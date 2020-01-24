CLEM
LVILLE

No. 6 Louisville hopes to stay hot against Clemson

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

Louisville will honor members of the school's 1975 Final Four team at halftime of Saturday's home game against Clemson at the Cardinals' KFC Yum! Center.

Now if Louisville coach Chris Mack could get his No. 6-ranked team to play with the consistency displayed by that 1975 team, he might be on to something.

"It's funny how success can change your mindset sometimes," Mack said. "At some point I've got to get some older guys resembling being older."

Complaints about inconsistent play from veterans may fall on deaf ears for a team that has won five games in a row, is 16-3 overall and sits alone atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings at 7-1, but Mack knows that the Cardinals have been playing with fire of late.

Since sandwiching losses to Kentucky and Florida State around the New Year, Louisville has mounted a five-game winning streak, albeit winning the last four by an average margin of 4.5 points.

The Cardinals' latest close call came Wednesday night when they had to rally from an 11-point deficit to slip past Georgia Tech 68-64 at the Yum! Center, where they're 11-1 this season. The Yellow Jackets, who led by six at the half, were within a single point with 1:20 remaining.

"I'd like to think that our kids really care about winning and we have a lot of pride," Mack said. "But it shouldn't take a deficit to figure that out."

The Cardinals will face another scratch-and-claw team Saturday in Clemson (10-8, 4-4). The Tigers have played several close games and have been on a roll of late, winning four of their last five contests, including a win against North Carolina -- the first victory in program history in Chapel Hill, N.C. -- and a home upset against then-No. 3 Duke.

Clemson is coming off a 71-68 win against Wake Forest Tuesday night, a game in which leading scorer Aamir Simms was conspicuously absent but saw sophomore forward Hunter Tyson come through with a career-high 21 points.

"We don't have a lot of prolific scoring," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "So it's hard for our team sometimes; we've got to kind of use everybody.

"That's our team right now. It would be nice to have three guys with 15 (points) or more and we've had that a couple of times -- that's how we beat Duke -- and that's probably what we're going to need if we're going to beat teams like Louisville and Florida State, but that's not easy for our team."

With the exception of Louisville's 32-point victory against Clemson in 2017, nothing has come easy for either team in this series.

Last season, Clemson rallied from seven points down in the final 17 seconds before coming up short, 56-55. In 2018, Louisville escaped Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum with a five-point win, and Clemson prevailed 66-62 in 2016.

Whatever unfolds Saturday, neither team may be fond of seeing the result hinge on making free throws. Clemson is shooting just 39 percent from the free-throw line over its last two games while Louisville converted only 14 of 23 (61 percent) against Georgia Tech.

"We've had times where our funk is to start the game or at the end of either half," Mack said. "If I knew and could wave a magic wand, I would do this. We'll figure this thing out, but we're not this juggernaut, just so everybody's clear on that. We're just trying to get there."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 3
LVILLE Cardinals 1

Time Team Play Score
18:38 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-48
18:38   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:38   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
18:45   John Newman III missed layup, blocked by Jordan Nwora  
18:48   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by John Newman III  
19:08 +3 Curran Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 29-47
19:17   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
19:19   Steven Enoch missed hook shot, blocked by Aamir Simms  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
19:39   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 26
LVILLE Cardinals 47

