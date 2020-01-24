NEB
RUT

No. 24 Rutgers looks to bounce back from 1st loss as ranked team

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

Rutgers is ranked for the first time in 40 years, and its first game in the AP Top 25 did not go well.

The 24th-ranked Scarlet Knights hope their second game as a ranked team goes better when they host Nebraska on Saturday afternoon and attempt to improve on a 13-0 home record.

Rutgers (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten), which last made the NCAA Tournament in 1991, entered the poll for the first time since ending the 1978-79 season as the 18th-ranked team when it finished 22-8 while playing in the Eastern 8 Conference, the unofficial name of the Atlantic 10 conference. The Scarlet Knights entered the poll with eight wins in nine games and holding eight straight opponents to shoot 36.1 percent or less starting with their 68-48 win over No. 10 Seton Hall on Dec. 14 before Wednesday's 85-80 loss at Iowa.

On Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights struggled to contain Luka Garza. Garza totaled 28 points and 13 rebounds as Iowa led by nine points three times in the second half before Rutgers came back and briefly held a 77-76 lead with about 2 1/2 minutes to go.

Rutgers allowed its most points of the season and more than 70 points for the fifth time.

"We never quit, we keep grinding and I'm proud of our guys for that," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said on his postgame radio interview after the Scarlet Knights allowed 52.7 percent shooting. "I liked our fight. We weren't great today but we keep plugging, keep getting better. ... I loved our heart and I loved how hard we played."

Ron Harper Jr. scored a career-high 29 points Wednesday to raise his scoring average from 11.8 points to 12.7.

"He has games like that, practices like that," Pikiell said of Harper. "He's a three-way scorer, he can score in the post, he can handle it, he can shoot threes. He had a really good night."

Nebraska (7-12, 2-6) is on a season-high four-game losing streak and has allowed at least 80 points in its last three games to Ohio State, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are allowing 75.2 points per game and 43.3 percent shooting, figures that are last in the Big 10 through Wednesday.

The Cornhuskers allow teams to shoot 30.9 percent from 3-point range but are allowing 41.4 percent (46 of 111) during their losing streak. In Tuesday's 82-68 loss at Wisconsin, Nebraska allowed the Badgers to shoot 52.9 percent (18 of 34) from behind the arc.

"I'll go back obviously and look at the film and see how we can improve," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio interview. "I thought our double teams, rotations for the most part were pretty solid. We just had a couple (of) miscommunications early where they hit some of those shots."

Cam Mack, who leads the Cornhuskers at 13 points per game, scored 14 points Tuesday and is shooting 32.7 percent (19 of 58) during the skid. Dachon Burke is second at 12.2 points and scored 20 points on 10 of 14 shooting Tuesday.

One of Rutgers' 14 wins was a 79-62 victory Jan. 3 at Nebraska. In the last meeting, Rutgers held a 52-24 edge on points in the paint, a 48-31 rebounding margin and scored 12 second-chance points.

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 5
RUT Scarlet Knights 13

Time Team Play Score
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
16:04 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot, assist by Myles Johnson 38-51
16:21   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
16:23   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39 +2 Caleb McConnell made finger-roll layup 38-49
17:03 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Cam Mack 38-47
17:13   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
17:16 +1 Caleb McConnell made free throw 36-47
17:16   Shooting foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
17:13 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 36-46
17:18   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
17:20   Caleb McConnell missed layup  
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
17:52 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 36-44
17:58   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:00   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:18   Akwasi Yeboah missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:18 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
18:18   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
18:25   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 36-41
18:46   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:48   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
19:19 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 36-38
19:29   Bad pass turnover on Myles Johnson  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
19:40   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 33
RUT Scarlet Knights 38

