BAYLOR
FLA

No Text

No Text

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 40
FLA Gators 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:40   Offensive foul on Jared Butler  
19:40   Turnover on Jared Butler  
19:29   Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
19:21   Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
19:21   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Florida  
19:06 +2 Keyontae Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 0-2
18:43 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 2-2
18:13   Noah Locke missed driving layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Florida  
18:10 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 2-5
17:46 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 5-5
17:25   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
17:15 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 5-7
16:54   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
16:35 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 5-10
16:15   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
16:00   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:49 +2 Andrew Nembhard made floating jump shot 5-12
15:23 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 7-12
15:08   Shooting foul on Flo Thamba  
15:08 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 7-13
15:08 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-14
14:50 +2 Jared Butler made floating jump shot 9-14
14:29   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
13:55   Jared Butler missed floating jump shot, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
13:54   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
13:54   Shot clock violation turnover on Baylor  
13:40 +3 Ques Glover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omar Payne 9-17
13:18 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo 12-17
13:02   Traveling violation turnover on Ques Glover  
12:33 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 15-17
12:19   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
12:06   Ques Glover missed fade-away jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
12:02 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made dunk 15-19
11:40   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
11:39   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
11:13   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:08 +2 Devonte Bandoo made floating jump shot 17-19
11:08   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
11:08 +1 Devonte Bandoo made free throw 18-19
10:47 +2 Tre Mann made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 18-21
10:32   Offensive foul on Freddie Gillespie  
10:32   Turnover on Freddie Gillespie  
10:19   Scottie Lewis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
10:01   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
9:50 +2 MaCio Teague made floating jump shot 20-21
9:19 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 20-23
9:02   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
9:00   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
8:39   Davion Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
8:34   Traveling violation turnover on Flo Thamba  
8:25   Personal foul on Flo Thamba  
8:11   Keyontae Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Matthew Mayer  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
7:48 +2 Freddie Gillespie made turnaround jump shot 22-23
7:34   Andrew Nembhard missed floating jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
7:16 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 25-23
6:45 +2 Tre Mann made floating jump shot 25-25
6:24 +2 MaCio Teague made floating jump shot 27-25
6:07   Keyontae Johnson missed floating jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:47   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
5:18   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:04   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
5:00   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
5:00 +1 Tre Mann made 1st of 2 free throws 27-26
5:00 +1 Tre Mann made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
4:43 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 30-27
4:19   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
3:56   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
3:41   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
3:34   Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell  
3:34   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
3:13   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
2:48 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by MaCio Teague 32-27
2:48   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
2:48 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 33-27
2:29   Tre Mann missed driving layup  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
2:21 +2 Devonte Bandoo made driving layup 35-27
2:02   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
2:02   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:40   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
1:32   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
1:21   Ques Glover missed floating jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:19 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made tip-in 35-29
55.0 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 37-29
45.0   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
21.0 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 40-29
0.0   Andrew Nembhard missed fade-away jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Florida  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 32
FLA Gators 32

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
19:33   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
19:33 +2 Omar Payne made dunk, assist by Andrew Nembhard 40-31
19:01   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:59   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:57   Jumpball received by Florida  
18:43   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:31   Offensive foul on Mark Vital  
18:36   Turnover on Mark Vital  
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Noah Locke, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
18:05   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
17:51   Jumpball received by Baylor  
17:41   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:39   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:33 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler 42-31
16:59   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
16:59   Andrew Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:59 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-32
16:43   Personal foul on Noah Locke  
16:40 +2 Jared Butler made jump shot 44-32
16:25   Offensive foul on Omar Payne  
16:25   Turnover on Omar Payne  
16:08 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot 47-32
15:52   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
15:51 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-33
15:51 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-34
15:31 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 50-34
15:17   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Florida  
15:11   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
14:39   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
14:37   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:27   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Florida  
14:12   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
13:59   Personal foul on Noah Locke  
13:57 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 53-34
13:38   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
13:35   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
13:29   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
13:03   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
12:57 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 53-36
12:57   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
12:57 +1 Andrew Nembhard made free throw 53-37
12:56 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by MaCio Teague 55-37
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Mark Vital  
12:05   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
11:50 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 55-39
11:23   Flo Thamba missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:14 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 55-41
10:54   Shooting foul on Tre Mann  
10:53 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 56-41
10:53 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-41
10:43 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 57-43
10:18   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Omar Payne  
9:32   Andrew Nembhard missed layup  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
9:24   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
8:59   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:38   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
8:19 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 57-45
7:52   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
7:39   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Florida  
7:37   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
7:37   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed free throw  
7:37   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:12 +2 Matthew Mayer made jump shot 59-45
6:48   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:25   Matthew Mayer missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
6:14   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
6:14   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed free throw  
6:14   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Noah Locke  
5:55   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
5:51   Noah Locke missed free throw  
5:51   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
5:33   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
5:22   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
5:21 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 60-45
5:21 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-45
5:08   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
4:43   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
4:36