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1.0   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   Turnover on Samuell Williamson  
13.0   Offensive foul on Samuell Williamson  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
44.0   Chase Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0 +2 Darius Perry made layup, assist by David Johnson 26-47
1:01   Lost ball turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Darius Perry  
1:16 +1 Samuell Williamson made free throw 26-45
1:16   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
1:15 +2 Samuell Williamson made jump shot 26-44
1:42 +3 Chase Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot 26-42
1:54   Turnover on David Johnson  
1:54   Offensive foul on David Johnson  
2:14 +3 Chase Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 23-42
2:22 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-42
2:22 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 20-41
2:22   Shooting foul on Chase Hunter  
2:40 +2 Chase Hunter made jump shot 20-40
2:56 +2 Jordan Nwora made alley-oop shot, assist by David Johnson 18-40
3:03   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
3:05   John Newman III missed layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
3:25   Jordan Nwora missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:25 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 18-38
3:26   Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
3:54 +2 John Newman III made jump shot 18-37
4:13 +2 David Johnson made reverse layup 16-37
4:33 +2 Curran Scott made jump shot 16-35
4:36   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Nwora  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
4:38   Aamir Simms missed layup  
5:06 +2 Samuell Williamson made dunk, assist by Ryan McMahon 14-35
5:24 +1 Clyde Trapp made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-33
5:24   Clyde Trapp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:24   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
5:53   Darius Perry missed layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
6:00   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
6:11   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
6:23   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32 +2 Dwayne Sutton made driving layup 13-33
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
6:57   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
7:08   Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton  
7:33 +2 Clyde Trapp made driving layup 13-31
7:47   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
7:49   Malik Williams missed hook shot  
8:08 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-31
8:08 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 10-31
8:08   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
8:21 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 9-31
8:32   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
8:34   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44 +2 David Johnson made dunk 9-28
8:49   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
8:51   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
8:58   Clyde Trapp missed floating jump shot  
9:04   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
9:14   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by David Johnson 9-26
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Chase Hunter, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
9:45   Turnover on Steven Enoch  
9:45   Offensive foul on Steven Enoch  
9:46   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
9:46   Personal foul on Chase Hunter  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
9:59   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20 +2 David Johnson made floating jump shot 9-24
10:30   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
10:32   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59 +3 Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 9-22
11:07   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
11:09   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson 9-19
11:26   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by David Johnson  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Chase Hunter  
11:50   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
11:50   Jumpball received by Louisville  
11:50   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Bad pass turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
12:15 +2 Samuell Williamson made running Jump Shot 9-17
12:26   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
12:28   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48 +2 Malik Williams made layup 9-15
12:52   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:54   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Traveling violation turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
13:35 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 9-13
13:52 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 9-11
13:59   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
14:01   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:13   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:32   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
14:58   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
15:20   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 6-11
16:22 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 6-8
16:48   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
16:50   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
17:05 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 3-8
17:08   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
17:11   Steven Enoch missed dunk, blocked by Aamir Simms  
17:34   Turnover on Aamir Simms  
17:34   Offensive foul on Aamir Simms  
17:49 +3 Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 1-8
18:12 +1 Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-5
18:12   Curran Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:12   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
18:32 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 0-5
18:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:43   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03 +2 Darius Perry made jump shot 0-2
19:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:12   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
19:35   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Nwora  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
19:46   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
Key Players
J. Newman III
15 G
D. Sutton
24 F
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
9.1 Pts. Per Game 9.1
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
56.8 Field Goal % 51.2
53.8 Three Point % 37.5
41.7 Free Throw % 69.4
+ 1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 18:38
  Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws 18:38
  Shooting foul on Aamir Simms 18:38
  Defensive rebound by Darius Perry 18:43
  John Newman III missed layup, blocked by Jordan Nwora 18:45
  Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by John Newman III 18:48
+ 3 Curran Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 19:08
  Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack 19:17
  Steven Enoch missed hook shot, blocked by Aamir Simms 19:19
  Defensive rebound by Darius Perry 19:37
  Aamir Simms missed jump shot 19:39
Team Stats
Points 29 48
Field Goals 10-32 (31.3%) 19-30 (63.3%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 11 23
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 9 20
Team 0 0
Assists 5 11
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
C. Hunter G
8 PTS
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Clemson 10-8 26329
home team logo 6 Louisville 16-3 47148
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Clemson 10-8 68.6 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo 6 Louisville 16-3 74.5 PPG 41.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
3
C. Hunter G 5.0 PPG 1.1 RPG 1.8 APG 35.0 FG%
10
S. Williamson G 4.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Hunter G 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
10
S. Williamson G 10 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
31.3 FG% 63.3
26.3 3PT FG% 62.5
66.7 FT% 71.4
Clemson
Starters
J. Newman III
C. Scott
C. Trapp
T. Mack
A. Simms
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Newman III 7 0 1 2/6 1/3 2/2 0 19 1 0 2 0 0
C. Scott 6 1 0 2/4 1/3 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 1
C. Trapp 6 1 2 2/6 1/4 1/2 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
T. Mack 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 4
A. Simms 0 3 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 2 1 2 1
On Bench
C. Hunter
K. Moore
T. Jemison
H. Tyson
A. Dawes
J. Baehre
N. Honor
P. Fox
A. Hemenway
P. Grinde
O. McBride
W. Hoag
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hunter 8 0 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 2 6 1 0 1 0 0
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jemison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Tyson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
A. Dawes 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Honor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hemenway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Grinde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hoag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 11 5 10/32 5/19 4/6 8 105 2 2 6 2 9
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
D. Perry
S. Enoch
D. Sutton
L. Kimble
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 10 4 2 3/4 1/1 3/4 1 17 0 1 2 0 4
D. Perry 10 4 0 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 4
S. Enoch 5 3 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 3
D. Sutton 3 3 2 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 19 0 0 2 0 3
L. Kimble 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
S. Williamson
D. Johnson
M. Williams
R. McMahon
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
G. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Williamson 10 0 0 4/4 1/1 1/1 1 10 1 0 2 0 0
D. Johnson 6 4 6 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 2 2
M. Williams 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 3
R. McMahon 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Slazinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Igiehon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 23 11 19/30 5/8 5/7 9 108 4 1 8 3 20
