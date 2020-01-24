|
22.0
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
22.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
84-76
|
22.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
83-76
|
22.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nathan Cayo
|
|
23.0
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
|
82-76
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
82-73
|
36.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Burton
|
|
37.0
|
|
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
81-73
|
37.0
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Ibi Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
81-72
|
44.0
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Richmond
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher
|
|
48.0
|
|
+3
|
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
|
80-72
|
56.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
80-69
|
56.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
79-69
|
56.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton made dunk
|
78-69
|
1:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell
|
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|
78-67
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
76-67
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
76-66
|
1:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ibi Watson
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
76-65
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made layup, assist by Obi Toppin
|
76-63
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed layup
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson
|
74-63
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws
|
71-63
|
3:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Nick Sherod
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
+3
|
Jake Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
71-62
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
71-59
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
71-58
|
4:23
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Dayton
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Trey Landers
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trey Landers
|
|
4:29
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made free throw
|
71-57
|
4:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Landers
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made jump shot
|
71-56
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Chatman made driving layup
|
71-54
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Trey Landers
|
69-54
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Ibi Watson
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ibi Watson
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard made layup
|
67-54
|
5:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Nick Sherod made hook shot
|
67-52
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Ryan Mikesell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
67-50
|
6:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson
|
|
6:48
|
|
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
66-50
|
6:48
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dwayne Cohill
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman missed driving layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
+3
|
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
|
66-49
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman
|
66-46
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
64-46
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
64-45
|
7:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed tip-in
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Rodney Chatman
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed reverse layup
|
|
8:25
|
|
+1
|
Ibi Watson made free throw
|
64-44
|
8:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson made driving layup
|
63-44
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made reverse layup
|
61-44
|
9:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi missed hook shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga made dunk
|
61-42
|
9:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Wojcik
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed driving layup, blocked by Obi Toppin
|
|
10:37
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin
|
59-42
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard made driving layup
|
56-42
|
11:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-40
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-40
|
11:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Golden
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed reverse layup
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed free throw
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyler Burton
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made layup
|
54-40
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
Nick Sherod made free throw
|
52-40
|
12:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ibi Watson
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Nick Sherod made fade-away jump shot
|
52-39
|
13:07
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Ibi Watson
|
|
13:27
|
|
+3
|
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
52-37
|
13:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot
|
52-34
|
14:25
|
|
+1
|
Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-34
|
14:25
|
|
+1
|
Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-34
|
14:25
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Richmond
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-34
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-34
|
14:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Golden
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Matt Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson missed reverse layup
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot
|
46-34
|
16:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|
44-34
|
16:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed driving layup
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made tip-in
|
42-34
|
17:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Ryan Mikesell missed layup
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed floating jump shot, blocked by Obi Toppin
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made reverse layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
40-34
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed hook shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|