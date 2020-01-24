ND
Fresh off historic ranking, No. 5 Seminoles host Notre Dame

  • Jan 24, 2020

To put in perspective how long it's been since the No. 5 Florida State men's basketball program has enjoyed a ranking this high, here's what was happening in the world the last time the Seminoles found themselves in this position.

The year was 1972 when the Seminoles earned a preseason No. 2 ranking, and American swimmer Mark Spitz had just won seven gold medals at the Olympics, digital watches were just hitting the market, the first scientific hand-held calculator was debuted, Atari released its famed game "PONG," and there was thing called the "Watergate Scandal" happening in Washington D.C.

You may have heard of it.

The Seminoles' ranking didn't last long, however, as they fell to No. 7 after a loss to Princeton. And, before this week, it had been 48 years since they'd cracked the Top 5.

But the Seminoles (16-2 overall, 16-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll elite -- and they're loving every minute of this historic run heading into Saturday's conference showdown against Notre Dame (11-7, 2-5).

"That's what we've been trying to build -- a team that's worthy of that level of attention and support," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told the Tallahassee Democrat this week. "We want to keep it that way so in order for it to be consistent night-in and night-out, we just want to continue to keep winning."

Florida State's latest win came Sunday against rival Miami as the Seminoles erased a nine-point deficit with just over five minutes to play for their ninth straight victory that put them atop the ACC standings. One day later, the pollsters moved Florida State from No. 9 to No. 5, and they're now projected to land a No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed, per ESPN's Andy Katz.

"The Seminoles are not just an ACC title contender but have to be considered for a run to (the Final Four in) Atlanta," Katz wrote this week.

Florida State has shined behind the play of players like guards Devin Vassell (13.2 points per game), Trent Forrest (11.8 ppg) and MJ Walker (11.6 ppg) -- their three leading scorers. Vassell is also tied for the team lead in rebounds on the season with forward Malik Osborne with 92 boards each.

On paper, Notre Dame -- which comes in having lost three of its last four games -- doesn't present as big of a challenge as years past, especially considering the Seminoles are nearly unbeatable at home these days. Florida State has gone 58-3 in its last 61 home games since the end of the 2015-16 season -- and they are 28-3 in conference contests at home during that same time period.

Hamilton said the support from the fans over the last five years has been a big reason why teams have a hard time winning at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

"There's no doubt (our fans have) an effect on the game, the atmosphere, the experience of the game. I think they'll leave feeling exhausted, that they were part of the victory," Hamilton said of the home crowd after the Virginia win last week." Over the last three or four years ... we haven't lost that many games at home. I think the fans help us and hopefully, we're doing something that they like to see."

Those same fans will try to make it difficult Saturday on the Fighting Irish, who are coming off a gut-wrenching 84-82 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday. Notre Dame forward John Mooney scored a game-high 21 points and had 13 rebounds, but his 12th consecutive double-double -- which broke Luke Harangody's 11-year-old school record -- wasn't enough as the Fighting Irish remained winless in its three ACC home games.

"That's about as good as we're gonna be offensively right there," Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey told ESPN.com after the loss. "We just couldn't get enough stops. Disappointed for our guys, (but) we'll keep swinging."

Mooney is averaging a team-best 15.7 points and 13.9 rebounds a game, and he has plenty of help with three other Fighting Irish players also averaging double figures -- guards T.J. Gibbs (13.3 ppg), Prentiss Hubb (12.6 ppg) and Dane Goodwin (11.9 ppg). Notre Dame also enters the game averaging just 9.8 turnovers per game -- second-fewest in the nation.

Following Saturday's game, Florida State will travel to take on Virginia on Jan. 28 -- just two weeks removed from the Seminoles' 54-50 win against the Cavaliers in Tallahassee. Notre Dame, meanwhile, will return home for its next game and host Wake Forest on Jan. 29.

