0.0
End of period
1.0
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
3.0
Yvan Ouedraogo missed hook shot
3.0
Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
5.0
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup
25.0
+2
Akwasi Yeboah made driving layup
33-38
34.0
+2
Jervay Green made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr.
33-36
40.0
Bad pass turnover on Montez Mathis, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
46.0
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
48.0
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:10
+2
Jacob Young made floating jump shot
31-36
1:26
Out of bounds turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.
1:37
+2
Jacob Young made driving layup
31-34
1:45
Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
1:47
Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:56
Lost ball turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Montez Mathis
1:56
Jumpball received by Rutgers
2:09
+2
Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Montez Mathis
31-32
2:25
+1
Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-30
2:25
+1
Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws
30-30
2:25
Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah
2:38
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
2:40
Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:02
+2
Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Cross
29-30
3:06
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
3:08
Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:38
Out of bounds turnover on Haanif Cheatham
3:38
Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy
4:00
+2
Kevin Cross made driving layup
27-30
4:07
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
4:09
Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:25
+1
Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-30
4:25
+1
Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws
24-30
4:25
Shooting foul on Montez Mathis
4:41
+2
Ron Harper Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Geo Baker
23-30
4:47
Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.
5:01
+2
Myles Johnson made reverse layup, assist by Caleb McConnell
23-28
5:11
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
5:13
Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot
5:33
Personal foul on Caleb McConnell
5:33
Defensive rebound by Cam Mack
5:35
Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot
5:59
+2
Yvan Ouedraogo made driving layup, assist by Cam Mack
23-26
6:26
+2
Caleb McConnell made jump shot
21-26
6:32
Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
6:34
Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:37
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
6:39
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup
6:54
Traveling violation turnover on Geo Baker
7:00
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
7:02
Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:24
+1
Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-24
7:24
Caleb McConnell missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:24
Shooting foul on Jervay Green
7:27
Defensive rebound by Jacob Young
7:29
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson
7:38
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
7:40
Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup
7:44
Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
7:46
Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson
7:56
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
7:56
Myles Johnson missed free throw
7:55
Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
8:07
+2
Jervay Green made finger-roll layup
21-23
8:22
+2
Caleb McConnell made floating jump shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy
19-23
8:45
+2
Charlie Easley made floating jump shot
19-21
9:00
+1
Jacob Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-21
9:00
+1
Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws
17-20
9:00
Personal foul on Jervay Green
9:07
Offensive rebound by Rutgers
9:09
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:18
Personal foul on Kevin Cross
9:33
Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.
9:33
Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.
9:40
Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.
9:42
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
9:56
Kevin Cross missed jump shot
10:09
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
10:11
Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:22
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
10:24
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:38
+3
Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker
17-19
10:51
+3
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr.
17-16
11:05
Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.
11:05
Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.
11:07
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:27
+3
Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker
14-16
11:43
Personal foul on Kevin Cross
11:43
Defensive rebound by Rutgers
11:45
Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:56
Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young
12:00
Defensive rebound by Geo Baker
12:02
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
12:07
Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley
12:09
Geo Baker missed jump shot
12:39
Defensive rebound by Jacob Young
12:41
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:47
Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley
12:49
Geo Baker missed jump shot
13:20
+3
Charlie Easley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr.
14-13
13:32
Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell
13:36
Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
13:38
Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.
13:52
+2
Montez Mathis made dunk, assist by Caleb McConnell
11-13
13:57
Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by Caleb McConnell
14:04
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
14:06
Ron Harper Jr. missed turnaround jump shot
14:15
Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah
14:46
+3
Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr.
11-11
15:06
+2
Haanif Cheatham made finger-roll layup
11-8
15:18
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
15:20
Montez Mathis missed driving layup
15:25
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
15:27
Dachon Burke Jr. missed finger-roll layup
15:32
+1
Akwasi Yeboah made free throw
9-8
15:32
Shooting foul on Charlie Easley
15:32
+2
Akwasi Yeboah made layup
9-7
15:46
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
15:48
Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:53
Personal foul on Myles Johnson
16:07
+1
Montez Mathis made free throw
9-5
16:07
Shooting foul on Cam Mack
16:22
Commercial timeout called
16:28
+3
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr.
|
9-2
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed hook shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cam Mack
|
|
17:15
|
|
+3
|
Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr.
|
6-2
|
17:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed layup
|
|
17:57
|
|
+3
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham
|
3-2
|
18:02
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson made tip-in
|
0-2
|
18:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Cam Mack
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Nebraska
|