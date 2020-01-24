MIZZOU
WVU

No. 14 West Virginia looks for repeat performance vs. Mizzou

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

Even in the biggest or best wins, coaches usually have a "but" line. As in, "We were outstanding, but there were two or three possessions where we failed to close out on shooters."

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins didn't even try to use that line after Monday night's 97-59 Big 12 Conference rout of Texas.

"It's hard to find somebody who didn't play well and we played everybody," he told reporters.

Huggins hopes to recycle that quote Saturday when the No. 14 Mountaineers step out of the conference for the yearly SEC/Big 12 Challenge as Missouri visits WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Coming off a stunning 84-68 loss on Jan. 18 at Kansas State, the Mountaineers (15-3) took out 40 minutes' worth of frustration on Texas. They canned 51.4 percent of their field-goal tries, outrebounded the Longhorns 53-25 and forced 18 turnovers while committing just eight.

"We were into it," Huggins said. "We were denying the ball where they wanted to get the ball to, we did a much better job of containing dribble penetration and we pretty much limited them to one shot. We did everything that we didn't do the other day."

West Virginia earned sizable advantages of 27-4 in second-chance points and 24-1 in points off turnovers. It scored from every spot on the floor, with nine players chipping in between seven and 13 points. Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 13 and grabbed 11 rebounds, saving his biggest highlight for a tomahawk dunk after running the length of the floor to chase down a loose ball in the second half.

While the Mountaineers named the score on Texas, Missouri (9-9) was setting an NCAA record and losing another game. Despite breaking the mark for consecutive made free throws, the Tigers fell 66-64 Tuesday night at home to Texas A&M.

Missouri made all 31 foul shots in a Jan. 18 loss to Alabama, then surpassed Chris Paul's 2004-05 Wake Forest team's old mark of 50 straight makes at the line by converting its first 23 against the Aggies. But it couldn't come close to equaling that kind of efficiency at the 3-point line, hitting only 9 of 35.

Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he felt most of the missed 3-balls were good looks.

"The 3-point shot looked wide open, so you've got to take that," he said. "But I thought we did a better job late in the game attacking the rim because that was there. You have straight-line drives and opportunities at the rim."

Dru Smith leads Missouri with 12.1 points per game, and is coming off an 18-point, eight-assist outing in the loss to Texas A&M. This will be the Tigers' first game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge since 2014-15.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 4
WVU Mountaineers 12

Time Team Play Score
12:00 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Miles McBride 4-12
12:05   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
12:07   Tray Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
12:35   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
12:51   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
13:02   Oscar Tshiebwe missed hook shot  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
13:32   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
14:05 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Chase Harler 4-10
14:05   Personal foul on Torrence Watson  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
14:07   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Xavier Pinson  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:33   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:53   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:04   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14 +1 Torrence Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
15:15 +1 Torrence Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
15:16   Shooting foul on Derek Culver  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
15:16   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Derek Culver  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
15:42   Torrence Watson missed jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
15:45   Torrence Watson missed layup  
15:52   Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:53 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
15:53   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:53   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
16:01   Torrence Watson missed jump shot  
16:35 +3 Jermaine Haley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 2-7
16:57   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
17:15 +2 Reed Nikko made jump shot, assist by Mitchell Smith 2-4
17:31 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Jordan McCabe 0-4
17:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
17:38   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made hook shot, assist by Derek Culver 0-2
18:25   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:27   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
18:46   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Jordan McCabe  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
19:46   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
Key Players
D. Smith
12 G
D. Culver
1 F
25.0 Min. Per Game 25.0
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
46.3 Field Goal % 57.7
36.8 Three Point %
90.4 Free Throw % 47.2
Team Stats
Points 4 12
Field Goals 1-12 (8.3%) 5-11 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 0-6 (0.0%) 1-5 (20.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 9
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 5 8
Team 1 0
Assists 1 5
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 0
14
R. Nikko F
2 PTS, 1 REB
34
O. Tshiebwe F
7 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri 9-9 67.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo 14 West Virginia 15-3 73.2 PPG 44.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
0
T. Watson G 5.1 PPG 1.6 RPG 0.3 APG 28.9 FG%
34
O. Tshiebwe F 11.7 PPG 9.5 RPG 0.4 APG 60.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Watson G 2 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
34
O. Tshiebwe F 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
8.3 FG% 45.5
0.0 3PT FG% 20.0
100.0 FT% 50.0
Missouri
Starters
R. Nikko
Ma. Smith
J. Pickett
X. Pinson
T. Jackson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nikko 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
Ma. Smith 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
J. Pickett 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
X. Pinson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
T. Watson
K. Brown
A. Okongo
J. Tilmon
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
P. Braun
M. McKinney Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Watson 2 1 0 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 3 0 0 0 1 0
K. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
A. Okongo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tilmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McKinney Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 4 7 1 1/12 0/6 2/2 3 30 1 0 2 2 5
West Virginia
Starters
O. Tshiebwe
J. Haley
C. Harler
G. Osabuohien
M. McBride
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Tshiebwe 7 1 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
J. Haley 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
C. Harler 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Osabuohien 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 2
M. McBride 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
L. Routt
B. Knapper
S. McNeil
S. Macke
J. Bridges
T. Sherman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Routt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knapper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. McNeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sherman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 9 5 5/11 1/5 1/2 2 22 1 0 2 1 8