2nd Half
ND Fighting Irish 47
FSU Seminoles 38

Time Team Play Score
1.0   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
3.0   Prentiss Hubb missed layup, blocked by M.J. Walker  
14.0   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
16.0   Juwan Durham missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray  
16.0   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Raiquan Gray  
17.0 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 84-85
17.0   Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by Juwan Durham  
19.0 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 82-85
27.0 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-85
27.0 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 79-84
27.0   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
32.0   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Anthony Polite  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
58.0   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
1:21 +2 Juwan Durham made layup, assist by John Mooney 79-83
1:31   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Dane Goodwin  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
1:43   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
1:59   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
2:14   Trent Forrest missed layup  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
2:20   Trent Forrest missed layup  
2:31 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-83
2:31   Trent Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Notre Dame  
2:31   Traveling violation turnover on Rex Pflueger  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
2:36   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
2:47   Traveling violation turnover on Rex Pflueger  
2:54   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:56   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-82
3:17 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 2 free throws 76-82
3:17   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
3:22   Anthony Polite missed jump shot  
3:44 +2 John Mooney made dunk, assist by Rex Pflueger 75-82
3:48 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-82
3:48 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 73-81
3:48   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
4:01   Personal foul on Dane Goodwin  
4:01   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
4:03   Devin Vassell missed layup  
4:28 +2 Juwan Durham made hook shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 73-80
4:51   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
4:53   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
5:07 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-80
5:07 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 2 free throws 70-80
5:07   Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
5:18 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 69-80
5:38 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 69-77
5:48 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 66-77
6:13 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 66-75
6:33   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
6:35   Balsa Koprivica missed layup  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
6:42   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Anthony Polite  
6:56   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
6:58   Balsa Koprivica missed layup  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
7:08   Trent Forrest missed jump shot, blocked by Juwan Durham  
7:21 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 63-75
7:27   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
7:35   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Trent Forrest  
7:54 +2 Balsa Koprivica made dunk, assist by Anthony Polite 61-75
8:10 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-73
8:10   John Mooney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:10   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
8:13   Offensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
8:15   T.J. Gibbs missed layup  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
8:23   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
8:36   Dane Goodwin missed layup  
8:39   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
8:47 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup, assist by Anthony Polite 60-73
8:53   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
9:03 +1 Prentiss Hubb made free throw 60-71
9:03   Shooting foul on Trent Forrest  
9:03 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 59-71
9:25 +3 Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 57-71
9:51   Lost ball turnover on Nate Laszewski, stolen by Balsa Koprivica  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
10:14   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
10:27   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
10:31   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
10:36   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
10:38   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Polite  
11:21 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 57-68
11:37 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 55-68
11:51 +2 Rex Pflueger made dunk 55-65
11:56   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
11:58   Juwan Durham missed layup  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
12:03   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
12:16 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 53-65
12:39 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 53-62
12:57   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
12:57   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:07 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup 50-62
13:22 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 48-62
13:37 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-60
13:37 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 47-60
13:35   Shooting foul on Rayquan Evans  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
13:38   Prentiss Hubb missed layup  
13:53 +2 Rayquan Evans made layup 46-60
14:00   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
14:02   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18 +2 Wyatt Wilkes made fade-away jump shot 46-58
14:26   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
14:40 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup 46-56
14:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:49   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
15:03   Traveling violation turnover on Rex Pflueger  
15:27 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 44-56
15:37   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
15:41   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Devin Vassell  
15:41   Personal foul on Malik Osborne  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
15:43   John Mooney missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
15:57   Trent Forrest missed layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
16:05   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 44-53
16:29   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
16:31   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Osborne  
17:16   Traveling violation turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
17:37 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 44-51
17:44   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
17:46   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
17:56   Devin Vassell missed layup  
18:09 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
18:09 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 43-49
18:09   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:21 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 42-49
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Trent Forrest  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
18:39   Malik Osborne missed jump shot  
19:27 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot 42-47
19:27   Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by John Mooney  
19:27 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 39-47
19:47   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker  

1st Half
ND Fighting Irish 37
FSU Seminoles 47

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
2.0   Trent Forrest missed layup  
14.0 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
14.0   Juwan Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14.0   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
39.0   Wyatt Wilkes missed fade-away jump shot  
51.0   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
55.0   Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
1:22 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-47
1:22 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 35-47
1:22   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
1:53 +2 M.J. Walker made floating jump shot 34-47
2:06   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
2:08   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 34-45
2:37   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
2:39   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 34-42
3:17 +2 John Mooney made layup 34-39
3:20   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
3:22   John Mooney missed layup  
3:48 +2 Devin Vassell made fade-away jump shot 32-39
4:09 +1 John Mooney made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-37
4:09 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-37
4:09   John Mooney missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:10   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
4:31   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
4:33   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
4:43 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
4:43   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
5:02   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
5:02   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
5:11   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
5:32 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 28-37
5:54 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup 28-35
6:22   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
6:24   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
6:41   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
6:47   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by John Mooney  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
7:05   Dane Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:05 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
7:05   Personal foul on Rayquan Evans  
7:12   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
7:14   Nathanael Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
7:27   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 25-35
7:52   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
7:54   Prentiss Hubb missed layup  
8:11 +1 Balsa Koprivica made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-33
8:11 +1 Balsa Koprivica made 1st of 2 free throws 25-32