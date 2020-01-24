DAYTON
RICH

No. 7 Dayton heads to Richmond for league showdown

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

How good was No. 7 Dayton on Wednesday night in its 86-60 rout of Atlantic 10 Conference rival St. Bonaventure? The Flyers nearly had as many assists (25) as the Bonnies had rebounds (28).

That ball movement helped Dayton shoot 64.8 percent from the field, strengthening its grip on first place in the conference. It will face a challenge to that throne Saturday night when it visits Richmond for a first-place showdown.

At 17-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference, the Flyers are one of the nation's more explosive offensive teams. They have not been held under 71 points in any game, and are averaging 82.5 ppg in their six conference wins.

"I thought our guys did a really good job of sharing the ball (Wednesday)," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said to the Dayton Daily News. "When you see 25 assists, that's a really good number."

The Flyers are led by national player of the year candidate Obi Toppin, averaging 19.5 points on 62.3-percent shooting from the field. No player in the country dunks more than Toppin, who has 63 of them through 19 games.

Jalen Crutcher averages 14.2 points and 5.1 assists per game, connecting on 41.1 percent of his 3-pointers. Sixth man Ibi Watson (11.8 ppg, 46.8 percent 3-pointers) and Trey Landers (11.2 ppg, 5.8 rebounds) also average in double figures for Dayton, which as a team is making 52.5 percent of its field goals.

Crutcher, whose 3-pointer with less than a second left delivered an overtime win for the Flyers on Jan. 17 at Saint Louis, is scoring nearly three points more per game in conference games (16.8).

"He's really good not only scoring, but facilitating and making plays for his teammates," Grant said.

Crutcher, Toppin and their teammates need to be at or near their best to handle Richmond (15-4, 5-1) and a sold-out crowd at the Robins Center. The Spiders tuned up for this big game by whipping LaSalle 75-57 on Wednesday night.

Grant Golden, a 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward, worked over the Explorers inside for 15 points in just 16 minutes, hitting all six of his field-goal attempts. Freshman forward Tyler Burton chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds, both career highs.

"I'm really pleased with the win and I thought we played exceptionally well defensively," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. "Our defense right from the beginning of the game made it tough on them to score. We contested shots, we rebounded well. I thought our defense throughout really won us the game."

The Spiders' record is their best through 19 games since the 1987-88 team started 16-3. They are 9-1 at home, with their only loss to Saint Louis on Jan. 11.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 44
RICH Spiders 44