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
3.0   Yvan Ouedraogo missed hook shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
5.0   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
25.0 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made driving layup 33-38
34.0 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 33-36
40.0   Bad pass turnover on Montez Mathis, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
48.0   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10 +2 Jacob Young made floating jump shot 31-36
1:26   Out of bounds turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
1:37 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup 31-34
1:45   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
1:47   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Lost ball turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Montez Mathis  
1:56   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
2:09 +2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Montez Mathis 31-32
2:25 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
2:25 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 30-30
2:25   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
2:40   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Cross 29-30
3:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
3:08   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Out of bounds turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
3:38   Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
4:00 +2 Kevin Cross made driving layup 27-30
4:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
4:09   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
4:25 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
4:25   Shooting foul on Montez Mathis  
4:41 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Geo Baker 23-30
4:47   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
5:01 +2 Myles Johnson made reverse layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 23-28
5:11   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:13   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
5:33   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
5:35   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
5:59 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made driving layup, assist by Cam Mack 23-26
6:26 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 21-26
6:32   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
6:34   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
6:39   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
6:54   Traveling violation turnover on Geo Baker  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
7:02   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
7:24   Caleb McConnell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:24   Shooting foul on Jervay Green  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
7:29   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
7:40   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:46   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
7:56   Myles Johnson missed free throw  
7:55   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
8:07 +2 Jervay Green made finger-roll layup 21-23
8:22 +2 Caleb McConnell made floating jump shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy 19-23
8:45 +2 Charlie Easley made floating jump shot 19-21
9:00 +1 Jacob Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
9:00 +1 Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
9:00   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
9:09   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
9:33   Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
9:33   Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
9:42   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
9:56   Kevin Cross missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
10:11   Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
10:24   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 17-19
10:51 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 17-16
11:05   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
11:07   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 14-16
11:43   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
11:45   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
12:02   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
12:09   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
12:41   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
12:49   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
13:20 +3 Charlie Easley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 14-13
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
13:38   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
13:52 +2 Montez Mathis made dunk, assist by Caleb McConnell 11-13
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
14:06   Ron Harper Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
14:15   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
14:46 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 11-11
15:06 +2 Haanif Cheatham made finger-roll layup 11-8
15:18   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
15:20   Montez Mathis missed driving layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:27   Dachon Burke Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
15:32 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made free throw 9-8
15:32   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
15:32 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 9-7
15:46   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:48   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
16:07 +1 Montez Mathis made free throw 9-5
16:07   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
16:22   Commercial timeout called  
16:28 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 9-2
16:52   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:54   Akwasi Yeboah missed hook shot  
16:59   Personal foul on Cam Mack  
17:15 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 6-2
17:30   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
17:32   Montez Mathis missed layup  
17:57 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 3-2
18:02 +2 Myles Johnson made tip-in 0-2
18:05   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
18:07   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Cam Mack  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
18:14   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:30   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
18:38   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
18:56   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
19:15   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:26   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
19:51   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack  
20:00   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
Key Players
C. Mack
3 G
C. McConnell
22 G
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
7.5 Pts. Per Game 7.5
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
34.4 Field Goal % 41.0
28.6 Three Point % 33.3
57.9 Free Throw % 55.6
Team Stats
Points 38 51
Field Goals 14-40 (35.0%) 20-40 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 27
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 14 20
Team 4 2
Assists 10 12
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 11 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
T. Thorbjarnarson G
9 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
42
J. Young G
12 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Nebraska 7-12 33538
home team logo 24 Rutgers 14-5 381351
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
away team logo Nebraska 7-12 72.3 PPG 38.9 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 24 Rutgers 14-5 71.5 PPG 44.4 RPG 13.8 APG
34
T. Thorbjarnarson G 8.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.1 APG 50.0 FG%
42
J. Young G 8.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.9 APG 39.9 FG%
34
T. Thorbjarnarson G 9 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
42
J. Young G 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
35.0 FG% 50.0
31.6 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 70.0
T. Thorbjarnarson
H. Cheatham
C. Mack
D. Burke Jr.
K. Cross
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Thorbjarnarson 9 5 0 3/6 3/4 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 0 5
H. Cheatham 8 2 2 2/7 0/3 4/4 0 22 0 0 2 0 2
C. Mack 6 1 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 14 0 1 2 0 1
D. Burke Jr. 2 2 5 1/7 0/2 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 1 1
K. Cross 2 2 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2
C. Easley
J. Green
M. Kavas
S. Stevenson
D. Walker
D. Banton
A. Arop
J. Piatkowski
B. Porter
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Easley 5 2 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 2
J. Green 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
M. Kavas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Piatkowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 17 10 14/40 6/19 4/4 11 105 2 1 9 3 14
J. Young
A. Yeboah
C. McConnell
M. Johnson
R. Harper Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Young 12 2 0 4/5 2/3 2/2 0 12 0 0 1 0 2
A. Yeboah 11 2 0 4/7 1/3 2/3 2 15 1 0 0 2 0
C. McConnell 10 3 2 4/6 0/0 2/3 1 18 2 0 2 0 3
M. Johnson 4 7 1 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 18 0 3 1 2 5
R. Harper Jr. 2 4 4 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 18 1 1 0 0 4
S. Carter
G. Baker
P. Mulcahy
P. Kiss
J. Downes
L. Nathan
M. Doucoure
N. Brooks
D. Lobach
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Carter 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
G. Baker 0 1 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
P. Mulcahy 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 2
P. Kiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doucoure - - - - - - - - - - - -