freddie Gillespie
|10:19
|
|Scottie Lewis missed turnaround jump shot
|10:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|10:01
|
|Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|9:50
|
|+2
|MaCio Teague made floating jump shot
|20-21
|9:19
|
|+2
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|20-23
|9:02
|
|Personal foul on Scottie Lewis
|9:00
|
|Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Baylor
|8:39
|
|Davion Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot
|8:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Baylor
|8:34
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Flo Thamba
|8:25
|
|Personal foul on Flo Thamba
|8:11
|
|Keyontae Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Matthew Mayer
|8:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Baylor
|7:48
|
|+2
|Freddie Gillespie made turnaround jump shot
|22-23
|7:34
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed floating jump shot
|7:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|7:16
|
|+3
|Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|25-23
|6:45
|
|+2
|Tre Mann made floating jump shot
|25-25
|6:24
|
|+2
|MaCio Teague made floating jump shot
|27-25
|6:07
|
|Keyontae Johnson missed floating jump shot
|6:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|5:47
|
|Davion Mitchell missed jump shot
|5:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Tre Mann
|5:18
|
|Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|5:04
|
|MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Tre Mann
|5:00
|
|Personal foul on Mark Vital
|5:00
|
|+1
|Tre Mann made 1st of 2 free throws
|27-26
|5:00
|
|+1
|Tre Mann made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27-27
|4:43
|
|+3
|MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|30-27
|4:19
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot
|4:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|3:56
|
|MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|3:41
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|3:34
|
|Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell
|3:34
|
|Turnover on Davion Mitchell
|3:13
|
|Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|2:48
|
|+2
|Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by MaCio Teague
|32-27
|2:48
|
|Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson
|2:48
|
|+1
|Freddie Gillespie made free throw
|33-27
|2:29
|
|Tre Mann missed driving layup
|2:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|2:21
|
|+2
|Devonte Bandoo made driving layup
|35-27
|2:02
|
|Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|2:02
|
|Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|1:40
|
|MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot
|1:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|1:32
|
|Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Ques Glover
|1:21
|
|Ques Glover missed floating jump shot
|1:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|1:19
|
|+2
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. made tip-in
|35-29
|55.0
|
|+2
|Mark Vital made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell
|37-29
|45.0
|
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|21.0
|
|+3
|MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|40-29
|0.0
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed fade-away jump shot
|0.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|
|Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
|19:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|19:33
|
|Personal foul on Davion Mitchell
|19:33
|
|+2
|Omar Payne made dunk, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|40-31
|19:01
|
|Jared Butler missed jump shot
|18:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|18:59
|
|Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|18:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|18:57
|
|Jumpball received by Florida
|18:43
|
|Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|18:31
|
|Offensive foul on Mark Vital
|18:36
|
|Turnover on Mark Vital
|18:14
|
|Bad pass turnover on Noah Locke, stolen by Davion Mitchell
|18:05
|
|MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Omar Payne
|17:51
|
|Jumpball received by Baylor
|17:41
|
|Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
|17:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|17:39
|
|Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|17:33
|
|+2
|Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler
|42-31
|16:59
|
|Shooting foul on Mark Vital
|16:59
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16:59
|
|+1
|Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-32
|16:43
|
|Personal foul on Noah Locke
|16:40
|
|+2
|Jared Butler made jump shot
|44-32
|16:25
|
|Offensive foul on Omar Payne
|16:25
|
|Turnover on Omar Payne
|16:08
|
|+3
|Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot
|47-32
|15:52
|
|Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie
|15:51
|
|+1
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-33
|15:51
|
|+1
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-34
|15:31
|
|+3
|Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|50-34
|15:17
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida
|15:11
|
|Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|14:39
|
|Davion Mitchell missed jump shot
|14:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Baylor
|14:37
|
|Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|14:27
|
|MaCio Teague missed jump shot
|14:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Florida
|14:12
|
|Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|13:59
|
|Personal foul on Noah Locke
|13:57
|
|+3
|Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|53-34
|13:38
|
|Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|13:35
|
|Personal foul on MaCio Teague
|13:29
|
|Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot
|13:27
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|13:03
|
|Davion Mitchell missed jump shot
|13:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard
|12:57
|
|+2
|Andrew Nembhard made layup
|53-36
|12:57
|
|Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo
|12:57
|
|+1
|Andrew Nembhard made free throw
|53-37
|12:56
|
|+2
|Mark Vital made layup, assist by MaCio Teague
|55-37
|12:35
|
|Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Mark Vital
|12:05
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Devonte Bandoo
|11:50
|
|+2
|Andrew Nembhard made layup
|55-39
|11:23
|
|Flo Thamba missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne
|11:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|11:14
|
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson made layup
|55-41
|10:54
|
|Shooting foul on Tre Mann
|10:53
|
|+1
|MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-41
|10:53
|
|+1
|MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57-41
|10:43
|
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|57-43
|10:18
|
|Davion Mitchell missed jump shot
|10:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard
|10:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard
|9:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Omar Payne
|9:32
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed layup
|9:30
|
|Offensive rebound by Omar Payne
|9:24
|
|Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot
|9:22
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|8:59
|
|Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:57
|
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|8:38
|
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Omar Payne
|8:19
|
|+2
|Andrew Nembhard made jump shot
|57-45
|7:52
|
|Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
|7:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard
|7:39
|
|Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida
|7:37
|
|Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo
|7:37
|
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed free throw
|7:37
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|7:12
|
|+2
|Matthew Mayer made jump shot
|59-45
|6:48
|
|Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|6:25
|
|Matthew Mayer missed jump shot
|6:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Noah Locke
|6:14
|
|Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo
|6:14
|
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed free throw
|6:14
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|5:55
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Noah Locke
|5:55
|
|Personal foul on MaCio Teague
|5:51
|
|Noah Locke missed free throw
|5:51
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|5:33
|
|MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|5:22
|
|Shooting foul on Noah Locke
|5:21
|
|+1
|MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-45
|5:21
|
|+1
|MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|61-45
|5:08
|
|Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot
|5:06
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|4:43
|
|Davion Mitchell missed jump shot
|4:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|4:36