Time Team Play Score
22.0   Full timeout called  
22.0 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-76
22.0 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 83-76
22.0   Personal foul on Nathan Cayo  
23.0 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 82-76
36.0   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
36.0   Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
36.0 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 82-73
36.0   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
37.0 +1 Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-73
37.0   Nick Sherod missed 1st of 2 free throws  
37.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
44.0   Ibi Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
44.0 +1 Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 81-72
44.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Richmond  
44.0   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
48.0 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 80-72
56.0 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-69
56.0 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 79-69
56.0   Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard  
1:05 +2 Tyler Burton made dunk 78-69
1:07   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
1:09   Jacob Gilyard missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
1:21 +2 Ibi Watson made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 78-67
1:41 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-67
1:41 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 76-66
1:41   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
1:57   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 76-65
2:49 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 76-63
3:09   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
3:11   Grant Golden missed layup  
3:24 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 74-63
3:47   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
3:47   Grant Golden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:47 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 71-63
3:47   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
3:55   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Nick Sherod  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
4:00   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
4:17 +3 Jake Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 71-62
4:23 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-59
4:23 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 71-58
4:23   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Dayton  
4:23   Turnover on Trey Landers  
4:23   Offensive foul on Trey Landers  
4:29 +1 Nathan Cayo made free throw 71-57
4:29   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
4:29 +2 Nathan Cayo made jump shot 71-56
4:41 +2 Rodney Chatman made driving layup 71-54
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
4:52   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Trey Landers 69-54
5:18   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5:20   Nick Sherod missed turnaround jump shot  
5:31   Turnover on Ibi Watson  
5:31   Offensive foul on Ibi Watson  
5:49 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup 67-54
5:55   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
5:57   Obi Toppin missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Gilyard  
6:21 +2 Nick Sherod made hook shot 67-52
6:34   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
6:34   Ryan Mikesell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:34 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 67-50
6:34   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
6:48 +1 Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-50
6:48   Nick Sherod missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:49   Shooting foul on Dwayne Cohill  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
7:02   Rodney Chatman missed driving layup  
7:22 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 66-49
7:45 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 66-46
7:57 +1 Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-46
7:57 +1 Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws 64-45
7:57   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
7:52   Grant Golden missed tip-in  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
8:00   Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot  
8:09   Double dribble turnover on Rodney Chatman  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
8:14   Grant Golden missed reverse layup  
8:25 +1 Ibi Watson made free throw 64-44
8:25   Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
8:25 +2 Ibi Watson made driving layup 63-44
8:48 +2 Nathan Cayo made reverse layup 61-44
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
9:32   Souleymane Koureissi missed hook shot  
9:51 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made dunk 61-42
9:58   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
10:00   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Personal foul on Jake Wojcik  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
10:21   Tyler Burton missed driving layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
10:37 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 59-42
10:54 +2 Jacob Gilyard made driving layup 56-42
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
11:25   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-40
11:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 55-40
11:46   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
12:11   Tyler Burton missed reverse layup  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
12:20   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
12:31   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
12:31   Shooting foul on Tyler Burton  
12:31 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 54-40
12:46 +1 Nick Sherod made free throw 52-40
12:46   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
12:45 +2 Nick Sherod made fade-away jump shot 52-39
13:07   Out of bounds turnover on Ibi Watson  
13:27 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 52-37
13:36   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
13:38   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
13:49   Tyler Burton missed fade-away jump shot  
14:08 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 52-34
14:25 +1 Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-34
14:25 +1 Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 49-34
14:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Richmond  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
14:28   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
14:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-34
14:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 47-34
14:46   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
15:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:05   Matt Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:26   Andre Gustavson missed reverse layup  
15:55 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 46-34
16:13   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
16:15   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
16:20   Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot  
16:37 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 44-34
16:42   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
16:55   Obi Toppin missed driving layup  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
17:13   Nathan Cayo missed jump shot  
17:33 +2 Trey Landers made tip-in 42-34
17:38   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:40   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:49   Grant Golden missed floating jump shot, blocked by Obi Toppin  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
18:05   Jalen Crutcher missed floating jump shot  
18:35 +2 Grant Golden made reverse layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 40-34
18:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
18:47   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
19:06   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
19:18   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
19:39   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 40
RICH Spiders 32

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +2 Jake Wojcik made jump shot 40-32
9.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
13.0   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
41.0   Offensive foul on Jacob Gilyard  
45.0   Lost ball turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Tyler Burton  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
51.0   Grant Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03 +2 Jalen Crutcher made driving layup 40-30
1:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
1:09   Jacob Gilyard missed reverse layup  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
1:25   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
1:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
1:44   Nick Sherod missed driving layup, blocked by Ibi Watson  
2:17 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 38-30
2:21   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
2:23   Nathan Cayo missed driving layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
2:46 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 36-30
2:58   Kicked ball violation on Richmond  
3:14 +2 Grant Golden made dunk 33-30
3:17   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
3:19   Nathan Cayo missed driving layup  
3:30 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 33-28
3:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
3:39   Andre Gustavson missed layup, blocked by Jhery Matos  
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
4:09   Jacob Gilyard missed free throw  
4:09   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
4:24 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 31-28
4:27   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
4:29   Obi Toppin missed driving layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
4:38   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jhery Matos 29-28
5:02   Personal foul on Jake Wojcik  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
5:11   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
5:24   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
5:36   Nick Sherod missed turnaround jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
5:51   Jhery Matos missed layup  
6:19